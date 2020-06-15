Spider-Man: Marvel Confirms Return of Green Goblin

✖

Spider-Man's greatest rival, the Green Goblin, is back in The Amazing Spider-Man #850, written by Nick Spencer. ComicBook.com can confirm Green Goblin's return with the reveal of a new variant cover by InHyuk Lee for Amazing Spider-Man #850. Spider-Man editor Nick Lowe has been hinting at a villainous return with a series of teasers released via his Twitter. The first reads, "How long have we tormented one another, Peter? I call you a fool, you call me a madman." The second reads, "I take someone you love, you lock me up. It's a vicious cycle, little spider." It didn't take long for Spider-Man fans to suspect the return of Norman Osborn. Those suspicions proved accurate.

Osborn is the original Green Goblin. He was responsible for the death of Peter Parker's first love, Gwen Stacy. Spider-Man believed Norman was dead for a long time before he reemerged as deranged as ever. He led the Thunderbolts during the Civil War era. He ascended to political power as the Iron Patriot, director of H.A.M.M.E.R. and leader of the Dark Avengers, during the Dark Reign era.

More recently, Osborn merged with the Carnage symbiote to become the Red Goblin. Spider-Man defeated the Red Goblin, leaving Osborn's mind fracture and the villain believing he was the original Carnage, Cletus Kasady. He returned during the Absolute Carnage event as part of Dark Carnage's symbiote horde. By the end of the event, Osborn regained his sense of self. He then regained his life of privilege by attributing his past misdeeds to the Carnage symbiote's influence.

(Photo: InHyuk Lee, Marvel Entertainment)

At last check, New York City mayor Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. the Kingpin, had hired Osborn as a consultant on the project to rebuild the Ravencroft Institute. The cover to Amazing Spider-Man #48 (legacy numbered as Amazing Spider-Man #849), has Spider-Man in a straight-jacket in front of the Ravencroft gates, suggesting this may be where Spidey and the Goblin come face to face once again. That issue's solicitation text teases:

"Spider-Man has been pushed harder than he has in a very long time and in ways he has never been before. How far can he be pushed before he breaks? Who he has to face this issue is going to answer that very clearly as we are one issue from AMAZING SPIDER-MAN LGY #850!"

Are you excited about the return of Norman Osborn as the Green goblin in Amazing Spider-Man #850? What do you think this means for Spider-Man's future? Let us know what you think about it in the comments section, and keep an eye out for more details from Marvel soon. Amazing Spider-Man #850 goes on sale in September.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.