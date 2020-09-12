Marvel's King in Black Artist Teases Gruesome Blade Scene

✖

You don't have to go far to find the names of Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman on a best-selling comic book. The duo knocked it out of the park on Venom and Absolute Carnage and before long at all, they're returning for King in Black, Marvel's next major event that will finally introduce Knull to the greater Marvel universe. A storyline years in the making, most major characters from the House of Ideas will appear in the book, as evidenced by the covers released for the series so far. Joining the likes of Venom, Captain America, Captain Marvel, and more is Blade — and things are going to get real bloody.

This week, Stegman took to Twitter to share line art from a later issue of King in Black, and in it, Blade stands tall with a bloodied sword as corpses lie at his feet. Suffice to say, this single panel all but confirms the high-octane, in-your-face action this duo has become known for.

Y’all ain’t ready for The King In Black pic.twitter.com/paGL0CwTas — Ryan "venom boy" $tegman (@RyanStegman) September 10, 2020

"As far as event books go, this is the coolest, darkest, most heavy metal, Cthulhu dark horror thing I’ve ever been able to do,” Cates said of his newest series in the comic's initial press release. “I still can’t believe that Marvel is letting us go as dark and scary as we’re going.”

Stegman added, “One of the things I’m most proud of in this series… is the creation of the character Knull. We have some new designs that we’ll be unveiling throughout the series that are really cool and really creepy.”

The full solicitation for King in Black #1 can be found below.

KING IN BLACK #1 (OF 5)

Written by DONNY CATES

Art and Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

DARKNESS REIGNS!

After a campaign across the galaxy, Knull’s death march arrives to Earth and, worse yet, he hasn’t come alone! With an army of hundreds of thousands of symbiote dragons at his command, the King in Black is a force unlike any Earth’s heroes have ever faced. EDDIE BROCK, A.K.A. VENOM has seen firsthand the chaos that even one of Knull’s symbiotic monsters can wreak – will he survive an encounter with the God of the Abyss himself? From Donny Cates, Ryan Stegman, JP Mayer, Frank Martin and VC’s Clayton Cowles comes the definitive chapter in their two-year-long VENOM saga that changed everything you thought you knew about symbiotes!

King in Black #1 hits comic stores this December.