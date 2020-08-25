Marvel Releases X-Men X of Swords: Creation Trailer

Marvel has released the trailer for X-Men's X of Swords: Creation, the kick-off to the first big crossover event in Jonathan Hickman's new "Dawn of X" era. As the trailer for X of Swords: Creation reveals, this X of Swords event is going to reach all the way back to events Hickman has been seeding and growing since the House of X event series last fall, which effectively retconned and re-invented the entire X-Men mythos. Exactly how X of Swords will bring together lingering threads of House of X/Dawn of X remains to be seen, but this trailer certainly makes the event look fittingly epic!

At the center of this trailer is the new mystery character Marvel has been teasing for months now. The mysterious female character wears the Hydra-like mask, but has the same Egyptian aesthetic as Apocalypse's First Horsemen. In fact, the mystery woman seems to be leader of the "Swordbearers of Arakko", the warriors from Arakko, the lost twin of X-Men's living-island homeland, Krakoa. Fans can't wait to see how these new Marvel characters fit into the mythology of the X-Men, and the key swords that have shaped their canon.

Here's the synopsis for X-Men, X of Swords: Creation, as well as the larger "X of Swords" crossover event:

"Ten swords. Ten challengers. The victors take the world. X OF SWORDS, Jonathan Hickman's X-Men crossover of the year, begins this September with X OF SWORDS: CREATION #1!"

"X OF SWORDS, the next great X-Men crossover, kicks off this September and rages on in October with Chapters 3-11. Over the last few days, the covers for the October chapters were unveiled, and fans got their first look at the X-Men’s newest foes in Pepe Larraz’s cover of X OF SWORDS: STASIS #1. This mysterious group of swordbearers come from the land of Arakko, and the X-Men will have to draw swords of their own to defend the new mutant nation of Krakoa. Arakko and its visitors are shrouded in mystery, and none more so than the group’s leader. While her identity remains classified, her story is sure to shock X-Men fans everywhere.

Spinning directly out of Jonathan Hickman’s X-MEN and Tini Howard’s EXCALIBUR, X OF SWORDS will be a massive mutant milestone that each X-Book will take part in. Every current X-Men writer— Jonathan Hickman, Tini Howard, Gerry Duggan, Benjamin Percy, Ed Brisson, Zeb Wells, Leah Williams, and Vita Ayala— have come together to craft a modern epic that will go down in X-Men history! Joined by incredible artists like Carmen Carnero, Pepe Larraz, R.B. Silva, Viktor Bogdanovic, Matteo Lolli, Mahmud Asrar, Phil Noto, and Rod Reis, the dramatic battles in store for the X-Men will be unforgettable.

See all of October’s covers by visiting marvel.com and prepare to meet these major new players in the X-Men mythos when X OF SWORDS begins in September!"

X-Men: Sword of X begins in September.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.