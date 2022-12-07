Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Secret Wars, Spider-Man, and a Bad Idea

Rapping legends Biggie and Eminem take top spots in this week's sales! The time-jumping Marjorie Finnegan holds her own two spots and a potential film on the way. Spider-Man shares a few covers with Slim Shady but also has his own with his infamous Secret Wars cover and a book related to Hallow's Eve. We see a Batman book attempt a claim on the first appearance of a key video game icon. Finally, Bad Idea is back at it with a secret comic debut that takes first place!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

#1: THE FIRST SEVEN DAYS #1 | BAD IDEA | 2022 | Bad Idea continues with their creative comic release campaigns. This particular issue was a secret release solicited under a fake publisher name and promoted through Diamond Distribution with fake information. Once again, another exclusive from Bad Idea has sent collectors hunting for the elusive copy of this dystopian storyline. FOMO has taken over the market and given this book enough heat to take the top spot this week. We tracked it at a high sale of $130 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $215.

#2: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1 – SALVADOR LARROCA – HUSTL. – EMINEM (LIMITED 5000) | MARVEL | 2022 | Whether you are searching for the spotlight variant or the first print, these books have grown past the reach of many modern-day collectors. The iconic 8 Mile scene was recreated with our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. Last we, it owned the top spot and falls down this week to #2. While Eminem doesn't appear in the book, it is fun to imagine a quick wit smart-mouth like Spidey going toe-to-toe with the real Slim Shady. We tracked 98 copies sold, at a 7-day trend of 122%, with a high sale of $258 for a raw copy.

#3: MARJORIE FINNEGAN: TEMPORAL CRIMINAL #1 – ANDY CLARKE | ARTIST WRITERS & ARTISANS INC | 2021 | Whenever news breaks, we always see an upward trend in comic books. This is especially true for more obscure titles that may only be on some people's radars. However, these obscure storylines make some of the best media. An adaptation of this comic has a director, Ruben Fleisher, already attached to the project, along with an unnamed screenwriter. While we wait and see what the future holds for Marjorie, her temporal crimes have landed her in the top 10 list this week. We tracked it at a high sale of $60 for a GCC 9.8 copy and a current NM FMV of $16.

#4: MARJORIE FINNEGAN: TEMPORAL CRIMINAL #1 – MIKE DEODATO | ARTIST WRITERS & ARTISANS INC | 2021 | The news of an adaptation has made both the regular cover and this variant hot commodities. We tracked it at a high sale of $75 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $6.

#5: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1 – SALVADOR LARROCA – HUSTL. – EMINEM – SPOTLIGHT (LIMITED 1000) | MARVEL | 2022 | This cover is a nice B&W variant of the original book. Additionally, this variant is limited to a fifth of the original book's print run. Due to this variant being the more difficult one to obtain, we see slightly less movement than the full-color print. However, that hasn't stopped these books from going for nearly 3.5x times the price of its original full-color cover. We tracked it at a high sale of $808 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $733.

#6: THE INCREDIBLE HULK #234 | MARVEL | 1979 | While many speculate about Quasar's appearance in Ant-Man 3, the rumors about Quasar have existed long before this year. In 2017, James Gunn tweeted a picture of a VCR with a prominent sticker that said "Quasar." As some might remember, this was posted when Gunn was working on the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 script. Is this speculation reaching? Or is it perhaps a subtle clue that we will see the character soon? Either way, we tracked it at a high sale of $535 for a CGC 9.8 copy and an NM FMV of $63.

#7: SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST YEARS #1 | MARVEL | 1995 | Hallow's Eve has debuted and revealed her previous identity, Janine Godbe, AKA Elizabeth Tyne. While it has been a long time since we saw this character with any significant role, it is clear to see her transformations have made her a deadly threat in the Dark Web storyline. Who knows what the future holds for Hallow's Eve; in the meantime, we tracked it at a high sale of $76 for a CGC 9.6 copy with a current raw FMV of $18.

#8: MARVEL SUPER-HEROES SECRET WARS #8 | MARVEL | 1984 | What more is there to say about this mini-grail? The MCU has already confirmed they will release a movie based on Secret Wars. Additionally, they teased the alien symbiote in Spider-Man: No Way Home. All the ingredients are there to make this an excellent speculation buy with tons of fuel behind it. We tracked it at a high sale of $255 for a CGC 9.0 copy, with a current NM FMV of $203.

#9: DETECTIVE COMICS #639 | DC | 1991 | Most of these sales have been labeled as Sonic's first appearance, which is interesting. This issue does contain a promotional 16-page insert of Sonic. However, this insert should not be confused with the 20-page debut of the speeding hedgehog. Additionally, this promotional insert was released nearly two months AFTER the debut of SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #1, released alongside the Sega Genesis. Yet it does precede the ongoing Sonic series from Archie comics. We tracked it at a high sale of $18 for a raw copy. Since the information behind this week's traction is inaccurate, prices should dip back down.

#10: DEADPOOL #1 – KEN LASHLEY – THE HAUL – NOTORIOUS B.I.G. | MARVEL | 2022 | Typically, most exclusives over a 1K print run will sit at its initial buy-in. Yet, this AND the Eminem book break so many rules and buying habits that the market has long established. This cements the fact that these particular books cross multiple generations and types of collectors.

We tracked it at a high sale of $150 for a raw copy and at a current NM raw FMV of $137.

