Nintendo Switch Has a $5 Deal on One of the Best Video Game Series of All Time

Over on the Nintendo eShop, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can crab one of the best video game series of all time for dirt cheap. When you think of the best video game series of all time, there are probably a few from Nintendo itself you think of, such as The Legend of Zelda, Super Mario, Metroid Prime, Pokemon, Super Smash Bros, and to a lesser extent even Animal Crossing, Mario Kart, Fire Emblem, and of course the greatest of them all, Star Fox. And you could make a strong case for all of these series, just like you could for BioShock, which is the series in question.

Right now -- and until May 6 -- the entire series is on sale on Nintendo Switch. To this end, you can buy the trilogy complete or buy each game piecemeal. To buy the trilogy complete, aka to buy BioShock: The Collection, you need to fork over $9.99, which represents substantial savings as normally the remastered trilogy costs $49.99. Meanwhile, the games piecemeal -- BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered, and BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition -- cost $7.99, $4.99, and $7.99, respectively. This represents a savings of 60%, 75%, and 60% each. Meanwhile, the collection is only $9.99 due to an 80% discount.

"There's always a lighthouse. There's always a man. There's always a city," reads an official blurb about the series on the Nintendo eShop. "Experience the unforgettable worlds and monumental stories of the award-winning BioShock series with BioShock: The Collection. Journey to the cities of Rapture and Columbia across BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered, and BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition, including all single-player add-on content. Fight for your life and outsmart your enemies, be it deep beneath the waves or high above the clouds."

For those unfamiliar with the series, BioShock debuted back in 2007 via 2K Boston and the mind of legendary game creator Ken Levine. The first game, with a 96 on Metacritic, is widely viewed as one of the greatest games ever made. In 2010, a sequel was made, but by a different team and apart from Levine. It was called BioShock 2 and it landed at an 88 on Metacritic, which is a very strong score, but this entry is not viewed in the same light as the other two games, largely because it was made by a different team and because it is a bit of a dip in quality. Then the trilogy was completed in 2013 by the original developer and Levine as BioShock Infinite, a game that would have its own claim to the list of greatest video games ever made if the series didn't already have a representative in the first game. When it released it garnered a 94 on Metacritic.