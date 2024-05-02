Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Lands Digital Release Date

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has proven the MonsterVerse reigns supreme. As one of Hollywood's top cinematic universes, all eyes were on the blockbuster when it debuted in March. Now with a record-breaking global gross, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has found its a digital video-on-demand release date.

As it turns out, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will hit digital on May 14th. This means there are just a few days separating fans from the film at home. At this point, no word has been given on the DVD or Blu-ray release for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. But thanks to this digital reveal, fans are sure the physical drop is coming soon.

The excitement for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire began back in March when the film launched, and it has been consistent ever since. To date, the movie has grossed $522.5 million USD at the global box office against a budget of under $150 million. The math proves Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is a solid success, so the team at Legendary Pictures must be hyped.

If you are aren't familiar with the latest MonsterVerse entry, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is set in the aftermath of Godzilla vs Kong. The movie, which is directed by Adam Wingard, follows Kong as the titan explores Hollow Earth in search for his kind. This exploration proves deadly as Kong discovers an imprisoned ape called the Scar King that is eager to overtake Earth. So with help from Godzilla, Kong must face the enemy all while wrangling a young ape named Sumo.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is showing in theaters right now. As for the MonsterVerse's previous entries, you can find them streaming over on Max.

What do you make of this Godzilla x Kong update? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!