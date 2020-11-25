Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 11/25/2020

DC #1 ACTION COMICS #1027 Action Comics #1027 is a weird mess of an issue. The penultimate issue of Brian Michael Bendis' run on the title, it's also quite possibly the clearest example of how over-hyped his work can be as well as how obvious it is that he can't seem to get out of his own way, creatively. The entire big, bad Invisible Mafia plotline ends with little more than a whimper where suddenly and without any real development to carry there, the House of El manages to slip one over on the bad guys and win the day as though it were just a walk in the park and then a truly silly twist about the ownership of the Daily Planet is somehow supposed to be a clever cliffhanger yet feels more like a doofy "aw shucks". The story is just clunky and earnest enough that it might be enjoyable in a wholesome sort of way, but John Romita Jr.'s art is at an all time worst. There are panels where it is impossible to tell which Kent man is being presented and still others that make the reader ask themselves "what happened to her face?" It's perhaps this distortion and half-finished look of the issue that's truly a reflection of the writing and story as well. However you carve it, though, the issue just feels like the whole arc and run needs put out of its misery. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2 out of 5 BATMAN/SUPERMAN #14 Sometimes you just want to grab some popcorn, sit back, and enjoy some blockbuster action, and Batman/Superman #14 is that to a tee. Writer Joshua Williamson just seems like he’s having a ball with this story, bringing big superhero action and some welcome lightheartedness to boot. Max Raynor and colorist Alejandro Sanchez also seem like they’re having a blast bringing these larger than life battles to life, and if they don’t get a Steel and Batwoman series somewhere down the line we’ve all been robbed of something great. Throw in a satisfying end and an intriguing seed for later and you’ve got a Batman and Superman story that’s definitely worth your time. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 BATMAN BEYOND #49 The time-traveling mini-arc showed a lot of promise but wound up being pretty inconsequential. We don’t see Terry interact with a young Bruce (the comic bends over backward to make sure that doesn’t happen) and the last-minute twist proved the entire situation wasn’t all that vital to begin with. The only noteworthy aspect is seeing Terry interact with a younger version of his dad, and the story grinds to a halt to make sure the lesson there is power drilled into the readers’ minds. -- Connor Casey Rating: 2 out of 5 BATMAN: WHITE KNIGHT PRESENTS: HARLEY QUINN #2 Right off the bat, artist Matteo Scalera and colorist Dave Stewart are delivering some of the best visuals in comics with this series hands down, something you’re quickly met with right from the first action-packed pages of the issue. The book works so well however because of the contrast of styles, as writer Katana Collins follows that sequence right up with a banter-filled hash out over tea, which is then followed by a heartfelt memory of the life Harley once had, which again, is visually stunning. That’s the book’s biggest ace in the hole, the ability to bounce from a comedic moment of mom-hood at the park to a murder mystery and then over to superhero action, and all done without missing a beat. Granted, this issue wasn’t quite as strong as issue #1, but that’s more because the series set a rather high bar right out of the gate, and issue #2 continues the book’s winning streak. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL - THE MULTIVERSE WHO LAUGHS #1 I’ve enjoyed a lot of what Death Metal and the Dark Multiverse have to offer thus far, and there’s even more original and interesting takes on classic characters in Dark Nights: Death Metal - The Mutliverse Who Laughs. That said, your mileage is going to vary a bit, as none of these stories really add anything significant to the core Death Metal story,. if you like seeing what could be and seeing twisted versions of your favorite heroes (or perhaps more disturbingly their pets) then you’ll find something to love here, with The Super-Pets in The Super-Threats (written by Amanda Connor and Jimmy Palmiotti and drawn by Chad Hardin) and Steel in The Fear Index (written by Brandon Thomas and drawn by Thomas Mandrake) leaving the biggest impression. The other stories are good, and there are some cool ideas here, but it just doesn’t feel necessary overall, so this is by no means crucial reading. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3 out of 5 DETECTIVE COMICS #1031 Detective Comics #1031 feels like it's trying to provide a commentary on current events, as a supervillain is revealed to be the mastermind behind the rising tensions in Gotham City. On the one hand, I appreciate that Peter Tomasi and Bilquis Evely are trying to provide a voice to the "common man" of Gotham, with people understandably looking to blame someone for the constant cycle of violence and corruption. However, the storyline feels a bit too on the nose for my liking. Sure, shadowy forces are ACTUALLY stoking divisions between countrymen in a quest to de-stabilize, but those disinformation campaigns have goals a bit deeper than "make Batman suffer." I'll give this arc more time before making a final decision, but the whole issue definitely caused some skeptical eyebrow raises. