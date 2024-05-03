Nintendo Switch 2 Leak Reveals 7 Games for the Console

A new Nintendo Switch 2 leak is making the rounds as it potentially reveals seven different games coming to the console. If you are lining up to buy the next Nintendo console when it releases you are probably picking it primarily to play the exclusives games for it from series such as Mario, Zelda, Animal Crossing, Fire Emblem, Metroid, and more. That said, one of the things that has made the current Nintendo Switch great is that it hasn't just been a Nintendo game machine. It's had great support from external partners, indie and AAA alike. To this end, it seems Sega is anticipating being a major partner.

According to a well-known and reliable Sega insider that goes by Midori, much of the upcoming Sega lineup is coming to the next Nintendo console, which is rumored to release next year. More specifically, the insider has claimed that "every Atlus and Sega remake is also releasing on Switch 2."

Midori doesn't go into detail, but the former is presumably about the rumored remakes of the first Persona game and Persona 2. Meanwhile, the latter is no doubt about the 2023-announced reboots of Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, Shinobi, and Streets of Rage.

It is not very surprising to hear these games are Nintendo Switch bound, but remember this is just a rumor. While the source in question has proven reliable in the past doesn't mean this trend will continue. Further, even if everything here is accurate, it could change over time and render some or all of it inaccurate. This is sometimes the pitfalls of reporting early, unofficial information and the problem with boarding the hype train based on a rumor.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties -- Sega, the Sega-owned Atlus, or Nintendo have commented on any of this. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What games are you hoping to see at the release of the Nintendo Switch 2?