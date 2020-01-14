Exclusive First Look at Dark Horse’s Ether: The Disappearance of Violet Bell Finale

The third volume of Matt Kindt and David Rubin‘s third Ether volume is roaring towards its conclusion and ComicBook.com has an exclusive first look at the explosive finale! Ether: The Disappearance of Violet Bell #5 is due out January 22nd and its full solicitation can be found below.

Ether: The Disappearance of Violet Bell #5 (of 5)

Matt Kindt (W), David Rubín (A/Cover), and Farel Dalrymple (Variant Cover)

On sale Jan 22

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

In this explosive conclusion, interdimensional detective Boone Dias comes face-to-face with the diabolical intelligence behind all his hardships. But this time he must confront his own failings in order to succeed against an old enemy and save Ether.

