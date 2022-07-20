Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 7/20/2022

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, AfterShock, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes A.X.E.: Judgment Day #1, Artemis: Wanted #1, and Dark Spaces: Wildfire #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 AQUAMAN & THE FLASH: VOIDSONG #2 One of the things that can be tricky in comics with large stories that carry end of the world level stakes is finding balance between pushing the narrative forward and exploring the characters the story centers around. In most cases, you get a good run with one element but the other lacks just slightly. This is not the case in Aquaman & The Flash: Voidsong #2. The issue reveals the purpose of the Voidsong but also packs some revelations that show us quite a bit about both Arthur and Barry while, simultaneously, those developments also drive the story even further in an unexpected and fascinating direction. To be clear, this is a long book, but it does not drag and a huge component of that is Vasco Georgiev's art that manages to be both classic and unique in the same breath. This is truly a great issue and while there are some small details that feel just a touch cliche at times, the sum of the parts here is just a really strong story. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 ARTEMIS: WANTED #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] To put it simply, Artemis: Wanted is exactly the kind of comic it needed to be – simultaneously a delightful coda to an already-landmark event, and a thorough, cathartic exploration of three under-appreciated characters. Like its titular protagonist, Artemis: Wanted is a bit brutal and haunted, but it has something so much more complex and earnest underneath. With a stellar script and brilliant visuals, Artemis: Wanted showcases the kind of great storytelling that the larger Wonder Woman family deserves, and will hopefully continue to receive. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #5 The best superhero book that DC is putting out today continues to live up to its high standard set by previous issues, with Waid and Mora killing this story of the Dark Knight and the Last Son of Krypton. While this issue can get a tad heavy handed when it comes to the heroes arguing who will be the one to sacrifice themselves for the greater good, the story and action set pieces still work extremely well. World's Finest remains the strongest superhero comic on the market today, treating its heroes like the demi-gods that they are and weaving a story that pays perfect homage to the lore of the DC Universe. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4.5 out of 5 BATMAN: THE KNIGHT #7 Batman: The Knight is already a perfect book, but this week's installment somehow manages to make it even better. As Bruce Wayne's globetrotting quest for knowledge takes him to Giovanni and Zatanna Zatara, we get a gorgeous, kinetic, and introspective look at the intersection between magic and emotional vulnerability. Chip Zdarsky's script is absolutely outstanding, as is Carmine di Giandomenico's art, which gets to shine in a whole new way when the events of the issue get even more supernatural. I am genuinely in awe of how good Batman: The Knight is. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 BLACK ADAM #2 Priest's non-chronological approach to storytelling creates space to consider the meaning and ramifications of Black Adam's cliffhanger decision from Black Adam #1 before addressing the moment itself. Flashbacks and contemporaneous conversations make clear this is a story about history, geopolitical power, and whether change is possible within those titanic forces. Even within the fictional framework of Khandaq, Priest is sure to draw in elements of Middle Eastern history as the narrative addresses military alignments between very real nations and the United States' deeply troubled history of influencing the region. Those unfamiliar won't be lost, but those with some knowledge will be drawn even further into the essential questions being asked. There's still some big action injected into many fraught conversations, including another very impressive spread of Black Adam and Darkseid. Yet Sandoval's most impressive panels in Black Adam #2 are focused on the anti-hero's successor responding to his own identity and values. Malik's story reflects tragedies from Black Adam's own and their reflection of one another is fascinating within this setting. Wherever Black Adam is heading, it's clear this story respects its' readers' intelligence and is well positioned to keep them thinking. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 BLOOD SYNDICATE: SEASON ONE #3 The writer of Blood Syndicate, Geoffrey Thorne, is joined by a new artist this time around for the first few pages in Tom Raney, with ChrisCross continuing his streak as the main artist of the series. Unfortunately, this latest issue feels like the weakest of the bunch so far, introducing far too many characters and plotlines to the story. One of the big problems is that Blood Syndicate feels as if it is quickly moving away from street-level heroes and attempting to introduce far more grandiose elements too soon into the beginning of the series. Things are moving far too quickly and it's doing the series' revival a disservice in doing so. There's still plenty to enjoy here but this does not make for a promising direction. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 CATWOMAN #45 After the truly delightful interlude issues of Selina and Harley Quinn's misadventures, this week's Catwoman brings its titular character back to Gotham – and loses just a slight amount of momentum in the process. While Tini Howard's script has some needed character interactions (and a recontextualizing of a previously-controversial scene from a recent issue of Batman), the tightrope act between that and moving the plot forward gets a little clunky at times. That tonal shift also seems to be reflected in the art, which does have some great moments, but fluctuates between the energetic status quo from Sami Basri and Vicente Cifuentes, and some scrappier work from Robbi Rodriguez. While this Catwoman issue isn't as much of a slam-dunk as recent installments, there are still some components that make it worth reading. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3.5 out of 5 prevnext

