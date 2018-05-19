Exclusive Preview: Hope Is Hard To Come By In ‘Dark Ark’ #7

Noah’s task in AfterShock’s Dark Ark is already difficult without a massive sea creature complicating things even more, and he’ll need some help from an unlikely source to overcome it.

Even before the flood though, not everything was as it seemed. In our exclusive preview of AfterShock’s Dark Ark #7, fans will get a glimpse of how things were before the flood, including the reception to Shrae’s daughter Khalee. Shrae is known far and wide as a sorcerer, but things are less clear when it comes to his daughter.

In the present, Shrae gets a report from his helions on the status of Noah’s ark, including the giant sea beast that is treating it like some sort of lunch cruise, requiring sacrifices from the animals that Noah is striving to keep alive. Despite their opposing viewpoints, Shrae requires Noah’s mission to succeed, and it seems is the one who has the best chance of keeping Noah afloat.

As for Noah, doubt is certainly starting to creep in, and it’s hard to blame him for it. This monster has set up shop beneath them, and sooner or later they are going to run out of animals to protect.

This mission gets harder every day, but help might be arriving when Noah least expects it. Whether he’ll accept their help is another store entirely.

While Dark Ark revolves around supernatural creatures, writer Cullen Bunn is doing more than telling a simple monster tale.

“Dark Ark is story about monsters–and I mean almost every type of monster you can imagine–struggling to live together in very close quarters” Bunn said. “These are creatures of nightmare and legend, and they don’t get along at all. It’s a murder mystery. It’s packed with intrigue and treachery and double-crossing. It’s the story of one man’s quest for redemption… while helping to preserve the worst beasts in the world. And it’s even got a little romance… some heartwarming, some very disturbing.”

You can find the exclusive preview in the gallery and the official description can be found below.

Dark Ark #7 / $3.99 / 32 pages / Color / on sale 06.06.18

writer: Cullen Bunn

artist: Juan Doe

letterer: Ryane Hill

cover: Juan Doe

“The monstrous creatures of Shrae’s Ark have been tasked with protecting Noah and his flock. But the shocking nature of the creature that plague’s Noah may set the mon-sters of the Dark Ark at each other’s throats!

From writer Cullen Bunn (X-Men Blue, Deadpool, Venom) and artist Juan Doe (AMERICAN MONSTER, WORLD READER) comes a sinister tale of biblical propor-tions that HAD to be told at AfterShock Comics.”

Dark Ark #7 hits comic stores on June 6.