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3 out of 5 THE FLASH #766 Shinik and Conrad's first major story line for Barry Allen ends in a way that makes the whole affair feel like nothing more than a placeholder. While the issue shows Barry struggling with how to defeat Dr. Alchemy, it ultimately feels a tad too "superhero fare" while not offering much outside of that. It's fast food when all is said and done. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 JOHN CONSTANTINE: HELLBLAZER #12 Even when the conclusion of John Constantine: Hellblazer reads as being rushed, it’s still damned good. This oversized final chapter does read as rushed. The cliffhanger from issue #11 is quickly done away with and expectations for ties to the heights of British parliament set aside to explore another story. It tastes like a bait-and-switch, but the switch still delivers some horrifying and poignant moments as it pulls together almost all of the series’ supporting cast. Constantine’s plan for survival creates a series of increasingly ugly problems, which offer an abundance of nightmares perfectly suited for Aaron Campbell’s style. A few key moments stand out as Constantine’s selfishness and insistence of the price of magic meet this series’ conclusion. The world may not end, but things are far from well. This treatise on guilt is bound to read well in a single collection and there was sufficient space to make this final issue hurt, even as it’s apparent that it arrived long before it was planned or needed. John Constantine: Hellblazer remains the best statement on the character and themes of Hellblazer since the original series ended. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

DC #2 (Photo: DC Entertainment) JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK #28 Finally, the everlasting battle with the Upside-Down Man comes to a close—it sticks the landing with both feet planted. Planted real firm, at that. Having to go undergo a shift in writers with just a few issues left in the initial saga for this story is a hurdle many titles couldn't survive, yet Justice League Dark managed to do it—and it did it well. This issue in particular serves as a passive payoff for the previous 27 issues, a perfect conclusion to the story that's unfolded so far. Though the book leads directly into Justice League: Endless Winter, this issue was about as perfect as finales can come. Despite being a horror titled through and through, Ram V manages to inject incredible heart in our characters here, from Zatanna to Wonder Woman, Bobo, and beyond. Better yet, he sets up some incredible story arcs for our ensemble to explore at a later point in time. Justice League Dark doesn't get much better than this. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 5 out of 5 THE LAST GOD #10 The Last God #10 puts together a lot of the scattered pieces between the past and present, explaining how the titular god Mol Uhltep returned to power after its alleged defeat 30 years ago, and how the god's original defeat was tied to the disappearance of the final member of the original champion's power. While foreshadowed in previous chapters, it's still a great reveal that also sets up a final(?) confrontation. The biggest question is whether the current group of heroes will repeat the mistakes of the past, or whether they'll pursue a more noble route, even though it's likely doomed to failure. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #11 Legion of Super-Heroes continues to tell a half-dozen stories at once and that pacing meets the needs of the series—providing at least one turning point in each plot line while providing its populous cast with plenty of spreads to shine. Chameleon Boy offers a perfect example as he uses his powerset in a stylish fashion to save others in the midst of a crisis. Yet the many crises that unfold throughout issue #11 fail to draw together this multifaceted focus. In fact, even with so many stylish spreads and fascinating reversals, Legion still opts to make this a Jonathan Kent story and ignores its own greatest opportunities (e.g. Mordru, “the Great Darkness”) to land on Rogol Zaar again, a villain that wasn’t particularly engaging the last time Bendis pushed him out. It’s a wet blanket of a cliffhanger that makes all of the most exciting elements in this issue read as a red herring. Just as the series was beginning to show its legs, these final few pages come up short and call the future of this series into question. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 THE OTHER HISTORY OF THE DC UNIVERSE #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Reflecting upon The Other History of the DC Universe #1, I’m torn between two distinct conversations: one about craft and another about purpose. It is a technically accomplished project addressing difficult subject matter, and each half of that equation merits thorough consideration. The first of five issues lays out the series premise—an examination of DC Comics’ fictional history through the perspectives of prominent superheroes of color—telling the story of Jefferson Pierce (a.k.a. Black Lightning) from 1972 through 1995 as it merges American history with familiar beats from DC Comics. The end result is an enjoyable read filled with engaging compositions and skillful prose, but its success in addressing racist ideas and systems embedded in DC Comics’ history is less clear. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 RED HOOD #51 This essentially is the dawn of a new era for Red Hood, which sheds both the “Outlaw” subtitle and the series’ previous writer with this issue. The issue sees Jason Todd moving back to The Hill neighborhood in Gotham, and getting reacquainted with old friends and new adversaries along the way. Narratively and aesthetically, the end result is a moody, surprisingly fresh look at the aftermath of the Joker War, zeroing in on a turf war that grows more and more intense as the issue stretches on. While Jason does take somewhat of a backseat to the main plot of the issue, there’s enough that sets up a conflict that will be fun to see him explore, and get to the roots of what makes him a unique part of the Batfamily. If you’ve been looking for a cool and intriguing way to jump back into Red Hood comics, this is definitely the place to start. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 SUICIDE SQUAD #11 Suicide Squad had legs for the first time since the early 90s and as this series draws to a close it appears the Revolutionaries still might. However, at this moment it’s able to wrap up in a satisfying fashion. An unexpected return may read as more convenient than earned, but it’s an enjoyable address of the cliffhanger at hand before these characters are neatly set aside for whenever they might return. Deadshot receives the most notable denouement as the character most capable of reflecting the consequences of these adventures. The rest rely on half-measures that are nowhere nearly as exciting as this series’ starting point. An abundance of humor is used to address issues that are clearly incapable of being addressed. The final few pages are too cute by far, but it’s an enjoyable ending nonetheless. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 WONDER WOMAN #767 Here is what you need to know about Wonder Woman #767: Mariko Tamaki continues to absolutely crush it on this title, infusing Diana with not just the heart and earnestness the character holds as well as her warrior nature, but does it in a way that balances her as a complex, fallible hero that can prevail while still seeing her own mistakes. It's gorgeous writing. Rafa Sandoval's art this issue, however, is what steals the show with moments in the big fight with Max Lord that takes Tamaki's bang-on characterization to a whole new level of brilliance. The only real falter here is that it seems we're still not done with the Lord line as the arc winds to a close but the storytelling and art is enough to look past that. This was a fantastic issue, a solid read. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #1 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #53.LR The Amazing Spider-Man #53.LR is an action-packed update that shows the Sin-Eater's zealous nature before dipping into Peter Parker's worst nightmares. With the hero missing, it is up to Peter's friends to traverse the astral plane to locate him, but Sin-Eater plans to stop the Spiderlings by taking their powers. But with Peter at risk, fans are certain Sin-Eater is going to meet opposition like none other in issue #54. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 CONAN THE BARBARIAN #16 This issue brings Conan’s time in the crucible to a surprising head—one that is both impactful and a little overwhelming. Jim Zub’s narrative places Conan on a crusade that gets more and more unpredictable and bloody, culminating in a twist that proves to test his morality in an interesting way. There are a lot of nuggets of great storytelling here, and while they don’t entirely land, they do prove why Conan has become such a unique and essential part of the world of comics. Combined with Roge Antonio’s art, which keeps the occasion bloody and intense without growing too macabre, this issue is a pretty solid one. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3 out of 5 DAREDEVIL #24 Daredevil #24 delivers on courtroom drama at the outset of Daredevil’s trial. Rather than running headlong into Sorkin-esque stereotypes, the series opts to emphasize its protagonist’s decision (i.e. accept a plea bargain or fight charges for which he is certainly guilty) and manages to examine his complete thought process before revealing what comes next. It’s a tension-laden exercise and one that makes issue #24 as exciting as any preceding it, even without the inclusion of a superpowered battle. Each encounter is difficult for its own reasons and readers are made aware of the substantial challenges facing Hell’s Kitchen and Matthew Murdock even in the wake of the “Battle of Hell’s Kitchen.” Even as Daredevil #24 moves to repeat the best beats from “The Devil, Inside and Out,” it still promises to explore new territory in the same satisfying, character-driven fashion that has made every issue of Daredevil so far a must-read. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 DOCTOR DOOM #9 Out of every chapter of Doctor Doom from this series, this issue offers the best, most convincing look yet at the hubris and deeply guarded uncertainty that plagues Doom. He and others are rightly convinced that he’s go the perfect plan, and he’s even surrounded himself with literal portrayals of himself to back him up, but still he can’t shake the feeling that others like Reed Richards are out to get him even if it means spiting the entire world. The decision to show his thoughts play out so far as to suggest where he should be imprisoned made his abrupt and perilous decent into his old ways that much more frustrating and stressful, all in the best way possible. Doom being joined by his Doombots in space also created the perfect personification of his internal struggles and his desire to rid himself of thoughts that conflict with his own, even if those thoughts themselves belong to him. