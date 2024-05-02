Chucky Season 3 Finale Ends on Massive Cliffhanger Before Season 4

Full spoilers for Chucky season 3 follow! Another season of Chucky is in the books, and that means naturally another major wrinkle in the larger pantheon of Chucky's mythos has gone down. The penultimate episode of Chucky season 3 ended on a cliffhanger with Jake being given a drug to temporarily "die" and enter the Spirit Realm. Thanks to Chucky's years of splitting his soul there are countless versions of him sitting in the Spirit Realm, but Jake is after just one of them, Good Chucky. Jake hopes to find this variant so that he'll help him find Caroline, Lexy's sister who has been missing since the end of Chucky season 2.

When Jake finds Good Chucky he's very quickly able to get the location of Caroline out of him, with Good Chucky revealing that "She's with Grandfather Wendell," meaning Wendell Wilkins, the creator of the Good Guy doll. Jake then presents Good Chucky with a major question, if he kills himself inside the Spirit Realm, it will force the other Chuckys to cross over and end his reign of terror for good. This is of course when the series drops its first big twist, Good Chucky wasn't Good Chucky at all, just another Chucky that was deliberately stalling Jake, allowing Chucky to inhabit his body when he is woken up outside the Spirit Realm.

Elsewhere, away from The White House, as you might have guessed, Tiffany is able to escape her execution thanks to having brainwashed the guards on Death Row.

After Jake, Devon, and Lexy leave The White House they head for Wendell Wilkins's house where the trap is officially sprung and it's revealed that Chucky not only took over Jake's body but that Wendell Wilkins is also in on the scheme. The creator of the Good Guy Doll has also provided Chucky with something extra special, the original prototype doll for the Good Guy, which Chucky transfers his soul into.

Another guest makes their way to Wendell's house though, the recently escaped Tiffany Valentine in Jennifer Tilly's body. Chucky finally makes an honest woman out of her too by proposing marriage, with Wendell Wilkins revealing he still has the prototype for her doll as well. The pair return to their doll forms and run away in Tiffany Valentine's car, driven by Caroline, while making out in the backseat.

There's one last trick up creator Don Mancini's sleeve though, and it's that Chucky and Tiffany weren't the only ones that got put into doll bodies. Jake, Devon, and Lexi have all been put inside doll bodies, and they're locked in a cabinet in Wendell Wilkins's house. They're only discovered by Nica, who has tracked Tiffany to the house, who is also captured by Wilkins as the episode comes to a close.

What is Chucky season 4 about

So far, Chucky has not been renewed for a fourth season, but the series has set up another batch of episodes in a major way. Not only are Chucky and Tiffany back in their doll bodies and reunited, but they're both apparently eager to reunite with GG, their child from Seed of Chucky that was last seen in Chucky season 2 as well. Add on to that the fact that the show's three leads are ALSO in doll bodies and you have a very hilarious cliffhanger that Don Mancini will have to wiggle his way out of. Plus there's also the fact that the President of the United States is dead and that Chucky nuked the North Pole.

Chucky makes the case for a season 4 at the end of the season 3 finale, sitting at The Resolute Desk in the Oval Office as The White House burns to the ground, telling the audience: "Murder, mayhem, and malicious intent. These are the values I have always held dear, and it has been my honor to uphold these principles for lo these many years. Now tonight I'm proud to officially announce my candidacy for a fourth consecutive term...If yo have any doubts at all, I ask you to please consider the many accomplishments of my hugely successful third term."

Where is Chucky streaming?

The first two seasons of Chucky are available for streaming on two different platforms, both Peacock and Shudder. All sixteen episodes of the series, including both seasons 1 and 2, can be streamed on each of these services. Unlike previous seasons of Chucky however, wherein the entire season would have to premiere on cable before it began streaming, the new episodes of Chucky season 3 will be available for streaming the next day. After Chucky season 3's episodes air on SYFY and USA Network on Wednesdays, they'll be available to stream the one week later on Peacock.