DC #2 (Photo: DC Comics) DARK CRISIS: YOUNG JUSTICE #2 Dark Crisis: Young Justice #2 continues to show that Tim Drake, Conner Kent and Bart Allen are stuck in an alternate version of Young Justice's earliest days, taking the opportunity to critique how outdated many of the tropes were from that era of comics. The commentary is by no means subtle, but sometimes anvils need to be dropped. But why all of this is happening in a Dark Crisis tie-in series remains to be seen. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 DC VS. VAMPIRES: ALL-OUT WAR #1 Those already excited by the apocalyptic events contained in DC vs. Vampires won't want to miss the expansion of All-Out War as it details humanity's struggle for survival by showcasing the post-vampire appearances of many B- and C-list DC Comics characters. That's not to suggest there's much value added though, only more of the same. The black-and-white tale (with a dash of added orange) follows Deathstroke as a member of one remaining human holdout facing down its inevitable doom. The story quickly moves through introductions and the dispatching of many recognizable faces, but there's little to be found beneath the novelty of seeing ravaged superheroes and supervillains act or die terribly as a result of vampirism. It's paced quickly enough that there's little tedium, but there's also little to invest in characters written as archetypes. There is simply more of the same, albeit with a bit less color, here. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 FABLES #153 While Fables continues to move at a leisurely pace, the arc's central characters begin to find themselves in more and more trouble. With Bigby sending his children off to find a "big adventure," Ambrose quickly makes a friend who obviously is not what he seems while his siblings discover that the Black Forest is not what it seems. For the most part, Fables hasn't lost any of its quality, although it's still unclear how all these dangling plots are meant to collide even a quarter of the way through the new revival. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 THE FLASH #784 There's a lot to like here in this multiverse excursion featuring the main speedsters of the Flash Family, especially when it comes to some fun concepts such as "Night Flash" and Barry Allen piloting a big rig in a Mad Max scenario. At times however, the issue can buckle under the weight of the sheer amount of storylines that are taking place right now, with some a tad weaker than others. Still, Adams is continuing to work well within the world of Wally West and his fellow speedsters and while this latest storyline doesn't hit the heights of some previous issues, it's a fun time waster all the same. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3.5 out of 5 JURASSIC LEAGUE #3 The Jurassic League #3 introduces a guest artist at the miniseries' midway point and it is immediately obvious that a delay would have been preferable. Rafa Garrés work possesses some strong elements in following Juan Gedeon – bold designs, propulsive action sequences, and bombastic individual panels all seek to capture the energy that made The Jurassic League a must-read. Yet it lacks much of Gedeon's refinement. Basic elements, like human faces, are often contorted to a degree that makes them appear unfinished and there's noticeable inconsistencies in how recognizable figures are drawn from page to page. Mike Spicer's color work enhances the weakest panels and ensures a sense of continuity, but the decline is still apparent on every page. While the story remains fast-paced and ferocious, its presentation is ultimately unfinished. The Jurassic League is a miniseries that seeks to deliver on style and the pivot away from Gedeon's work in this issue, regardless of the reason, seriously diminishes the series' most effective elements. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. THE LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #4 "The Gold Lantern Saga" continues toying with time in a manner familiar to Millennium before it with so many collection of League members and Legionnaires scattered across DC continuity. It's the size of the shared group that makes it difficult to appreciate this approach with many elements only appearing for a handful of panels and to little effect. Despite the growing glob of darkness filled with Kirby krackle filling the sky, the threat still lacks any more definition than it possessed when the event began. Small character beats and humorous asides are enjoyable, but also do nothing to push the plot forward, which results in a story stuck in neutral gear. Even as the status quo of this team-up shifts in the final few pages, very little seems to have changed overall. Seeing so many eras and characters of the DC universe provides plenty of spectacle to distract from a story that's barely unfolding and Godlewski does excellent work in quickly defining each element in establishing panels. However, it's hard not to imagine a much more engaging version of this story being packed into two issues like Millennium at the start of Bendis' Legion run. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 NIGHTWING #94 The chess pieces continue to move in Nightwing #94 as Dick Grayson and friends continue to battle Blockbuster behind the scenes. NIGHTWING #94 The chess pieces continue to move in Nightwing #94 as Dick Grayson and friends continue to battle Blockbuster behind the scenes. By now this new run has settled into a rhythm, which is both a blessing and a curse. The tone of the title blends together from one issue to the next, which is both good and bad for expectations. You know what to expect, which means the plot has gotten predictable. Grayson's character-work remains unrivaled, and the addition of Geraldo Borges on art is more welcome than ever, especially when it comes to a kinetic car chase. