DC Just Made a Major Change to Catwoman

Across the near-century since her debut, Catwoman has been a unique component of the comic book landscape. Not only have multiple women donned the mantle over the years, but their individual stories have zigzagged into something uniquely compelling. That proved to be the case in Catwoman #50, the title's newest milestone issue, which left Selina Kyle in a wild new status quo. Spoilers for Catwoman #50 from by Tini Howard, Nico Leon, Veronica Gandini, Lucas Gattoni, Inaki Miranda, Juan Ferreyra, Lee Loughridge, and Deron Bennett below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue depicted a fight between Selina and her allies and Punchline and her new Royal Flush Gang, with the fate of Gotham's Alleytown neighborhood hanging in the balance. At a certain point, the battle culminated in a skirmish involving Selina, Batman, Amygdala, and Selina's new love interest, Valmont. After Amygdala escapes and is quickly murdered by Valmont, Batman begins to square off against him — and Selina intervenes just before Valmont can kill Batman. In the process, Selina accidentally fatally wounds Valmont, and immediately takes the public blame for his murder. Selina then ends up in prison, and recognizes that she needs to go on her own path of self-forgiveness while incarcerated.

Is Selina Kyle getting replaced as Catwoman?

This twist easily explains solicitations for upcoming issues of Catwoman, which have hinted at her former successor and former lover Eiko Hasigawa taking up the titular mantle more significantly. While Selina had already sanctioned Eiko to operate as Catwoman whenever she needed to leave Gotham City, this arrest now adds another layer to the idea of her fighting in Selina's absence.

"I wouldn't say it's healthy, but I wouldn't say potato chips and champagne are healthy, either," Howard said of Selina and Eiko's dynamic earlier in the run in an interview with DC. "Doesn't stop me from craving them! Selina and Eiko's relationship was left very much unresolved, so what remains is tense and thrumming and alive with layers of power, tension, and a will they or won't they energy that's as much about joining forces as it is about hooking up. I think she's an incredible character. I'm grateful to bring her in.'

What do you think of Selina Kyle getting arrested in the pages of Catwoman? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Catwoman #50 is now available wherever comics are sold.