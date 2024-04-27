Popular PS5 Games 90% Off for Limited Time

The May Savings sale is live on the PlayStation Store with 2,344 deals for PS5 and PS4 users. That said, when you narrow the sale down to "PS5" and "Full Game" the deals drop from 2,344 to 456. Within these 456 deals are some steals to be had though. To this end, there are even a few popular PS5 games that are 90% off, aka basically free. Though, like every other deal featured in the sale, they are only available at this price point until May 9.

Beyond the 90% off deals, are some serious savings on series like Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, The Crew, Avatar, Dead Island, Assassin's Creed, Madden, Star Wars, Dragon Ball, The Elder Scrolls, Yakuza, Metro, Metal Gear Solid, Destroy All Humans, and The Lord of the Rings. For the purpose of the article though, we have gone ahead and highlighted the 90% deals.

Planet Coaster: Console Edition -- $4.99

About: "Surprise and delight crowds as you build the coaster park of your dreams and manage a truly living world with unparalleled attention to detail. Whatever your skill level, bring your ideas to life. Take advantage of Blueprints to quickly place over 700 pre-made objects, including coasters, facilities and scenery; build from the ground up with detailed piece-by-piece construction; or transform the ground itself with terrain-altering tools. Running your park is just as easy. Guests react in realtime as you set prices, place scenery, and install exciting new attractions. Keep them entertained so attendance figures – and profits – skyrocket"

Mortal Kombat 11 -- $4.99

About: "MK is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control of your fighters to make them your own. The new graphics engine showcases every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, bringing you so close to the fight you can feel it. Featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat's best-in-class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making."

Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition -- $2.99

About: "Mortal Shell is a ruthless and deep action-RPG that tests your sanity and resilience in a shattered world. As the remains of humanity wither and rot, zealous foes fester in the ruins. They spare no mercy, with survival demanding superior awareness, precision, and instincts. Track down hidden sanctums of devout followers and discover your true purpose."

GRID Legends -- $5.99

About: "GRID Legends delivers thrilling wheel-to-wheel motorsport and edge of your seat action around the globe. Create your dream motorsport events, hop into live multiplayer races, be part of the drama in an immersive virtual production story, and embrace the sensation of spectacular action racing.