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4 out of 5 EXCALIBUR #15 The penultimate chapter in “X of Swords” stitches together the thrilling set up from X-Men #15 and the final chapter of Destruction, which leaves it little space to define itself. The Krakoan threads are lost entirely here, while a battle unleashed is maintained with few shifts in the action as the final chapter looms. Instead, it focuses on the titanic odds opposing Krakoa’s champions and a few key characters (mostly tied to Excalibur). Whereas Doug’s story fits neatly into the scope of “X of Swords,” both Jubilee and Betsy’s contributions read like asides as neither hero’s cliffhanger is comprehensible based solely on the “X of Swords” crossover and the final page reads more like cypher than an exciting set up. The battle sequences are rich and fulfilling, but readers can’t help but notice this issue is primarily treading water before the climax arrives. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 FALCON AND WINTER SOLDIER #5 Falcon & Winter Soldier’s conclusion was one to wait for, and it certainly didn’t disappoint. Snapping back to the story as if it’d come back from a commercial break, the fifth issue wasted no time in getting back to the diner brawl with another one boiling over outside. The subtle humor which sporadically appeared throughout the rest of the series was almost at just the right point in this chapter, though it occasionally teetered over to a “cartoony” vibe at times. Through brutal blows and some witty banter during the colorful, expressive fights, we’re treated to some of the best clashes the series had to offer in its finale. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4 out of 5 FANTASTIC FOUR: ANTITHESIS #4 Antithesis comes to a close here and surprisingly enough, it might be the mini-series' best issue yet. The Fantastic Four are best when fighting interplanetary threats, so it was certainly a choice to turn one of their own into a new version of the World Devourer. All things considered, Waid and Adams end this story on a high note, returning Reed Richards to his usual ol' self. On the bright side, there's also a strong message about humanity coming together slapped right in the middle of this issue—something most certainly needed at this point in time, even though it does feel slightly misplaced. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 MAESTRO #4 Peralta draws a superpowered smackdown very well. Each step in the brawl between Hercules and Hulk is filled with power and there are even a few notable laughs along the way. It’s an enjoyable sequence to review, even if it lacks any sense of tension. The outcome is never in question and both of the characters involved are so ill-defined that even a sense of dramatic irony holds no weight. When the final reversal arrives and Hulk’s plan to conquer the Maestro is revealed, it is more informative than anything else (although the cheesecake work is also notable). Maestro tells readers how points A and B are connected, but it fails to add any depth or pathos to the story it’s supporting and that simply leaves Maestro #4 to exists as a good looking, superpowered beatdown. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) MARVEL #2 In the void of any Marvel anthology tales, Marvel #2 comes to the rescue featuring a "who's who" of dynamite creators and artists. Right off the bat, it's clear why Alex Ross should do more sequential work—I mean, I get he's the busiest guy in the business... but one can dream, right? The three stories contained here can likely all be considered street-level affair, for better or worse. Stories that scale back the heroes (and villains) you've come to know and love while looking at the minutiae of everyday Marvel life. This series is an attractive offering for those looking something not-too-serious, with the understanding the tales within have virtually no bearing on the overall health of the Marvel Universe. Plus, Marvel #2 has one of the funniest Dr. Doom sequences comics has ever seen. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 POWER PACK #1 The return of the Power Pack from writer Ryan North and artist Nico Leon makes for a pretty painless debut issue, delivering the thesis of the series and an explainer on the character for newcomers in a fun fashion. North’s immediate grasp of the dynamic and distinctions between the characters are what keeps the series engaging, but his meta-winks at the reader throughout and updating of their dialogue into modern parlance is its primary strength. Leon’s work fits the tone of the series nicely but often strays into an overly simplistic look at times, it’s a good fit but sometimes feels off. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3 out of 5 SHANG-CHI #3 While the Jiangshi may be the secret weapon of Sister Hammer, they’re also shaping up to be one of the best parts of Shang-Chi overall. Through some unique twists and yet another example of the modern blending with the old, they’re providing Shang-Chi with exactly the element it needs to avoid being a story solely about family and betrayal. They and other members of the Society are also the perfect canvases for Shang-Chi and his siblings to show off their skills as well which Shang-Chi #3 does an excellent job conveying through some stylish and dramatic battles that give chance for each specialist to show off their talents. