New Blade Series Teased by Marvel

A new Blade series is on the way from Marvel, and the House of Ideas teased the new title at length in a press release distributed Wednesday. Set for release next month from writer Bryan Hill and artist Elena Casagrande, the publisher revealed what fans can expect from the series. According to Marvel, the Daywalker's latest story follows the character as we unwittingly "unleashes a dark, ancient power."

"Blade is a treasured character for me," Hill said in a new interview with Polygon. "Here, we have an opportunity to explore his history, reveal new aspects of his world and create a story that's brutal, sexy, and bold as it travels into the world of monsters and magic."

"I think that the first goal of drawing a fight scene is to let it be powerful and fluid at the same time," Casagrande added. "I see fighting like dancing, so my first thought is always about choreography and then the movements that I need to make strong. Obviously every character needs a different choreography, a different way to fight — it's fun to personalize it — and with Blade, I'm happy to have the chance to use the swords and showcase his strength."

Luckily for those involved with wanting to read stories featuring the characters, Marvel says the new series is an ideal jumping-on point for fans new and old. Keep scrolling to see Marvel's preview for the upcoming comic debut!