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Marvel #1 ALIEN ANNUAL #1 The best part of Alien Annual #1 arrives after the final page when a new artist is promised for the series' continuation under a new title. Salvador Larrocca's work has functioned as a millstone around the neck of Alien for 13 issues—diminishing the effect of interesting concepts and drama, while ensuring there's nothing of value when the narrative is lackluster—and this issue is a perfect example as to why their style was such a poor fit for the series since page 1. Every form on the page lacks texture leaving human figures bobbling about like action figures in a plane without any sense of depth. Even settings seem cobbled together and out of place as an advanced military ship gives way to cavernous, rusting catacombs. The alien itself never provides any sense of horror, only confusion, in appearances with strange perspectives and a lack of consistency. Simply viewing the text makes Alien Annual #1 an unbearable chore. So it doesn't diminish matters much when it's revealed that Gabriel Cruz has returned for a mission that leaves out all of the most interesting elements to focus on the part purposefully left out of Alien films: the organization, dynamics, and motives of Weyland-Yutani. Leave it. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1 out of 5 A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Schiti and Gracia's artwork, all thirty glorious pages of it, are a testament as to why I'm disinclined to assume too much about the overall project of A.X.E.: Judgment Day based upon an uninspiring first chapter; it is an event shaped by some of the insightful and deft creators plying their trade at Marvel Comics. As this story scours landscapes across the solar system, each one brings its own unique aesthetic and even characters stuck to the background of this overflowing cast are clearly defined. Readers are never in doubt as to where they are or what they are witnessing amidst overlapping lines of time and plot. Gillen's recent work on both the X-Men and Eternals lines displays an astute grasp of the thematic threads in addition to his ever-clever weaving of narrative. What's more impressive is how neatly he reintroduces so many long-running subplots and character arcs from across more than a dozen series into dialogue that is entertainingly expository at its clunkiest. The craft and pedigree on display reasonably requests the benefit of the doubt in a heavily serialized format. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 THE AVENGERS #58 On their tour through time, The Avengers #58 stops in Japan's Edo period to introduce a skeletal samurai with a flaming skull and swords. The notion of Avengers scattered throughout time creates opportunities for interesting mash-ups and the ronin Ghost Rider is one of the better visual concepts to emerge from this run. There's little space in the issue to provide them with much in the way of a story, personality, or even stylistic definition, though. Checking in with nearly a dozen other Avengers thrown back in time with large batches of other time-displaced antagonists proves a constant distraction from this concept's most interesting elements. Brief updates from various Avengers on the team remind readers of many subplots without moving any of them forward. The result is a series in a holding pattern where the best ideas in these roughly self-contained issues are buried beneath continuity maintenance. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 DEADPOOL: BAD BLOOD #3 Deadpool: Bad Blood #3 continues Rob Liefeld's return to retro Deadpool, this time by adding in a retcon of an old childhood friend directly involved in the suped-up killing machine Thumper that has been wrecking over and over for a while. The flashbacks to their friendship has some surprisingly emotional moments and Liefeld shows he can still balance Wade's humor with the more serious moments. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 DEFENDERS: BEYOND #1 Defenders: Beyond #1 wasters zero time in taking comic readers right back into the middle of the Silver Age. Adam Brashear's telling of the story through his inner monologue is reminiscent of the narratives of yesteryear, and Javier Rodriguez does an exemplary job replicating the Kirby Krackle and Ditko's cosmic wonder. The script does happen to move at a brisk pace, but Defenders: Beyond is definitely unlike any other comic available this week—there's no denying that. It's sharp and clean, character-driven and witty. It's the beginning of a mini-series that is already showing incredible promise. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 5 out of 5 IRON MAN #21 This chapter of Iron Man is essentially as excellent as its predecessors. While it's slightly more subdued than recent issues, that's ultimately a good thing, as it grounds Tony's new mission in his complicated quest for recovery. Christopher Cantwell's script is delightful, from the big action-packed set pieces to the more quieter brilliant components of Marvel lore, and Angel Unzueta's art and Frank D'Armata's colors are as excellent as ever. I truly can not wait to see where things go from here. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 KNIGHTS OF X #4 In a "Reign of X" line that's already been exceptionally dense with its rich storytelling, Knights of X is the creme brulee of the bunch. You read all the mutant-related titles you can, then there's a book like Knights of X #4 that's too decadent for its own good, upsetting your stomach as you scoop out the last bit of remnants from the ramekin. The world-building is deep, and the latest issue helps expand on its own part of the X-mythos – it's just continually too much. Plots are beefed up, which sacrifices character moments, which means the character moments that do happen seem empty and hollow. At least there are swords and dragons, though. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 2.5 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #2 MAESTRO: WORLD WAR M #5 As much as I have loved this World War M arc of Maestro, I have to admit that I was somewhat let down by the way in which this current series ended. That's not to say that World War M #5 is bad by any means, but it was a bit more straightforward than I had envisioned. Even if my own expectations were a bit out of whack, though, in its entirety, I think World War M has been my favorite Maestro story so far and is very much worth checking out. -- Logan Moore Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE MARVELS #12 The Marvels wraps up here in issue #12 on a pretty disappointing note. While this series once had a lot of promise, in the long run, it never met the expectations I had for it. In fact, the mission statement of The Marvels completely fell apart over time to the point that I wonder what happened behind the scenes to prompt such a sudden end. Even though I liked the writing and artwork consistently throughout The Marvels, the way in which this story has wrapped up has been such a letdown that I can't in good faith even recommend checking it out as a (seemingly) completed work. -- Logan Moore Rating: 2 out of 5 MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #40 The "Empire of the Spider" storyline has been a good one, and the latest chapter is no exception; but the trouble with Miles Morales: Spider-Man #40 is that it seems to be the latest in a few issues that seem to keep the series spinning its wheels waiting for the conclusion. Saladin Ahmed's plotting is still tight even as this build to the finale seems like it's stalling out. It remains a fun read even if the story itself seems overdrawn. Artist Alberto Foche gets to have the distinct honor in this issue of drawing two of the best splash-pages for the Evil Miles Morales. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3.5 out of 5 MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #3 Black, White & Blood #3 delivers the weakest collection of Moon Knight short stories in the series thus far, which isn't to say it's a weak inclusion overall. "Wrong Turn" delivers the strongest entry with a tight focus on a getaway sequence from a bank robbery that plays with Marc Spector's interacting personalities and Jake Lockley's cab driving profession to outstanding effect. The action and humor throughout the story detail a bright side of Moon Knight accessible to any superhero reader. "No Empty Sky" provides a darker tone with Khonshu's looming form and evil cults highlighting the fragility of life. The bittersweet ending utilizes the series' color scheme well and vertical perspectives make for an exciting collection of action panels. "Astronauts" fails to provide the specific delights that make the first two entries worthwhile, though. A confused and often confusing narrative overfills the few pages provided to it so that even the seemingly simple dynamics between a mere three characters are barely clarified. Overstuffed pages and loose lines in a zero-G environment make for a read with only one quality takeaway on the note of blushing. However, if this is the low bar for Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood, then fans of the character have every reason to keep coming back. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 NEW FANTASTIC FOUR #2 A welcomed highlight from Issue #2 is the witty banter between the characters, be they heroes, villain or a pastor with extraordinary powers. Spider-Man's attempts to create a catchphrase for the New Fantastic Four goes about as well as one would expect, and the clean artwork helps each joke land successfully. We even get a significant appearance by a member of the original Fantastic Four to help even the odds. Though those odds wind up being flipped on its head by the end of the issue. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 SAVAGE SPIDER-MAN #5 Savage Spider-Man became a jumbled mess the longer it went on. This series is one that never really clicked with me in the first place, but the way in which it has now concluded has especially fallen flat. I understand that the writer Joe Kelly was trying to present a different look at Spider-Man in this series, but the consistent lack of any qualities associated with the human side of Peter Parker made this an exploration that lacked depth or intrigue. -- Logan Moore Rating: 2 out of 5 SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS #1 Shang-Chi's new arc centered around The Ten Rings gets off to a promising start in issue #1. Rather than featuring a larger cast of characters seen in the last Shang-Chi run, The Ten Rings seems more focused on honing in on Shang himself and how he's dealing with his unwelcome inheritance. While issue #1 opts to dig into Shang-Chi's own internal struggles a bit more, it's also filled to the brim with a number of excellent action pieces, which makes for some well-balanced and engaging storytelling. -- Logan Moore Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #3 (Photo: Marvel Comics) SHE-HULK #5 The action cliffhanger for She-Hulk #4 turns out to be a mystery in She-Hulk #5. It's surprising enough to find a character capable of tussling with two of the mightiest Avengers, but for that character to be unknown introduces some big questions. The treatment of this new, unnamed individual is the most striking element of the issue. There's a strong empathetic approach and one that promises to be continued in the final few pages of this week's issue. However, developing that approach sprawls across an action sequence that does little besides deliver a handful of sometimes impactful panels across the majority of these pages. It's a satisfactory sequence spread too thin and leaving only enough space for a dinner outing that serves only to remind readers of what they already know. Pacing remains the pronounced weakness for a series with likable characters, intriguing plots, and a diverse blend of tones. Focusing almost entirely on an unmotivated brawl that reveals little about the characters involved is too much of an ask for a month of attention and the price tag on the cover, even if the last page leaves me interested in exploring more, once again. