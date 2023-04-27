Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Includes the Debut of Spider-Boy

A recalled printing of W0RLDTR33 is still circulating in the aftermarket and made its way to our top ten. A recent character reveal from the Agatha: Coven of Chaos Disney+ series has piqued interest in a more obscure Marvel character. This week, Gwen Stacy, Harry Osborn, and a particular symbiote return to our lists. A striking Yoda cover and a key character appearance light a fire under two Star Wars issues. The spider-verse makes a jump with two new character debuts but trails behind the first issue of a new modern noir crime story. Lastly, read the entries below to find out why Rogue's first appearance is back in the spotlight and why Spider-Boy can't seem to be dethroned!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

(Photo: CovrPrice)

#10: W0RLDTR33 #1 – FERNANDO BLANCO – RECALLED – PRINTING ERROR (TOO DARK) | IMAGE | 2023 | A printer malfunction afflicted the first batch of W0RLDTR33. Retailers were asked to destroy the misprinted copies. However, seeing that many found their way to the aftermarket, it's clear that most have not done so. The exact number of error copies is unknown (yet, Covrt A appears plentiful). The affected covers include Cover A, Cover D (Sienkiewicz), and the Aaron Bartling CBNS exclusive. To identify an error copy, look at the dead body at the bottom of Cover A. If you are unable to see it, you have an error copy. The official debut of the first issue was rescheduled to this week. We'll see how this week's release affects the desirability of the recalled issue! We tracked it at a high sale of $26 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $23. Though, online sellers are blasting copies out in bulk for lower prices.

#9: MARVEL PREMIERE #12 | MARVEL | 1973 | Most people are looking forward to big announcements from the MCU revolving around Secret Wars, Fantastic Four, and X-Men. Most curiosity has been around the more prominent elements of the MCU. However, we still have a fantastic Disney+ series to look forward to, like the Agatha: Coven of Chaos series currently in the works. During an interview last week, actress Patti LuPone revealed that she will play Lilia Calderu. Lilia first debuted in this issue as Queen of the Gypsies. This small piece of information was enough to send this issue flying into the top ten! We tracked it at a high sale of $90 for a CGC 9.2 copy and a raw FN FMV of $15.

#8: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #31 | MARVEL | 1965 | This June, we are approaching the 50th anniversary of Gwen Stacy's death in comics. Marvel PR has focused its promotions on reminding readers of this significant event. This event is getting so much press because of an upcoming event set to be revealed in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #26. The issue is advertised as the "most shocking issue of Amazing Spider-Man in fifty years." As we continue getting advertisements referencing Gwen Stacy's death, fans have revisited Gwen Stacy's first appearance. Harry Osborn and Miles Warren's (Jackal) first appearances are alongside Gwen! Not to mention that Spider-Gwen fans are finally acknowledging her VERY first appearance, giving it the long-overdue boost it deserved after springing forth one of the more popular Spider variants. We tracked it at a high sale of $1,176 for a CGC 7.5 copy and a raw VG FMV of $369.

#7: STAR WARS: YODA #6 – TAKASHI OKAZAKI (1:25) | MARVEL | 2023 | Fans of Yoda have been fighting for the chance to own this phenomenal cover of the Jedi master. Okazaki proves his masterful talent by illustrating Yoda in a formidable yet composed stance. His lightsaber provides a color light source that illuminates the inked art piece with hues of green. Okazaki takes inspiration from his previous covers and gives Yoda the same trademark style Okazaki used through his STAR WARS: VISIONS covers. It is safe to say that this was a hit! We tracked it at a high sale of $103 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $53.

#6: MARVEL SUPER-HEROES SECRET WARS #8 | MARVEL | 1984 | Stemming from a different version of Eddie Brock, the infamous Venom symbiote, has already debuted in the MCU. The interdimensional alien goo plays a prominent role in the origin of Spider-Man's black suit. In the original comic storyline, the symbiote debuted during the events of the Secret Wars. With a similarly titled MCU film in production, many collectors are banking on the forthcoming debut of the symbiote suit on this cover! We tracked it at a high sale of $880 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw VF FMV of $203.

#5: STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #5 | MARVEL | 2021 | While Ahsoka may have taken the spotlight for the past few weeks, many Star Wars projects are currently underway. One of those projects is Disney+'s The Acolyte. The Acolyte is being marketed as a mystery thriller focusing on the emergence of the dark side during the last days of the High Republic. Earlier this month, Star Wars Twitter officially confirmed that Rebecca Henderson would play Vernestra Rwoh in the series. Her first full appearance is pulling in tons of heat! We tracked it at a high sale of $67 for a CGC 9.8 copy with a raw NM FMV of $11.

#4: MARVELS VOICES SPIDER-VERSE #1 – JOHN GIANG | MARVEL | 2023 | Along with the amazing cover, this book introduces two new spider characters, Recluse and Spider-Friend. Many collectors were interested in securing a copy due to the recent popularity of Spider-Boy and the potential future of these new characters. Whether these characters will have a prominent role in the future of the spider-verse is unknown. Yet, one thing is certain: these characters' debut created high enough demand to place high on our top ten list this week! We tracked it at a high sale of $35 for a raw copy with an NM FMV of $22.

#3: NO/ONE #1 – GERALDO BORGES – REGULAR | IMAGE | 2023 | Kyle Higgins and Brian Buccellato have created a captivating new noir storyline that explores murders, copycat killers, vigilantes, and political ramifications. Along with its gripping narrative, the 10-part series has enlisted Rachael Leigh Cook and Patton Oswalt for an in-universe podcast. The story has generated much buzz, returning to the top ten this week. We tracked it at a high sale of $20 for a raw copy and a VF FMV of $4.

#2: AVENGERS ANNUAL #10 | MARVEL | 1981 | Rumors are running rampant! Nearly a year ago, the first whispers of a Rogue appearance in the MCU started gaining traction. Towards the end of the year, there was yet another rumor that Keke Palmer was meeting with Marvel Studios to negotiate terms for the role of Rogue. In the last couple of months, the latest rumor was that Anna Paquin was set to return for her role as Rogue in the Deadpool 3 film. These rumors increased the market value of her first appearance. The latest news to bring this book back to the spotlight comes from an unlikely source… Saturday Night Live. In a recent SNL sketch, Jenna Ortega appeared dressed as a character modeled after Rogue. The internet went into a frenzy, and fan cast her into the role. Multiple sites actively campaigned on her behalf to see this happen. The positive reception has reignited the fire under this prominent key issue. We tracked it at a high sale of $665 for a CGC 9.8 copy with a raw VF FMV of $61.

#1: SPIDER-MAN #7 – HUMBERTO RAMOS – TOP SECRET SPOILER | MARVEL | 2023 | This comic book marks the first appearance and cover appearance of Spider-Boy. Writer Dan Slott hinted at the character's significance in future storylines. More importantly, it was mentioned that Spider-Boy had an important role in the Spider-Man mythos. This key has continuously been on our lists since its debut. As the mystery unfolds, the market continues to increase the demand and value of this recent release. How long will Spider-Boy reign as number one? We tracked it at a high sale of $151 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $40.

