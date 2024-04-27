Steam Game With 96-Rating On Sale for Just $1.04

This is one of the best deals on Steam right now.

A new sale over on Steam lets Steam users, including Steam Deck owners, grab a 96-rated game for just $1.04. This is thanks to a 93% off deal that knocks the game substantially down from its usual $14.99 asking price. Better yet, the game is "Verified" on Steam Deck, which simply means Valve has confirmed the game in question "works great with the built-in controls and display" of the Steam Deck.

As for the mystery game in question, it hails from 2016, and according to Steam users, it is very good. This is evident by the "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating, which is the highest rating you can earn on Steam, and thanks to 96 percent of 2,464 user reviews rating the game positively.

More specifically, the game is SteamWorld Heist from Image & Form Games. It is, as you may know, the third installment of the SteamWorld series and the sequel to 2013's SteamWorld Dig. On Metacritic, its scores are a little lower, but not much, coming in at 91.

"In SteamWorld Heist, you command a steam-driven pirate crew in a series of epic tactical shootouts," reads an official blurb about the game. "It's turn-based strategy with a twist: You manually aim the guns of your robots, allowing for insane skill shots and bullet-bouncing action! As the captain you will board, loot and shoot your way through enemy spaceships. Overcome the challenges of the vast frontier by upgrading your recruits with unique abilities, weapons – and even stylish hats!"

"I couldn't put this down for about a week and really felt like I got my moneys worth," reads one of the aforementioned user reviews. "Considering I'm ADHD and have over 400 games in my library I feel like thats a rare thing for any game to accomplish these days. It held my attention and I'm writing a review which I never do, so ... give it a SHOT!"