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #6 Aphra last adventure earned her some unwanted attention from one of the richest and powerful figures in the galaxy, earning her an impressive bounty that makes her the attention of a number of seedy individuals, all hoping to collect. Lady Domina, however, has a use for Aphra that she never quite expected. Despite the previous arc seeing some stumbles, largely from the amount of exposition and introductions to new characters it had to cover, this new arc kicks off in a much more streamlined capacity, with Aphra and Lady Domina being the only prominent figures you need to keep track off. This means we get Aphra and her most resourceful and endearingly quippy, in addition to the tease of action-packed excitement. Wherever this new arc might be taking the archaeologist, it's off to a strong start. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 WEREWOLF BY NIGHT #2 After an interesing if not shaky start, Werewolf By Night #2 comes back strong. There's a good bit of action in the issue, but what really makes it shine is how much in Jake's we are for the majority of the story. Not only does it allow for an expansion of the story of the missing kids, the nefarious things being done to them, and what the agents are really up to, but it also helps fully establish the mythology of Jake's werewolf nature. It's a smartly-crafted issue that deals out a bit of mystery to keep things going while also pulling back the veil to help readers understand Jake just as much as he begins to start truly understanding himself. It's good balance and it's done well. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 X OF SWORDS: DESTRUCTION #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] For a series that began feeling like a structural homage to another genre, it is interesting to see "X of Swords" end with its heroes refusing to play by rigged rules forced upon them. It works in lockstep with the greater themes of the X-Men line since "Dawn of X" began. The mutants finally have what they've always dreamed of, and they're not going to lose it by allowing anyone else to subjugate them with arbitrary boundaries. X of Swords: Destruction is all about the mutants of Krakoa rewriting rules to save those they love. It's hard to imagine a more fitting end to an X-Men epic at this grandiose scale. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 X-MEN #15 Since House of X/Powers of X reshaped the X-Men line for the "Dawn of X" era, some fans have complained that this new status quo does not resemble the X-Men they've known and loved for decades. In X-Men #15, writer Jonathan Hickman addresses those concerns head-on. His response? Yes, you are correct. The X-Men are gone, wiped away for the sake of Krakoa existing as a political entity with all the power and responsibility that entails. But in the Marvel Universe, nations need heroes. As Wakanda has Black Panther and the United States has Captain America, Krakoa has Cyclops. The conversation that takes place in the hall of the Quiet Council of Krakoa plays to all of Hickman's strength. It's full of nuance and political maneuvering. But there are also individual lines of dialogue that speak to the totality of relationships spanning decades of stories with unparalleled efficiency. Mahmud Asrar's expressive characters are well suited to all of this, and he handles the sword duel that bookends the issue with as much skill. Sonny Gho's restrained, earthy colors, while excellent on his frequent collaborator Leinil Yu, don't bring out the best in Asrar's colors. There are a few off closeups where its unclear if Asrar slipped or Gho's colors muddied the image, but either way, they are not the best pairing. Despite that, X-Men #15 remains a brilliant piece of character work that sets the stage for big things to come. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 ANGEL AND SPIKE #16 Angel and Spike saves some of its most compelling content for last, but even before those final few pages the adventure finds a few ways to impress. Artist Hayden Sherman’s style suits this particular part of the story quite well, with plenty of moody shadows to play off of and darker moments to lean into. The best part of this is of course Team Angel, as the Fred and ancient god aspects of the book are a bit dull for my tastes. That said, writer Zac Thompson manages to move that forward in a promising way and inject the book with even more comedic life thanks to the addition of OZ, and it all wraps up with one doozy of a cliffhanger that no fan of the universe will want to miss. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3 out of 5 CHU #5 Chu’s finale for "The First Course" did not go as one might’ve expected. It’s not often we see the internal struggles between family and responsibilities go the way this chapter did, so it was a refreshing change of pace to see things play out in a different way. Past issues were creative in the backgrounds for the panels, but #5 is unmatched with some of the most informative and fitting backdrops for the story that we’ve seen yet. Some turns of events did seem a bit cheesy, this end has successfully managed to set an enticing foundation for whatever comes next. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4 out of 5 COLONEL WEIRD: COSMAGOG #2 Colonel Weird continues to be an absolute gem of a comic. Even if you’re not familiar with the rest of Black Hammer, the story continues to pull the reader along just far enough to understand what’s happening around them, but still feel the same mental fog that keeps the titular Weird from figuring out what he forgot about his life. The little moments of character interactions are all heartfelt, making the sudden jumps and loops in time all the more jarring. Pick this up. -- Connor Casey Rating: 5 out of 5 THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #3 The Department of Truth #3 flops really hard this week. The comic focuses on a parent whose child was killed in a school shooting and was subsequently harassed by conspiracy theorists claiming that the shooting was a "false flag" operation. On the surface, it's a powerful issue, one that really touches on how isolated those targeted by these fringe theorists can feel as they are bombarded by harassment on every front. The comic colossally falls apart when it reveals that the parent has started to believe the "false flag" theories due to the reality-warping manipulations of the shadow-y Black Hat organization, and leads to the Department of Truth rather brusquely intervening. However, I feel that there's a colossal disconnect here—a reality that grieving parents, people who have actually lost children, deal with that can't be shaken by any amount of videos or disinformation. There's a reason why you never see any ACTUAL parents of children injured or killed in school shootings put any sort of stock in these theories. Regardless of the supernatural elements involved in The Department of Truth, this issue callously disregards the actual people hurt by these fringe conspiracy theories, while also feeding into the actual reasons why these theories take root. Suggesting that a parent who lost their child would actually believe for a moment that "a George Soros" operation faked their child's murder is both unbelievable and crass. Clearly, the creators of this book need to do a bit more research about the people harmed by these fringe theories than the fringe theories themselves. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 1 out of 5 DUNE: HOUSE ATREIDES #2 Dune: House Atreides #2 almost grasps a fascinating angle before letting it slip through its fingers. The contrast between planetologist Pardot Kynes' scientific reverence for nature and Rabban Harkonnen's need to dominate it is ripe for expiration, but the issue doesn't linger long. Instead, Herbert and Anderson to a handful of other byzantine plots with dry dialogue, mired in almost impenetrable jargon. Artist Dev Pramanik's layouts are at times more ambitious than he's capable of executing. Pramanik seems fond of diagonal borders and panels with few right angles. There are points where that tendency turns a page into an immersive tapestry. Unfortunately, there are as many pages where this pattern works against the narrative flow. Two issues in, this adaptation remains forgettable. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2 out of 5 THE KAIJU SCORE #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Across all forms of fictional media, no genre or subgenre is quite as intricately plotted as a heist. Even the most paint-by-numbers, archetypal version of a heist still has many layers to it, and a wealth of opportunities for plans to change or go awry. That is the beating heart of The Kaiju Score, Aftershock's newest series debuting this week. Both in its unconventional concept and in its spirited execution, The Kaiju Score #1 subverts expectations in some delightful ways, teeing up a saga that will entertain as much as it piques readers' curiosity. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 KILLADELPHIA #10 There's a lot going on in Killadelphia #10. Part history story, part character background, and part major twist and cliffhanger, the book weaves together even more uncomfortable truths about the American story and its brutality towards African Americans and indeed anyone not white. While the devastation of Philadelphia by vampires and Abigail's sinister mission continues to bubble on the backburner, the story really belongs to Toppy who we get to genuinely meet for the first time. Rich in detail and pointed with its emotion, Killadelphia is a mirror held up to our world and forces us to really look at the harm done through history but this issue ties it together in a way that may just see the idea of real justice come home from one of the architects of the story's lingering pain. It's a knockout issue with absolutely stellar art that tells the tale almost as precisely as the words on the page. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 MEGA MAN: FULLY CHARGED #4 There are some truly great frames throughout the book, but the narrative attempting to tie them all together just doesn't cut it. It jumps from one thing to another too quickly and leaves you wondering how arrived there. I understand trying to crank up the tempo when you've only got 30 pages, especially when most of the pages include a big battle sequence, but a lot of this just falls through the cracks. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 2 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #2 MONSTRESS: TALK-STORIES #1 Marjorie Liu's Monstress series often heartbreaking, but Monstress: Talk-Stories #1 is quite possibly the most gut-wrenching story she's done to date. Centered around Kippa making conversation and talking about her own family, readers finally start to get a break from the war story raging in the main title... but even for all the beauty of getting to know more about Kippa, there's this exquiste pain woven into a story of complicated family, suffering, and loss. Kippa's gentle nature and loving heart is shown in a new and more enriching way in the first chapter of a startlingly human story about love and loss. As is everything with Monstress thanks to Liu's words and Sana Takeda's incredible art, Monstress: Talk-Stories #1 is haunting and beautiful—an absolute knock out. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 NAILBITER RETURNS #7 On the trail of the Nailbiter impersonator, our "heroes" begin to experience a number of bizarre occurrences, hinting at larger forces at play. Much like the magical appearance of iconic, long-dead serial killers, there's a much more mundane explanation for everything, even if the path our characters take leads them to an unexpected reveal. From a narrative standpoint, this issue does little to move the pieces of the story forward, but it's hard to deny the impact of Mike Henderson's art as he delivers one nightmare sequence after the next. Viking warriors, massive hand monsters, and snakes emerging from orifices in gruesome and delightful ways, managing to delight readers with each turn of the page, even if we're left wondering what the hell is really going on. The book's creators clearly let this installment go off the rails to lean fully into the macabre nature of the concept and, even if we're left with little narrative momentum, the book would be just as strong without a single bubble of dialogue. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 THE PLOT #7 The Plot #7 achieves the best sort of horror feature climax as each new twist in the spiraling fate of Blaine Manor arrives like a crescendo—suggesting readers have arrived at the cliffhanger—before continuing to something even more impactful. When the final page does arrive it’s a welcome respite from the series’ harrowing penultimate chapter. The oppressive mood of the manor also hides its’ horrors well as both suggested and visceral frights move through the ample shadows. This style has been a boon to the series since it began, but never more effective than it is here. Amid the mayhem there are reminders of the misdeeds that led to this moment and promising this monster is about more than the top-notch scares being delivered. After such an excellent journey, The Plot #7 prepares readers for a fitting conclusion next month. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 RICK AND MORTY: EVER AFTER #2 This is definitely a Rick and Morty story, and it takes a much butter shape in this second issue. Rick feels like Rick, and the tale itself is one you could see playing out on TV. Morty is still off, though, and I think it has a lot to do with Roiland's voice carrying so much of his awkward personality. The book as a whole is moving in the right direction and I'm much more invested in #3 than I was coming into this one. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 RICK AND MORTY: JAGUAR #1 Rick and Morty has no shortage of side characters that stand out more than others could ever hope to, and Jaguar is a perfect example of that. The Pickle Rick assailant makes for an excellent co-protagonist alongside Rick even if the two are tethered to Jerry throughout. Though expressive and as true-to-character as it could be more so in what the characters did and the way it was shown compared to what they said, this Jaguar story could’ve been cut shorter to keep the focus on him without losing much. Some of the jokes like weaponized farts are were crude even for Rick and Morty standards, but it stayed in line with what we’d expect from the cast for the most part. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 3 out of 5 SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH: SOMETHING WICKED #4 Sabrina the Teenage Witch: Something Wicked gives fans some much-needed answers before dotting readers with questions by the end. We follow Sabrina as she levels with Radka and her brother about her Wendigo curse. Things get hairy when Harvey shows up at the worst possible time, and Sabrina falls for a royal trap when a familiar face lures her into the worst of traps. This chapter's delicious pacing makes all these reveals truly magical, so we're certain issue five cannot come soon enough. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 SAVAGE DRAGON #254 For an issue that spends most of its pages feeling like it's a stage-setting issue to start a shift to a new status quo, it ends explosively. The art is some of the best, and in some cases most disturbing, that Larsen has given us in a while, and in spite of that tonal shift in the last third, the pacing and characterization is strong. -- Russ Burlingame Rating: 4 out of 5 THE SCUMBAG #2 Ernie Ray Clementine is the worst person on Earth, at least that's what Rick Remender tells us. Even then, The Scumbag isn't even the worst person in his own book. While this title's debut issue focused solely on the protagonist—if we can even call him that—the follow-up introduces the villains and an actual plot device that'll move this series forward. And boy howdy, Remender doesn't pull any punches. With tones of the current administration and the Alt-Right sprinkled through these antagonists, the writer manages to craft a villain even more disgusting than the comic character we saw shit himself during a heroin bender no more than a month ago. There's no doubt about it, this team is going full-on, unadulterated satire and the end result is probably the closest thing we'll ever get to an X-rated comic. It's clearly an 18+ book, and even then, it's not really even that safe for adults. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #3 SNAKE EYES: DEADGAME #3 Well, at least there aren't a hundred variant covers. There's that. If you are a G.I. Joe fan, this mess of an issue may make more sense with the genuine appearance of Storm Shadow, but beyond that, the issue is just more of the same: a lot of monologuing, a lot of mythology that makes no sense, a lot of people all up in their heads while also battling a giant ancient world cobra. Snake Eyes: Deadgame #3 suffers the same general problems the previous issue did with the tangled monologuing, lack of direction, and point of view issues. The art is okay? Yes, that's a question because it wavers in places but ultimately seems servicable and for as weird as it was, the ancient cobra thing looks pretty rad, so there's that. Relaly though, this week's issue is just marginally less a mess than the previous and still a far cry from the strong debut. Here's to hoping we get something more concrete, story-wise soon. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2 out of 5 SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: BAD GUYS #3 Things really heat up in Bad Guys #3 as secrets and betrayals normally saved for the final act are unleashed in quick succession. The Sonic line at IDW has done very well in homaging familiar adult genre tropes with an all-ages tone and colorful cast of characters; this is another example of how well that can be done. This issue is a crime caper that delivers on stakes and pacing with seemingly all characters at risk (even Rough and Tumble from their own stupidity) and readers left to question every individual’s ultimate goals. It’s a thrill to read even as someone very familiar with the genre. Sonic the Hedgehog: Bad Guys may have started slow, but here it’s indulging in the best sort of fun with its villainous premise. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 SPAWN #312 It cannot be overstated that in a series with characters that have the silliest designs of all time that Gunslinger Spawn is the goofiest. Magically though, series artist Carlo Barberi brings a refined sensibility to the entire issue here and not only makes the character visually arresting but actually makes him look cool during action and exposition. McFarlane’s penchant for writing like it’s still 1994 remains as powerful as ever, but it’s the work by Barberi that makes this issue sing as his entire style gives the series a familiarity it sometimes lacks with more outlandish and dark artwork. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS ADVENTURES #2 The first story continues the adventures of Rey, Poe, and Finn and their dealings with intergalactic pilots, which culminates in our heroes using the tools at their disposal to achieve exactly what you'd expect. The second story then focused on Kylo Ren attempting to adapt to life as a "Supreme Leader" and serve as a ruler instead of as a warrior, which also goes how one would expect. The first story offers few surprises or unexpected reveals, instead featuring the sequel trilogy heroes showing off their unique relationships with one another and Resistance skills, resulting in a relatively dull experience. The Kylo Ren story, however, offers unique insight into the character and exposes how he doesn't want power to do anything with it, other than to make sure no one else has it, while also offering us a tantrum or two. Kylo Ren fans will surely appreciate the insight into the compelling character, but its accomplishments are marred by the predictable nature of the first half of the book. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 STRANGER THINGS: SCIENCE CAMP #3 A mysterious figure might still be lurking the woods around Camp Know Where, but the counselors have their first clue about who it is, all while evading certain doom. Knowing that if a murderer is revealed, camp would surely come to an end, Dustin, Suzie, and the rest of the campers know it's up to them to stop the threat, once and for all. This series continues to be charming, entertaining, and just thrilling enough to keep our attention, with our first look at the "killer" giving us insight into the stakes at hand and possibly revealing that nothing is quite as what it seems. With only one issue left, we look forward to seeing how the adventure wraps up, as it surely won't come with an earth-shattering revelation that Dustin never brought up in the Netflix series, though this doesn't mean some deadly seeds can't be planted for the future of Stranger Things. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 SYMPATHY FOR NO DEVILS #2 Sympathy For No Devils got off to a great start, but the second issue slows down the pace quite a bit until the second half, and the pick up towards the end is not enough to offset the halt of momentum. Writer Brandon Thomas has created a world of drama that doesn’t feel like anything else out there in comics, especially in the two lead detectives of Winston and Raleigh. The first issue introduced us to some of their history and their complicated relationship, but issue #2 mines more of the same ground without really moving it forward much. When that changes in the second half you’re reminded of that unusual chemistry between the two and suddenly feel a need to learn more about the connections between their past and their present. On the visual side of things, artist Lee Ferguson and colorist Jose Villarrubia are back in top form, especially as they weave in scenes from the past and the present side by side, giving the action a unique feel all its own. Sympathy for No Devils #2 can’t quite meet the bar set by issue #1, but with the way things end, we’re definitely looking forward to issue #3. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3 out of 5 TARTARUS #7 Series co-creator and writer Johnnie Christmas continues to build out this world with fascinating detail and unique ideas. Tartarus #7 introduces to the series, which has its entire foundation built around conflict after conflict, a tribe of people without knowledge of violence in any form. It makes for a fascinating read and delivers one of the best issues of the entire run. Guest artist Andrew Krahnke continues to do a magnificent job as well, aided by colors from Hilary Jenkins, that make the absence of co-creator Jack T. Cole almost unnoticed. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext