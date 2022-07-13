Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 7/13/2022

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, AfterShock, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Daredevil #1, Dark Crisis: Worlds Without A Justice League – Superman #1, and Barbaric: The Harvest Blades #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 BATGIRLS #8 I am a sucker for Batgirl/Nightwing stories, and I suspect that a lot of other folks will enjoy this Nightwing story. Nightwing provides some extra muscle for the Batgirls' current operation, all the while delightfully not taking the lead or pushing focus away from his beau and her friends. A very fun and solid issue of the series that wraps up a few more plot threads from the initial frantic debut of the series. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #17 Batman: Urban Legends #17 takes a break from the longer narratives of the past several issues and uses three of its four stories to instead spin fun one-shot team-ups. The sheer variety is one of the issue's biggest draws, though "Cold Shoulders" by Ryan Cady, Gleb Melnikov, Scott Hanna, Luis Guerrero, and Troy Peteri and "The Sea Beyond" by Joey Esposito, Serg Acuna, Alex Guimaraes, and Pat Brosseau were my favorites of the four. Melnikov and Hanna's stylized combination is a perfect fit for DC's Speedster, while Acuna and Guimaraes brilliantly bring the depths of the sea to life. Most of these take place in the past, so at times the characterization of certain characters seems off compared to who they are now. Even considering the past though, Mera seems a bit over the top, and Batman also seems a bit off in "Statecraft," though the Batman vs. Black Adam of it all was intriguing. The classic detective feel of "On His Worst Nights" is a nice way to cap the issue, and while I wouldn't say any of these are must-reads, any Batman fan will find something to enjoy. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 DARK CRISIS: WORLDS WITHOUT A JUSTICE LEAGUE – SUPERMAN #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Ultimately, your enjoyment of Dark Crisis: World Without a Justice League – Superman #1 will be dependent on your feelings of past Tom King comics. If you like King's commentary on wartime framed through superheroes, then this comic will definitely be your speed. But if you're tired of the glorification of "just wars," instead of acknowledging that war is nothing but a repressive tool that churns through innocent lives and sullies the morals of anyone it touches, you're probably not going to like watching Jon Kent grow up to join the war effort. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 1.5 out of 5 FUTURE STATE: GOTHAM #15 Future State: Gotham continues to disappoint, which is really sad considering that the creative team is certainly capable of better work – and there are even moments within this very series that prove that. Future State: Gotham #15 suffers from many of the same issues that previous installments have, though somehow they all seem distilled here. The art is sloppy and swings between looking unfinished and looking extremely amateur. The story feels like it was fed into some sort of A.I. as Culver seems to either have absolutely no concept of any of the characters he's writing or he's too unbothered to even try to give them any defining aspects. Everything on the page is just brutally flat and boring, strung together by a plot that is weak that it's clear no one gave much thought to this. It's just page after page of bad sketchbook mess – both in terms of words and art. I don't even know why this title is still going but it's run out of story a long, long time ago. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 1 out of 5 I AM BATMAN #11 I Am Batman keeps reminding its readers that it's in New York City, but the DC version of the city seems to get a little more like Gotham City each issue. Not only does New York have its own crime bosses and supervillains now running around the city, it's also dealing with corrupt politicians and dirty, ineffective cops. Even Renee Montoya shows up this issue (which admittedly sets up a pretty cool last page), which makes the inevitable Gotham comparisons even stronger. I am enjoying this comic, but I feel that its use of New York is by far the weakest part of the series. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #2 (Photo: DC Comics) NAOMI: SEASON TWO #5 I really wish I could say that I liked this issue of Naomi. When Zumbado arrives on Earth with a league of superpowered individuals from his world, Naomi is forced to face them all on her own. Unfortunately, the art and layouts don't do a good job of conveying the action and the frequent flashbacks don't help. A rare miss in an otherwise strong series. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 2 out of 5 ROGUES #3 The penultimate issue of Rogues might be one of my favorite single issues I've read all year. As the Rogues' plan in Gorilla City takes a complicated and climactic turn, every single component that was already great about this series is able to absolutely soar in this issue, between Joshua Williamson's excellent script and Leomacs' kinetic and breathtaking art. Come for the already-incredible plot, stay for some absolutely wild visuals, including one of the most clever character deaths I have ever seen. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #13 Dreamer enters the DC Universe in Superman: Son of Kal-El and her arrival may just change everything. One of the things that this title in general does exceptionally well is how each issue really does build on the one before and that's no exception here as we pick up from the cliffhanger of Jay's identity reveal. But what also works exceptionally well here is that we get the introduction of a relatively high profile character from a completely different medium—in this case, the Supergirl television series—but in a way that doesn't derail the comic's story. If anything, the stakes just got higher in a very weird and brutal way. Tom Taylor—along with Nicole Maines—manage to pull of a good balance of both excitement for Dreamer's introduction and quick integration into the story while never losing sight of just how bad things are about to get. Clayton Henry's art here is perhaps not as polished as I might personally prefer for this issue, but it's still very solid with a net result of an issue that is exciting and scary bot in terms of story and visuals. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 WONDER WOMAN #789 There's a lot of fairly strong elements in Wonder Woman #789. The art is well-done, full of detail and has some great colors. The pacing is strong and there are some great fight scenes. However, even with the strong pacing and a lot of action paired with strong visuals, for some reason it almost feels like this story is sitting still. Much of that comes from a lot of tediousness as you start to pair the various elements of the story together – the side stories here are a bit of the weakness in the sense that they are good on their own, but they weigh down the main thrust of Diana's efforts. It's something of a mixed bag, though not necessarily mixed in a "bad" way. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 WONDER WOMAN: EVOLUTION #8 Wonder Woman: Evolution is a story that works better as a complete story rather than individual issues, though the story itself is kind of lacking (there were many times throughout that I thought I was reading a different Wonder Woman story as the idea of a mysterious "trial" isn't new.) But when looking at the individual issues – specifically Wonder Woman: Evolution #8, there's just a lot here that falls flat. Phillips wraps the story up almost too quickly and too neatly with no real consequences, but also sets up a weird cliffhanger which makes no sense for the final issue of a series that seems largely stand-alone. The art is messy and weird and misses the mark way more than it hits and the end result is an issue that seems like it lost its way before it even knew it was heading anywhere. Pairing it with the rest of the series does help, but this issue alone just isn't that great. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #1 A.X.E.: EVE OF JUDGEMENT #1 While the event is set to crossover into both the X-Men and Avengers franchises, this prelude is primarily focused on the Eternals – a team wonderfully revitalized by writer Kieron Gillen and various collaborators over the past year. Gillens and Ribić's Eternals has reframed the nature of the immortal beings and their primary conflicts, while also introducing new narrative elements, including a sentient, commenting Earth and clear organization of roughly 100 beings. That unique take is introduced to unfamiliar readers along with an appraisal of their updated status quo as Druig seeks to eliminate Krakoa and much of mutantdom as "excess deviation." Even as the issue serves primarily to catch readers up, it excels in presenting an idiosyncratic style that makes investigating such complex and ancient systems both thrilling and delightful. While the presentation suffers somewhat in Ribić's absence, Eve of Judgment reads almost like a 13th issue of the recently concluded Eternals series and presents this upcoming event as a continuation of that top-notch work. It provides both a great starting point and satisfies the yearning readers must feel to see more of this very inventive group as their actions encompass much of Marvel Comics. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 CAPTAIN CARTER #4 Captain Carter moves forward with a new issue this week that puts our heroine in the clutches of an unexpected foe. As Hydra continues its swift takeover of Britain, only Peggy and her ragtag team can sift through the puzzle that has the country in its grip. And of course, Captain Carter throws a handful of mean hooks along the way. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 CAPTAIN MARVEL #39 Carol is currently missing in action, but last issue we got a hint at what's happened to her, and now we get a welcome explanation for what's going on in Captain Marvel #39. Writer Kelly Thompson continues to explore the realm of magic from an outsider's perspective but an outsider who has had a completely unique relationship with the magical world, and it continues to pay dividends. Something still feels incredibly off here, so the mystery element is still present, but at least now we have some context as to where this story is going. Acting as a perfect balance to that is the back and forth between Spider-Woman and Binary, and their tale of vampires, searching for purpose, and sandwiches is depicted beautifully by artists Juan Frigeri and Alvaro Lopez and colorist Jordie Bellaire. Captain Marvel has grown exponentially as a character and a hero thanks to her time in the world of magic, and if this is any indication, we still haven't seen just how far this character can truly go. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 DAREDEVIL #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Daredevil #1 removes its eponymous hero from his most familiar setting and elements in order to prepare for its final story, one set to feature a global stage and many mystical elements. The shift is bound to make some readers nervous given similar, past efforts, but the team at the heart of Daredevil's revival across the past several years reveals they haven't missed a step in their approach. Wherever this new #1 is preparing to lead readers, it's bound to be a story unlike anything seen in the title before and that alone is plenty promising. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 FANTASTIC FOUR #45 For an event that felt as slow and drawn out as the Reckoning War, its conclusion seemed to come out of nowhere. The rushed pacing of this final issue is a bit of a shock to the system and honestly doesn't make a whole lot of sense. Fortunately, the most convoluted and frustrating section of Slott's Fantastic Four run is finally over. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 1.5 out of 5 FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #2 Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War moves past the tedious setup found in the first issue and now can more seamlessly blend the two universes together in its follow-up chapter. The result is a much better union of compatible characters like The Foundation and Iron Man as well as Spider-Man's ragtag group getting themselves into situations their wit and banter is perfectly suited to. It's teetering on the edge of too much to look at both in terms of how many characters are at play and how much is happening in any one given panel, but given the crossover nature of this series, it looks like that's a line it'll have to ride until the end. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #2 IMMORTAL X-MEN #4 Kieron Gillen has proven time and again that he's able to find great nuance and depth in almost any character. He's put that talent on display with each issue of Immortal X-Men thus far and Immortal X-Men #4, focusing on Emma Frost, is no exception. Gillen leans into Emma's diamond form as a reflection of her guardedness, both in protecting herself from feeling hurt and protecting other mutants from a world that fears and hates them. Lucas Werneck's soft linework plays well with this character focused, largely internal issue, allowing straightforward yet emotive characterizations to do their work. It's unfortunate that the issue takes the focus off of Emma in the middle, having to deal with the latest in Sinister's shenanigans, which sacrifices some of its cohesion (though Emma is feature prominently in this week's Hellfire Gala one-shot, which pairs nicely with this issue), but events further the intrigue at play among the quiet council and unfold in hugely entertaining ways. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 MARAUDERS #4 Marauders #4 continues to be pretty chaotic even though the story slows down considerably. This has been a trend for the past couple of issues now, but this series has become so cluttered and jumps around so frequently that it's hard to even follow along. At this point, the worst thing I can say about Marauders is that I'm not even sure what the series could do to sway my current opinion of it. This is something that only the most hardcore of X-Men fans should look to check out. -- Logan Moore Rating: 2 out of 5 MOON KNIGHT #13 Moon Knight brought its first-year run to a thrilling close with issue #12, and issue #13 halts the momentum just a bit to put some promising elements into place. Writer Jed MacKay does a superb job of building on the mythos surrounding Moon Knight, with Taskmaster's words successfully conveying why Marvel villains in New York tend to leave him be. That's only further sold by artist Federico Sabbatini and colorist Rachelle Rosenberg, who craft a sense of dread around Taskmaster, and consequently his words regarding Moon Knight are that much more effective. There is a lot of catch-up here and Zodiac fallout without moving much in any particular direction, as the Reese Tigra conversation is great but rather short, and we don't get movement on the big cliffhanger from issue #12 until the very end. This issue feels like a necessary but entertaining setup, and issue #14 can't get here soon enough. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 NEW MUTANTS #27 New Mutants #27 puts Illyana Rasputin in two roles, that of the child tormented by an abuser and that of the adult survivor. The issue similarly pulls in her brother Colossus, the would-be protector who wasn't there when she needed him most. Together, the creative team frames a story of reconciliation with one's self and with those who have let us through the lens of a fairy tale. The art styles shift between past and present, the now and the storybook, but it all feels cohesive, lush, and splendid, the Claremont-era pastiche as excellently crafted as the loose, painterly style that has become the book's signature. The penultimate chapter of "The Labors of Magik" is a wonderful and creative chapter ahead of the finale. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 PUNISHER #4 Throughout Punisher #4, Frank, Ares, the Archpriestess of the Hand, and even the narrative make arguments about the purpose and nature of violence, but manage to say nothing of substance. Reflections on what Frank ought to be and the "value" of drone warfare are pure sophistry that never manage to interrogate their subject. Instead, they cloak mass murder in a veil of metaphysics and superhero conventions that dress up the most horrifying elements of humanity in a colorful costume. The ongoing additions of a young Frank Castle—clearly made out to parallel the track of so many young American males who engage in mass shootings—serves no purpose but to suggest Frank's fate was bound to his later body count; it is a genuinely disturbing approach to the character. Yet he remains the protagonist of Punisher and even as an anti-hero, the narrative suggests he possesses some clarity about a life in which he butchers hundreds, if not thousands of human beings, that there is some glorious purpose to all of this bloodshed. It reads as sophistry and dresses up hollow pretensions of violence in a cloak of grand possibility that has already warped far too many young men killing for the sake of killing. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1 out of 5 SAVAGE AVENGERS #3 Savage Avengers #3 is epic in pretty much every aspect. The art is solid with Carlos Magno doing a fantastic job with a lot of moving parts and Espen Grundetjern's colors are just the right tones. David Pepose does a great job of weaving the narration with the actual dialogue and then somehow manages to pull a couple of surprises along the way – including a big one at the end. The only real weakness in the issue is that there's just a lot to read through and while that's not necessarily bad, it does seem to pull the pacing down just a bit. Other than that, this is a fantastic issue. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #3 (Photo: Marvel Comics) SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS #4 The pieces of 2099: Exodus are starting to fall into place. Each issue has focused on a different set of characters in this future version of the world, and they've all been incredibly interesting to spend time with. At this point, the story that connects them feels like an afterthought, but the updated takes on Black Widow and Hawkeye more than make up for what the narrative arc lacks. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5 SPIDER-PUNK #3 Spider-Punk brings our group of heroes closer to their destination as a few more allies join the fray. Daredevil's arrival rings especially loud as the vigilante dishes out justice to the beat of their own drum. But by the end, Spider-Punk makes it clear that these teen rebels are going against two forces that have wormed their way deep into the government. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #25 As our bounty hunters collide with the Knights of Ren, we're given the type of action we would expect from such a battle, while the biggest narrative reveal would be that Valance might no longer be the tool of the Empire that he believed he was resigned to being. While the combat was exciting in this issue, it all feels underwhelming when we realize that with all the characters having a future in the Star Wars franchise, everything would end up in a stalemate. This means it wasn't quite the epic showdown it could have been, and was instead of high-octane sparring session that was peppered with predictable quips. Still, the tease of actual revelations regarding Valance has piqued our interest, potentially setting the stage for this storyline to finally start going somewhere fulfilling. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN #1 The nameless Mandalorian showcases his bounty-hunting abilities, taking in a number of targets, though a covert mission leads him towards an entirely unexpected encounter. With a key component of The

Other Publishers #1 ABOVE SNAKES #1 Sean Lewis and Hayden Sherman pivot away from their familiar Image Comics' productions of sci-fi dystopia in oversized issues for a standard-sized Western; the result is some of the best work they've produced (in a very productive past few years). Above Snakes picks up on the American frontier immediately after the Civil War and introduces readers to Dirt – a man seeking revenge for his dead wife Dorothea accompanied by a ghostly, speaking vulture named Speck. In a mere 20 pages, Above Snakes #1 introduces this conceit and delivers a complete tale of Dirt handling one pack of scoundrels on his way. It's an impressive bit of economical storytelling including some dark twists and violence gloriously rendered by Sherman. The exaggeration in forms and style waver like a vision stretched by the sun's heat in outstanding and unexpected utilization of his artwork. The entire issue delivers a brief and thrilling read that invites readers to return for more of the same as this cross between magical realism and Westerns trods down an increasingly bloody road to revenge. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 ARCHER & ARMSTRONG FOREVER #3 Coming off of a thoroughly entertaining romp across the globe, Archer & Armstrong Forever increases its focus to develop new allies and enemies for the titular pair in issue #3. Both of the new(ish) characters explored in these pages are perfectly at home with the off-beat comedy and wild antics on display, whether they showcase their idiosyncrasies in an origin montage or some awfully twisted action. The pace does slow to make room for these introductions and the pair of heroes find themselves in a holding pattern as the plot catches up with them. That doesn't make the gags any less enjoyable, but it does remove the invention and pacing that made earlier issues such fun to read. It's a middle-chapter with lots to showcase, but the best promises it makes are for what is coming next month. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 BARBARIC: THE HARVEST BLADES #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Ultimately, whether or not readers picked up Barbaric in 2021, The Harvest Blades provides an excellent introduction to one of the best new series in the direct market today. The premise is clear and immediately enticing; the comic delivers plenty of jokes and action at an irresistible page; and the proceedings are far too compelling to look away. It promises more from the future and expands on the past, without requiring readers seek out anything else to appreciate what's at hand. Barbaric appears ready to continue for many miniseries and one-shots to come, and that's something to be excited about. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 THE BRITISH PARANORMAL SOCIETY: TIME OUT OF MIND #3 Once again I must doff my cap to Chris Roberson, whose writing in the world of Hellboy has sometimes left me with something to be desired, as he's created one of the most surprising titles in the entire line-up with The British Paranormal Society. Though the series a continues to be a fascinating read due to its larger folk-horror influences, a final page surprise seemingly takes this series from standalone wonder to mandatory reading for universe connectivity. Artist Andrea Mutti and colorist Lee Loughridge continue to elevate the material by digging deep into the aesthetics of this particular horror subgenre, bringing that killer final page to life that genuinely made me gasp out loud. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 THE BROTHER OF ALL MEN #1 Writer Zac Thompson and artist Eoin Marron have crafted a terrifying vision of a new horror comic series here, creating layers of narrative that are already ripe for exploration. The densely threaded Brother of All Men begins with tinges of a story that is packed with layers of noir influence and cult horror, setting the stage for a story that seems poised to make your skin crawl. Marron's artwork is tremendous throughout, with colors by Mark Englert, building the mood of the story's frightening world around it, but Thompson's carefully curated prose separates this from most other horror comics out there. Keep the lights on when you're reading. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 5 out of 5 DOGS OF LONDON #3 Dogs of London has been stretched pretty thin throughout its short three-issue run, and this third issue might see the title spread its thinnest yet. Telling a tale across space and time is an uphill battle in and of itself, and this issue doesn't do a fair job at either side of the equation. The book constantly bounces around between timelines and characters and the end result is a mishmash of storytelling that's clearly better off as an OGN or a binge-read, if only because the month-to-month release has created jarring cuts in an already jarring story. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 2 out of 5 DUNE: THE WATERS OF KANLY #3 Dune: The Waters of Kanly #3 continues Gurney Halleck's quest for revenge as the Atreides survivors enact their water-heist plans. As with previous issues, it all proceeds beat for beat as expected with little to elevate the basic plot and simplistic motivation. Gurney and company repeatedly reminding readers and each that they're angry at the Harkonnens is what passes for dialogue in the issue. After the plan goes predictably awry, Gurney assures readers that the fight isn't over via captions that read, "Rabban will think he's won. And that is what he will think," which sounds more like a verse from a Dr. Seuss book than anything from Frank Herbert's universe. Pages again use the oddly askew layouts that appear more accidental than intentional. The ship designs embrace the brutalism of Denis Villeneuve's Dune adaptation, which isn't a bad look, but the fight scenes are too hectic and lack a sense of movement. Ultimately, the issue doesn't do much that one couldn't gather from a Wikipedia summary, failing to truly engage the reader at any point with its thin plot, near-nonexistent characterizations, and competent but unmemorable artwork. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #2 EIGHT BILLION GENIES #3 Eight Billion Genies powers forth with its most explosive issue yet, giving readers a look at the world outside homebase. As you might expect, things get real weird, real fast. Almost so weird, a sense of doubt is instilled as to whether or not Soule and Browne can tell this massive of a story in just eight issues. Either way, Eight Billion Genies #3 fleshes this word out even further while setting up some rules that already tie up some loose ends. It's moving along at a brisk pace, there's no denying that. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 FLAVOR GIRLS #1 Flavor Girls absolutely charmed my socks off, taking the expectations and tropes that surround a typical "Magical Girl" story and turning them into something thoughtful and genuinely delightful. This issue dives into the series' unique world through the origin story of Sara, as she gets swept into a crusade that could not be more important or awesome. While elements of the series' incredibly-specific lore still feel a little underbaked, that is vastly outweighed by the entertaining and corny character dynamics that Loic Locatelli-Kournwsky crafts, which have me eager to see the four Flavor Girls' rapport in future issues. Locatelli-Kournwsky's art also feels like a Studio Ghibli fever dream in the best possible way, all of which culminate to create a pleasant surprise of a first issue. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 IMMORTAL RED SONJA #4 Immortal Red Sonja remains one of the most clever and consistently-entertaining entries in Dynamite's Sonja catalogue. This issue takes the She-Devil on a largely self-contained adventure, before dovetailing into something bombastic and well executed. From Dan Abnett's inventive script to Ellie Wright's stellar color work, there's remains lot to love about Immortal Red Sonja, and it seems like things are only going to get better from here. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 IMPACT WINTER #1 The newest Image Comics series first started as an Audible series, taking listeners to a post-apocalyptic world drowned in darkness. Of course, it wouldn't be a crappy world without some monsters lurking around to terrorize survivors. In Impact Winter #1 we have vampires/blighters, and the main characters from the Audible series are featured in the comic. Since Impact Winter #1 is a prequel to the Audible series, fans get the chance to see what shaped not only the world, but the characters as well. Darcy, Jepson, Godwin, and Hope get their fair share of the spotlight, and we learn how Darcy becomes a world-class vampire hunter. The story is also helped by Travis Beacham, the creator of the audio series, on as the writer. Art by Stephen Green, Matt Hollingsworth, and AndWorld Design also perfectly sets the dark, brooding mood. -- Tim Adams Rating: 5 out of 5 JUSTICE WARRIORS #2 You'd think that the jokes used in the first issue of Justice Warriors might get old after a while, but in the follow-up issue, we see that at least hasn't happened just yet. Its ripping critiques and endless one-liners are crafted in such a way that they feel unexpected even if you know one or two are surely just a panel or two away. As expected, the mutant demographic continued to work in Justice Warriors' favor this time by keeping things fresh with new faces and favorites to pick out from the crowds. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE KILL LOCK: THE ARTISAN WRAITH #5 The Kill Lock: The Artisan Wraith takes a few massive steps forward with Issue 5, including the return of the four characters from the original series, a return to the robots' home world (only to find it destroyed) and even more intrigue into the world of the Wraiths. It remains utterly fantastic, even if it's still not clear what the final reveal means. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 NEW MASTERS #5 The race for the data archive is on; it's only a matter of which alliance will come out on top. What really sticks out to me is the history of the Star Pilots. We learn a little bit about these space-faring adventurers in New Masters #5, but the issue's back-matter is full of character designs and a backstory that's worth exploring. The art is vibrant and full of energy, matching the urgency at hand. Getting all of our main cast members together at the end sets up a thrilling clash of opposing sides next issue. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #3 NORSE MYTHOLOGY III #6 As any good Norse story ends, Ragnarok rears its ugly head within the pages of Norse Mythology III #6, finishing out this trio of volumes with arguably the most popular myth yet. The script and lineart sings in perfect harmony, with P. Craig Russel's simplistic lines carrying the hefty weight of a dark script. Despite the gloomy story at hand, the art and coloring provides a great sense of balance to the tale at hand, and the end result might be one of the best Norse Mythology issues to date. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 ORDINARY GODS #7 Ordinary Gods #7 sets the stage for a new arc and I'm still not sure how to feel about it just yet. Some of the new character motivations feel out of left field, which is my biggest complaint at the moment. Still, there's quite a bit of potential with Ordinary Gods to evolve into something greatly enticing moving forward, although it could just as easily fall apart in the coming issues. Here's hoping that writers Kyle Higgins and Joe Clark have outlined a good path forward. -- Logan Moore Rating: 3 out of 5 OVERWATCH: NEW BLOOD #1 The video game Overwatch has always had a great cadre of heroes and villains within its universe, setting up what is, essentially, a superhero team for this team shooter. In New Blood, we are given a surprisingly quiet and thoughtful experience wherein Cassidy is meeting with an old friend in attempting to bolster the ranks of the team. The issue starts as a very solid entryway into the world of Overwatch and does a worthwhile job of balancing its characters, putting some meat on the bone to the ones that we see. A strong start for the mini-series. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3.5 out of 5 POWER RANGERS #21 Power Rangers #21 effortlessly bounces between a broader cosmic adventure and the always unpredictable journey of being a parent. It's quite impressive how writer Ryan Parrott navigates the two simultaneous stories while letting each one develop at its own pace, though Journey's overall arc has been at the heart of these last few issues, and that continues to be the case here. Journey's unique circumstances have allowed the series to bring something fresh to a style of story we've seen a variety of times in the past, but artist Marco Renna and colorists Walter Baiamonte, Sharon Marino, and Sara Antonellini know when to bring the action in a stellar fight sequence in space. Some expressions feel a little off when the Rangers aren't suited up, but that didn't keep me from further investing in the story. Power Rangers is going to several intriguing places, and I can't wait to see how it all shakes out. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 RICK AND MORTY: INFINITY HOUR #4 Rick and Morty ends pretty much exactly how you'd expect, tracing the steps of the original Star Wars film while the mystery of Doctor Infinity's identity drops a few not-so-subtle hints before confirming everyone's suspicions in the final panel. In theory, a sequel miniseries could go off in some interesting directions for this version of Rick. But as it is now, it's an average Rick and Morty comic. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 SEASON OF THE BRUJA #4 While it has some great sequences, the penultimate issue of Season of the Bruja only further highlights the series' larger problems. As the channeling of Alitha's grief gets increasingly more complex and more otherworldly, there's still not enough work being done to make me feel really invested in that central story, much less in the group of still-under-baked supporting characters. That being said, Sara Soler's art definitely is the bright spot of the proceedings, with a crisp, but lively approach to the outlandish visuals. If this issue is any indication, we'll have to wait and see if Season of the Bruja sticks the landing – and what that landing even looks like. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext