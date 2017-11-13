Exclusive Archie Comics Preview: ‘Archie’ #26

“The Heart of Riverdale” takes another turn in Archie #26, and Archie Comics has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of the issue.

Final order cutoff for the issue is today, so make sure to contact your retailer if you want to make sure you have a copy waiting when it hits the stands on December 6th.

ARCHIE #26

HEART OF RIVERDALE, Part 4!

Everyone has had a different reaction to Betty’s injury, but Archie’s is unique. He’s finding himself falling in love with her all over again—but where does that leave Veronica?

Script: Mark Waid

Art: Audrey Mok, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Audrey Mok

Variant Covers: Sandy Jarrell, Thomas Pitilli

On Sale Date: 12/6

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.