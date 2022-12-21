Mary Jane & Black Cat #1 Review: Another Event Tie-In Transforms Itself Into Essential

Longtime Marvel Comics readers already know that the majority of characterization occurs within the margins of the publishing line. Massive events like Avengers Forever rarely address anything beyond an "iconic imagining" and top-tier titles focused on a single hero like Amazing Spider-Man most often remain focused on an individual with decades of history. The brilliant sparks—like the reinvention of J. Jonah Jameson across the past decade as an imperfect, but driven ally of Spider-Man—occur in sub-plots, miniseries, and one-shots spaced across many titles but delivering some of the most rewarding character beats in all of superhero comics. Such has been the tale of Black Cat across the past five years as she was featured in two short-lived series and various minis and one-shots linked by writer Jed MacKay. She was transformed from an anti-heroic love interest in the mode of Catwoman to a heroine possessing a unique perspective, vibrant past, and plenty of opportunities beyond Spidey's web. The continuation of that arc in Mary Jane & Black Cat #1 this week is simply a delight for those already following this strand of the Marvel tapestry.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

This week's issue serves as a sequel to Mary Jane & Black Cat: Beyond (in addition to referencing the recent Iron Cat mini) as it picks up the relationship between its eponymous women after many notable changes. It would be enough to address Mary Jane's new powers and family or Black Cat's revived romantic interest in Peter as tensions in their friendship, but nothing is ever easy at Marvel. Instead, they find themselves battling demons and sent to Hell as "Dark Web" unleashes the forces of Limbo upon New York City. From the very first page there's plenty of action to consider and readers invested in Black Cat, Amazing Spider-Man, or "Dark Web" will find plenty to catch their eye.

The story's charms are familiar, though, as MacKay's take on both Black Cat and Mary Jane remains a definitive one in the modern era. They're presented as multifaceted individuals with complex relationships. While their shared romantic connections may create drama, they never define this pair whose idiosyncratic friendship takes the fore. That comes with an abundance of good humor and a consistent churn of revelations and problems that push the story forward at a bustling pace.

Artists Vinceno Carratu and Michael Dowling's style in these pages aligns itself with the recent run of Black Cat issues – emphasizing momentum and style in sleek outfits that speed across the rooftops of New York City. It's an approach that emphasizes the thrilling aspects of this adventure without exploiting the potential cheesecake at its center (or on J. Scott Campbell's cover. Off-kilter layouts highlight the chaos of "Dark Web" and even give way to Ditko-esque designs at one point. This presentation ensures even readers unfamiliar with either heroine's recent history will have a blast catching up with them in these pages.

A backup story, "The Mask of Doctor Doom," is every bit as accessible and provides some much-needed humor after the demonic events spilling over from "Dark Web." Seizing upon the iconic assembly of poker night amongst the heroes in Manhattan, it allows Black Cat to tell a tale that spans the breadth of time and space in Marvel Comics. Each cameo is delightfully evoked by artist Michael Dowling whose spectacular and understated displays alike allow the feature to wink right at readers. And Mary Jane delivering the punchline makes it a perfect fit for the tie-in series at hand.

Mary Jane & Black Cat #1 delivers readers a story that functions well on three distinct levels: a short standalone adventure, a thrilling tie-in to "Dark Web," and, most significantly, the continuation of Felicia Hardy's rising star at Marvel Comics. A combination of stylish depictions of magic and mayhem, humorous repartee, and well-developed characterizations ensures that the story functions on every level and gives readers plenty of reasons to return for the second half. The only disappointment is that there won't be a Mary Jane & Black Cat ongoing. Readers in the know will simply have to continue seeking out their ongoing exploits wherever they might appear next.

Published by Marvel Comics

On December 21, 2022

Written by Jed MacKay

Art by Vinceno Carratu and Michael Dowling

Colors by Brian Reber

Letters by Ariana Maher

Cover by J. Scott Campbell