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE #4 Seeley excels at putting all of these Gwens together in one place and giving them each a distinct voice and personality. Every version of her is fun to spend time with. Unfortunately, the story of the series has lost steam with each passing issue. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS #25 Consisting of multiple short stories, all written by Charle Soule, readers get to witness pivotal moments in multiple characters' lives. While all four are entertaining, the first entry focusing on Obi-Wan Kenobi describing why the concept of the lightsaber hasn't been expanded to Anakin Skywalker answers a question fans often also wonder about the franchise, reminding us of their compelling dynamic and also elucidating on the honor of the Jedi Order. The other noteworthy story sees Poe Dameron wishing a goodbye to the fallen Snap Wexley, whose death in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was at least somewhat overlooked, and given Soule's history with the characters, it made a for a fitting tribute not only to the characters, but to the supporting figures in the franchise's biggest bouts. Add to Soule's writing some of Star Wars comics' most acclaimed artists and it makes for a diverse and engaging chronicling of beloved figures. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #25 Vader leads an action-packed and largely chaotic siege that feels like a complete cacophony of military jargon, for better or worse, though ultimately leads us towards a compelling tease of the Sith Lord potentially embracing an unexpected embrace of his past. Narratively speaking, the ball is barely moved forward and this issue mostly feels like it's treading water, even if we're given some exciting pieces of action, courtesy of artist Raffaele Ienco. Even if the story itself in this issue isn't entirely enthralling, it could be setting up the necessary components of the next issue to let the creators exceed expectations, which would ultimately justify this relatively stagnant experience, in service of a fulfilling payoff. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #4 As opposed to the previous three issues, this installment leans more heavily on the "Chewbacca" part of the Han Solo & Chewbacca title, letting the beloved Wookiee take center stage in his quest to retrieve Han Solo from Black Krrsantan. By spending more time with Chewie, it allows the book to showcase how actions speak louder than words, with the reader gleaning his dialogue through the reactions of other characters. Chewbacca isn't the only Wookiee in the spotlight, as fans who may have met Black Krrsantan in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett catch a glimpse of how the bounty hunter earned his reputation, as this chapter culminates in a potential double cross. After the last two issues largely felt like wheel-spinning fan fiction, shifting focus to Chewbacca helps the book shine and reminds readers of just how compelling both halves of the titular duo can be. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR #4 David Michelinie's work continues to be an old-school style Marvel comic, one that fans of the era will no doubt find comfort in, but one that seldom seems to make the case for existing currently. The series isn't bad by any means, just caught in time. Artist Ivan Fiorelli gets the chance to put the Lethal Protector in some wild scenarios, ones that aren't just action beats and fights, making the opening pages of this issue perhaps its best. In a world where Venom recently led a world-ending company-wide crossover though, it's fun to read a campier take that has him doing television interviews and fighting D-list villains. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

ALICE EVER AFTER #4 Alice Ever After takes a turn for the worst this week as our heroine finds herself ensnared in a trap that promises to take her mind. With Wonderland so far away, this thrilling update follows Alice as those closest to her try and shut her imagination away for good. And in the end, a tragic loss leaves Alice more alone than ever before at the institution she calls home for now. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 ANGEL #7 Angel #7, while crafted well enough, is built on shaky ground. The story has now almost entirely pivoted to focusing on the threat posed by the versions of Angel and Spike cutting a path of death and carnage through Boom Studios' Buffy multiverse. The idea of this multiverse has been seeded throughout several of Boom's recent releases based on the license but hasn't yet congealed into something cohesive. It's just one new comic based in a new universe after another, and sometimes man-bun Spike and Angel happen to show up. As a result, we don't really know these characters (at least this incarnation of them) very well, nor do we understand these villains. Thus, while there's some fun dialogue here and everything looks as it should, there's an implied sense of history, stakes, and familiarity that's simply not there. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 ARMORCLADS #5 Armorclads #5 exhibits the same issue its later issues had in that it's inconsistent in its larger moments. Some of them like an epic ship blasting are framed impeccably while more involved battles are too busy for their own good. It does well to wrap up these sorts of story moments, however, which could've easily been strung out for an issue or two longer while running the risk of overstaying their welcomes. Though perhaps necessary to tease more to come, the epilogue here similarly feels out of place and overshadows the main ending. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 2.5 out of 5 BARNSTORMERS #1 Barnstormers #1 has quite a few things going for it. Perhaps the biggest and best of those things is Tula Lotay's art. Strip everything else away from Barnstormers and leave only the art and you have a visually exquisite piece that feels both nostalgic and fresh at the same time. It's downright glamorous. Also strong is the high flying old timey-ness of the way the story is presented. Scott Snyder has presented characters who act and sound like they come straight from a 1920s-era radio serial which is perfect considering that this book is, in fact, set in the 1920s. It's a little cliche, but it feels deliberately so. Tillie and Hawk both feel a bit like caricatures and it's a great creative choice – not necessarily a flaw. However, where the issue falters a bit is in the sci-fi element of the story that's just sort of grafted in. A barnstorming pilot flying off with a runaway bride only to be (presumably) chased by her very wealthy and seemingly kind of abusive fiancé would be story enough. Throwing in a murderous robot randomly seems very off. It's a turn or an addition that seems to be there too soon and as a result destabilizes the story a bit. That said, there's enough interest to keep going and paired with that art, it's a fine enough read. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 BLOOD-STAINED TEETH #4 Blood-Stained Teeth #4 wastes no time getting into the thick of it, taking readers on a fever dream of a read. Reynolds and Ward each balance art duties here, with the former remaining the "present" timeline while the latter's psychedelic artwork features our protagonist on a mind-bending acid trip. The script adds more characters to the equation, including the most popular one of them all, but the main plot remains stagnant. Gorgeous lineart and colors propel this story forward, I just hope the wheels of scripting get to turning. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3.5 out of 5 A CALCULATED MAN #2 It's almost surreal that A Calculated Man has managed to spend two issues simply having its characters tell readers about stuff that occurred before the series started. Reading the issue creates the sensation that you've missed part of the story and the main characters are all kindly filling you in, like walking, talking recap pages. Even when things do happen in real-time, it's all accompanied by Jack's dull explanations as it happens. Beyond that, the book can't seem to decide what it wants to be. Is it a weird math-heavy John Wick? Is it a black romantic comedy? That lack of identity comes through in the visuals as well, which are fine from a technical standpoint but don't suggest anything in terms of mood or atmosphere, or genre. It's a series built around the charms of a particularly uncharming character, making reading it a dense chore. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2 out of 5

CANARY #1 A(n exceedingly violent) U.S. Marshall stalks madness on the American frontier and confronts his own past in a tale set at the end of the 19th century. While the setting is novel in writer Scott Snyder's repertoire, the tropes and themes are not. Canary #1 is a story about perceiving the possibilities of the future by understanding the past, and it promises no easy bromides or cheap forms of hope. As familiar as this approach and the characters involved may be to devoted Snyder readers, his approach and focus proves very well suited to a dark Western tale considering its fascination with the nature of the United States. This is enhanced considerably by artist Dan Panosian's vision of the West – one steeped in heavy linework filled with texture and detail alongside resplendent colors of a wild landscape. Even a tawdry encounter in a ramshackle schoolhouse pulses with the life and possibilities of the wilderness and draws readers ever further into an increasingly demented tale. Splashes of the natural world offer sufficient promise about the storytelling possibilities introduced here, and are all the more enticing when combined with intriguing hooks for a truly American story of madness. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 COUNT CROWLEY: AMATEUR MIDNIGHT MONSTER HUNTER #3 The action slows down in this issue, but the character beats make up for it in multiple ways. There are little cracks in the moral lines of these characters and the book continues to explore them. As far as exposition issues go, you could do much, much worse than this. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3.5 out of 5 DARK SPACES: WILDFIRE #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Dark Spaces: Wildfire #1 is an eye-catching and evocative debut. The issue cements Sherman and Pattison as two artistic talents to watch while Snyder provides the high level of craft fans have come to expect of him. While Snyder's plotting is as strong as ever, it's the subtext that elevates Dark Spaces: Wildfire #1 to the next level. Readers will be instantly immersed and eager to see what comes next. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 5 out of 5 DO A POWERBOMB #2 It can be quite challenging to follow up a superb first issue, and yet Do A Powerbomb #2 does just that, simply shrugging off pressure of any sort. Daniel Warren Johnson weaves between moments of the heart and otherworldly effortlessly, embracing the fun and grandiose nature of pro wrestling while also centering down on the pain and grief that fuels this particular story from a new perspective. Once again, this issue is stunning courtesy of Johnson and Mike Spicer's colors, and Rus Wooton's lettering is superb both in moments of action and contemplation. Throw in one hell of a last-page reveal and you have another modern classic. Do A Powerbomb #3 cannot come soon enough. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 DUDLEY DATSON AND THE FOREVER MACHINE #1 I truly didn't know what to expect from ComiXology's Dudley Datson and The Forever Machine, yet it was still nothing like the small assumptions I'd already made. Dudley Datson and The Forever Machine #1 embraces an almost vintage tone of comics past, especially in those first few pages, but Scott Snyder's dialogue pays homage to the general feel of those stories without going over the top. Jamal Igle, Juan Castro, and Chris Sotomayor all follow the same directive, furthering that classic aesthetic while also creating characters and concepts that feel wholly modern. The blending of those concepts and the book's embracing of fun and fantastical elements is what gives the series such a fresh and fun personality, and it ended up charming me all the way to a reveal that, well, just managed to hook me further, and to everyone that knows me, you will clearly see why. Dudley Datson and The Forever Machine was not at all what I expected, but that ultimately made it even better in the end, and I think you'll find something to love here as well. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 ENTROPY #1 Christopher Priest's mind is one of a kind. There are a lot of times reading Entropy where you don't have a single clue as to what is going on. He makes you feel out of your element. But things move so quickly and there's such a rhythm to the prose that you don't linger on the uncertainty. Intrigue wins out each and every time, making this an incredibly enjoyable debut issue to flip through. Now to see if it pays off... -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 FAITHLESS III #6 Faithless III comes to a close with its sixth issue, one that's surprisingly tame compared to some of what we've seen in the past. That may come off as a bit anticlimactic for some, but it fits the somber tone we've seen throughout the series. It's still got its graphic moments to be sure, but the time jump and interview format used to expedite some of the lengthier exposition that would've been required to wrap up the story works well in this case. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #3 FARMHAND #19 Farmhand #19 presents one of the most action-packed issues of the series and serves to frame the penultimate story arc along with its quickly-rising stakes with clarity. Nearly all of the adults bound up in this ecological catastrophe find themselves in a graveyard seeking key elements from their past when things quickly turn violent. Guillory reminds readers that he is not limited to absurdist humor and expressive designs in his cartooning as the exaggerated forms deliver a quickly paced and consistently surprising sequence of firepower and super-powered plants in action. Each turn in the action also serves to push the narrative forward with revelations and changes arriving with nearly every page turn. What's more is how well the issue's back half is based in its opening that emphasizes familial relationships in a time of crisis – shockingly relatable in 2022 despite the colorful nonsense involved in the series' apocalypse. It makes for a very effective cliffhanger and promises the final act of Farmhand has been well prepared to impact readers. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 GODZILLA VS. THE MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #4 The ultimate team-up has happened in Godzilla vs. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #4, and this book has truly become as bombastic as you hoped it would thanks to the arrival of Ghidorah. Cullen Bunn, Freddie E. Williams II, Andrew Dalhouse, and Johanna Nattalie and Nathan Widick seem to be having genuine fun with this series, and the battle between Ghidorah, Godzilla, and the Megazord is absurdly epic. One of the more fascinating contrasts is Rita Repulsa and The Xiliens, and the backstabbing that happens as a result. When the book has room to breathe it can be gorgeous, though at times things can get a little cluttered between those larger points. The last page hook isn't quite as strong as others in previous issues, but I'm all in on seeing how this one finishes up, and it should make for all sorts of ridiculous fun. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 GRIM #3 One of the best comics on physical and digital shelves delivers some more pieces to the puzzle behind Jessica Harrow dance between life and death. A prologue reveals a possible origin for a central character, while the epilogue also reveals where Death has been hiding all this time. This is of importance because Death is missing, which is sending the afterlife into chaos. The action and tension is displayed masterfully thanks to the words of Stephanie Phillips and the art by Flaviano, Rico Renzi, and Tom Napolitano. What could have caused Death to disappear? And how is Jessica involved? These are all pressing questions that I can't wait to have answered. -- Tim Adams Rating: 5 out of 5 GUNSLINGER SPAWN #10 Todd McFarlane seems to be having more fun with the Gunslinger Spawn series than any other book in his franchise, due largely in part to the unique place that this character has in it all. Naturally the nonsense hell-speak that permeates throughout all Spawn titles remains but that we have a character just as confused by the matters at hand as some readers might be makes it endearing. Artist Brett Booth continues to do good work, channeling that 90s maximalism that made the original Image titles so tantalizing to readers. It's a fun read but you'll probably forget about it as soon as you put it down. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3.5 out of 5 HELLBOY AND THE B.P.R.D.: TIME IS A RIVER #1 A fun follow-up to a story from the 2019 Hellboy Winter Special, Time is River is a fun jaunt within the franchise. As usual, Mike Mignola does good work with making his stories accessible, but big concepts are quickly thrown around and if you're not prepared… it's sink or swim. Artist Márk László returns to finish the storyline he and Mignola started together, exploring this peculiar corner of the universe and revealing a wild series of monsters and beasts that lurk there; perhaps with a few more stories in the franchise under his belt he could be considered one of the best artists in the entire franchise. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 ICE CREAM MAN #31 Ice Cream Man #31 suggests its form to be that of a poem on the cover, and the comic inside is certainly poetic in its approach. It focuses on the bond between a father and daughter, beginning with the birth of the latter, concluding with the death of the former, and alternative perspectives halfway through. Wide panels paired with free verse lines walk readers through specific moments in time as time shuffles them ever forward. Sometimes Ice Cream Man uses its common tropes and unsettling tone like a sledgehammer, but here it cuts like a surgeon's knife. Mentions of bugs and the ice cream man himself only appear in subtle shades as elements and tropes to be dissected when considering the meaning of this particular piece. That delicate approach allows the absurdities and strangeness of mundane life to seem all the more harrowing while still allowing space for less disconcerting emotions to appear. The ultimate effect is a reflection on the nature of time, love, and shared lives that does not deny the inevitable sorrow or madness that comes with them. It's a specific relationship that provides space for readers to consider their own experience through one of the most indelible bonds imaginable. It echoes and rewards consideration of the purposeful details and specific oddities embedded into something seemingly universal. Whether or not it qualifies as a poem, Ice Cream Man #31 is certainly an impactful comic book possessing its own sense of poetry. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE LONESOME HUNTERS #2 The Lonesome Hunters #2 continues to slowly peel back the world of the strange magic lurking underneath the surface of the world. The magpies faced by the nascent magic hunters are a surprising threat, with the ability to possess (and unfortunately kill) humans, and I enjoyed how the comic showed how bravery in the face of magic might come with unintended consequences. My only complaint with the series is that it feels too short. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 5 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #4 MANOR BLACK: FIRE IN THE BLOOD #4 Fire in the Blood #4 has a big reveal and a fun creature design, but it's a twist you probably saw coming if you correctly guessed what the metaphor surrounding the two families has been about. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 NYX #8 In what's probably going to be a repeating theme across the next handful of issues, Nyx takes on one of her younger siblings in one of the various timelines she left them to grow up in. This time around it's the 90s and we get a number of continuity nods to that era of Vampirella. Once again, the strongest part of the book is the family drama and the climax of this issue delivers. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 THE OCEAN WILL TAKE US #4 The Ocean Will Take Us #4 is likely the high point of the series. Not only does it answer some of the biggest questions at the root of this story, but it does so while featuring some excellent character work and an engrossing action scene. Juggling all of these elements at once is genuinely impressive given the fast-paced nature of this installment. The next issue of The Ocean Will Take Us will conclude this series (at least for now), and based on how issue #4 wraps up, I'm optimistic that things will end on a high note. Let's hope I'm right. -- Logan Moore Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE ROCKETEER: THE GREAT RACE #4 The Rocketeer: The Great Race brings everything to a pretty succinct conclusion. The good guys win, the bad guys lose, and Cliff seemingly hangs up the Rocketeer mantle for good... again. There's not a lot of innovation going on in this comic, but if you enjoy the characters and the hits getting played, I'm sure you'll enjoy this miniseries. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 1.5 out of 5 ROGUES GALLERY #1 Rogues Gallery #1 is a an issue that you have to stick with. The opening comes off, well, frankly pretty cheesy, but once you get beyond that—and trust, there is a reason for the cheese—the issue quickly shifts gears to a surprisingly insightful and fascinating exploration of fandom, parasocial relationships, and the toxic nature of both as a group of fans of a tv adaptation of a beloved comic book themselves go rogue and decided to deal with the actor who plays the lead character—and someone they blame for "ruining" their favorite stories. Part heist, part social commentary, part mystery, the issue is very interesting and has a lot of momentum. Justin Mason's art is a big part of what makes it work, with the characters and settings all having a lived-in feel while Hannah Rose May does a very good job at writing the mix of personalities in this group of fans. This is a solid first issue. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 SAMURAI SONJA #2 Samurai Sonja carries on this week with a thin update in issue two. An intriguing set-up at the start falls flat as Sonja finds herself pitted against a mismatched narrative. Though the artwork is stunning, the uneven pacing of this issue stops more than it starts, but it finds better footing in its final page. So for fans of Sonja's adventures here, there is hope yet! -- Megan Peters Rating: 2 out of 5 SEVEN SONS #2 The work of artist Jae Lee remains the most interesting aspect of Seven Sons, with his moody artwork and colors by June Chung, making this alternate version of Earth always unique to look at. Series writers Robert Windom and Kelvin Mao continue to trickle out the details of the larger world here, giving you just enough details of what's happening and where the mystery is headed to keep your interest. Seven Sons' larger satirical bent doesn't feel quite as biting in issue #2 but as the full picture continues to become clear it always remains amusing. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext