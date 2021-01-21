Marvel Announces New Guardians Of The Galaxy Team Line-up

✖

There will be a new team defending the cosmos in the Marvel Universe, and now we have our first look at the new lineup for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. Spinning out from the latest arc, which has the Guardians facing off against the Olympian gods, Guardians of the Galaxy #13 by Al Ewing and artist Juan Frigeri will usher in a new team comprised of stalwarts like Star-Lord, Gamora, Groot, and Rocket Raccoon along with their most recent addition Nova and will bring in new faces, including Wiccan and Emperor Hulkling, though Marvel teased another hero will be revealed at a later time.

Guardians of the Galaxy #13 will be a double-sized milestone celebrating Guardians' 175th issue, and in addition to the new lineup, it will reveal the group's new mission and status quo, as the team goes from a rag-tag group of adventurers to a fully deputized team.

(Photo: Marvel)

You can find the official description of the new Guardians below.

"They were soldiers, misfits, mercenaries, thieves and a family. They were heroes… but times have changed. The galaxy no longer needs heroes. It needs super heroes! In the aftermath of their climatic battle with the Olympian gods, the Guardians of the Galaxy have been deputized by the Galactic Council. New adventures call for new teammates and the Guardians have expanded their roster like never before. Joining Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket, and Groot will be Young Avengers Wiccan and Emperor Hulkling as well as some surprising new teammates yet to be revealed. Now, when the call goes forth – whether it’s from a stranded team of planetary explorers or Emperor Hulkling and his Kree/Skrull Alliance – the Guardians of the Galaxy answer!"

"GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY, both the book and the team, are going to be stepping up a gear in 2021, with villains the team have never faced, guest stars you never thought you'd see, and a new teammate you can't even begin to believe - all coming together for a crisis that'll shake every planet in the Marvel universe down to the bedrock... maybe even a backwater planet like Earth,” Ewing said.

You can find more details below.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #13

Written by AL EWING

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by BRETT BOOTH

