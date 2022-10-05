Marvel's Fantastic Four Relaunch Gets a 60th Anniversary Variant Cover by J. Scott Campbell

Superstar artist J. Scott Campbell is adding to his list of anniversary variant covers for the new Fantastic Four #1. A new era for Marvel's First Family begins when writer Ryan North (The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl) and artist Iban Coello (Venom) take over as the new creative team of Fantastic Four. The relaunch comes as Marvel celebrates 60 years of epic superhero adventures and sci-fi storytelling. The team's new ongoing will begin with Marvel's First Family going their separate ways after a mysterious incident takes place in New York City. As they find their way back to each other, the question on every fan's mind will be "Whatever happened to the Fantastic Four?"

"It's a thrill and an honor to create cover art celebrating the anniversary of characters that have become so iconic and ingrained in our culture," Campbell said. "I really wanted to make images that would have a visual bridge from the pulpy 4 color origins of these monumental heroes to the modern day slick coloring and production we are now all familiar with."

J. Scott Campbell gets a standard variant cover for Fantastic Four #1, along with a retro cover that slightly changes the color palette. Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and Thing are front and center in Campbell's signature art style.

Instead of starting with a big, epic story, North and Coello's Fantastic Four will tell shorter, one-and-done tales that takes the family/team away from their home of New York City. "I had the advantage that Dan Slott's run went super huge," North told EW. "In the most recent arc, The Reckoning War, they saved not just the universe, but the multiverse. That made the choice obvious: I'm never going to go as big as Dan did, so let's tell smaller stories about the Fantastic Four. That was my way in."

He added, "I want to do these smaller, self-contained stories in the vein of '60s Star Trek where they go down to a planet, find a weird thing, fix the weird thing, and move on. Having these four weirdos roll into town where there's a mystery or a problem or some sci-fi thing, solve the problem, and then move on struck me as a very interesting way to position the Fantastic Four and tell stories that would feel fresh and not like a retread of what we've seen before."

You can find J. Scott Campbell's variant covers for Fantastic Four #1 below. The issue goes on sale November 9th.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

(Photo: Marvel Comics)