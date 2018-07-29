Predicting Who Lives and Dies in ‘Death of the Inhumans’

Death of the Inhumans, one of Marvel’s current big events from the star team of writer Donny Cates and artist Ariel Olivetti, enters its second chapter soon. The story follows the Kree as they return to Earth seeking the race of modified humans they left behind millennia ago, unleashing the formidable Vox to do their dirty work. Black Bolt and his entire family are in the crosshairs as the Kree will allow the Inhumans to either join the Kree cause or perish. With an entire alien armada backing up that choice, things look very, very bad for Marvel’s Inhumans.

It’s uncertain just how literally the title should be taken. In recent storylines like “Death of X” and “Death of the Family,” comics writers have moved past the shock value of bombarding readers with lots of literal deaths in order to focus on more meaningful stories. The last large-scale kill off of a property in Death of the New Gods was a flop that left readers everywhere rolling their eyes at each new “shocking” twist. Every superhero reader knows that death is simply a temporary condition, so there is a lot more impact to be had in a well told story than a full-scale slaughter.

However, following the first issue of Death of the Inhumans, its apparent that this title isn’t a complete fake out. Before the event began, ComicBook.com oddsmaker Chase Magnett placed numbers on just how likely it was that any of the essential Inhumans might actually bite the dust. In the spirit of good fun, we’ve decided to release those original odds along with some notes on the already deceased Inhumans to see just how good (or bad) he is at this job.

Ms. Marvel

Created by G. Willow Wilson, Adrian Alphona, Sana Amanat, and Stephen Wacker

First Appearance: Ms. Marvel (vol. 3) #14

However far this event goes, there is one Inhuman character who will be left standing: Ms. Marvel. No sane Marvel editor would approve of the killing of a golden goose like this, one that would also likely kill off an entire generation of readers. It’s unlikely that Ms. Marvel will even be pulled into this grim event considering she now has Marvel Studios looking at a possible film adaptation down the road.

Odds: 200:1

Lockjaw

Created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee

First Appearance: Fantastic Four (vol. 1) #45

Speaking of unpalatable deaths, getting rid of Lockjaw would be a shock tactic based purely in poor taste. Marvel’s favorite mutt just wrapped up his own miniseries and is still spending lots of time with Ms. Marvel. There’s no purpose in killing a character so well loved besides grabbing for headlines, and we hope the creators behind this series have the good sense to realize that.

Odds: 50:1

UPDATE: It appears that Chase really missed the mark on this one. He was right that this death would be shocking, if nothing else, and is probably very glad to have not actually taken any bets on this event.

Ahura

Created by Ann Nocenti and Bret Blevins

First Appearance: Marvel Graphic Novel (vol. 1) #39

Killing the only child of Black Bolt and Medusa would be in similarly poor taste. Ahura hasn’t played a big role in Inhumans mythology recently, but he’s also still just a child with a lot of trauma and potential storylines to work through. This is another example of a shocking twist that wouldn’t serve much of a purpose, which is why we think Ahura is likely safe (even if it means he might be Kang-napped again).

Odds: 25:1

Karnak

Created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee

First Appearance: Fantastic Four (vol. 1) #45

Karnak has two things going for him as a member of the vulnerable royal family. First, he is recently returned from the dead after his own suicide was reversed. Killing him again is a bit of a boring move. Second, he has proven to be a popular character beyond the core Inhumans titles, just like Lockjaw. As a hero with more connections to the rest of the Marvel universe, he’s also more likely to survive.

Odds: 5:1

Crystal

Created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee

First Appearance: Fantastic Four (vol. 1) #45

Crystal is similarly connected and has a long history with the soon to be returning Fantastic Four. Killing Crystal (or a majority of the Inhumans) ensures that Johnny Storm and his family get to return on a down note, instead of a triumphant revival. Even in the case of a large number of deaths, Crystal makes sense as a young survivor who can continue her own story.

Odds: 5:1

Black Bolt

Created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee

First Appearance: Fantastic Four (vol. 1) #45

This is where the most likely deaths begin to appear. While Black Bolt’s skull on the cover of Death of the Inhumans #1 doesn’t bode well, the story ramifications make a big difference. The recent Black Bolt miniseries was incredibly well received and focused on Black Bolt becoming well and whole after so much time apart from his royal role. Dismissing that so quickly seems like a bad idea and gives Blackagar a fighting chance.

Odds: 2:1

Maximus

Created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee

First Appearance: Fantastic Four (vol. 1) #47

Maximus seems more likely to be a victim than a survivor. He has also gone through some major character growth recently, but that all appears to have set him up as someone with more heroic traits than previously expected. Those are exactly the sorts of traits that put people in the line of fire and lead to their deaths though.

Odds: 2:3

UPDATE: These nearly even odds appear to have been spot on. Maximus is no more following the first issue of Death of the Inhumans and, according to the narration, may be the most significant death in the series besides Lockjaw.

Triton

Created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee

First Appearance: Fantastic Four (vol. 1) #45

Triton is functionally the “redshirt” of the Inhuman royal family. He is the least memorable member and one who doesn’t fare well just being removed from water. If this series is looking for an easy death to make its title stick in the first issue, then Triton is the most obvious choice, and one that won’t be missed too much.

Odds: 1:5

UPDATE: These odds were again spot on with Triton dying quickly and unceremoniously in Death of the Inhumans #1. Red shirt, indeed.

Medusa

Created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee

First Appearance: Fantastic Four (vol. 1) #36

Medusa is almost certainly doomed. Her quest into space was focused on finding a cure for her chronic illness, but none was found. She is now back on Earth and reunited with her king, but there appears to be very little hope for her in the long term, even without this event. If nothing else, Death of the Inhumans might provide Medusa with an opportunity to go out with a bang.

Odds: 1:10

UPDATE: While Medusa’s hair and health appeared to be in great shape at the start of Death of the Inhumans #1, it seems like an explosion has left her on the verge of dying once again. These odds are still accurate, albeit for a very different reason than originally anticipated.

Gorgon

Created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee

First Appearance: Fantastic Four (vol. 1) #44

These odds aren’t about Gorgon dying, but Gorgon staying dead. He went out battling with gods in a spectacular battle in space, but there is a remote possibility that he might not actually have died. It would be a surprise to see Death of the Inhumans actually return one character to life, but not outside the realm of possibility.

Odds: 1:20