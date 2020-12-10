DC Reveals The Next Batman Is Tim Fox

✖

Future State is poised to shake up the DC Universe in a huge way, and as part of the epic event, iconic heroes like Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman will have their mantles brought to life by new characters. While we knew who would be taking over the Wonder Woman and Superman roles, the identity of the new Batman was previously unknown, that is until now. DC has revealed the new variant cover for Future State: The Next Batman #2 by Doug Braithwaite and Diego Rodriguez, and it reveals that the next Batman is Tim Fox, the son of Lucius Fox who recently returned in the pages of Batman: The Joker War Zone and Batman #101. You can check out Tim Fox in all his Batman glory in the gorgeous cover below.

Between the teases in War Zone and Batman, we knew that Tim would have an important part to play in Ridley's upcoming Batman book, but we didn't know if he would in fact be Batman or if the role would go to his brother Luke Fox, who is currently Batwing and has been much more of a focal point in the Batman books over recent years.

For those who have been keeping up with the Batman world, after Joker War it is Lucius Fox that has control of the Wayne fortune and all the technology of Waynetech, and thus Bruce has to adapt his crimefighting style accordingly, going back to the days of not being able to just 3D print. a new Batmobile whenever he needs one as Lucius put it.

(Photo: DC)

Now how Tim comes into the role and why remain to be seen, as it was expected for a while that it would be Luke who took that role, especially with his resources and knack for suits and tech. As for Tim, he first appeared back in Batman #313 on April 10th, 1979, but over the years he's been rather absent from the books, but Lucius recently sought to start mending their strained relationship, and it seems whatever happens leads to this. The how and why are certainly interesting though, and we can't wait to see what Ridley can do with Fox and in the series overall.

Each issue of Future State: The Next Batman will feature 64 pages and will include backup stories that feature other Gotham heroes taking on The Magistrate, and you can find a description of those stories below.

Future State: Arkham Knights, by Paul Jenkins and Jack Herbert (issues #1 and #3)

Future State: Outsiders, by Brandon Thomas and Sumit Kumar (issues #1 and #3)

Future State: Batgirls, by Vita Ayala and Aneke (issues #2 and #4)

Future State: Gotham City Sirens, by Paula Sevenbergen and Emanuela Lupacchino (issues #2 and #4)

Future State: The Next Batman hits comic stores and digital platforms on January 5th, 2021.

Are you excited for the new Batman? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things DC and comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!