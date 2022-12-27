The Weekly Pull: We Only Find Them When They're Dead, Miracleman: The Silver Age, Tales From Earth-6: A Celebration of Stan Lee, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, We Only Find Them When They're They Dead concludes, Marvel publishes the first new Miracleman material in nearly 30 years, and DC returns to Earth-6 to pay tribute to Stan Lee. Plus, a new Sandman Universe series, a new installment of Wonder Woman: Historia, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Miracleman: The Silver Age #3 (Photo: Mark Buckingham, Marvel Comics) Written by Neil Gaiman

Art by Mark Buckingham

Colors by Jordie Bellaire

Letters by Todd Klein

Published by Marvel Comics Miracleman: The Silver Age #3 is a comic book three decades in the making. Famously derailed in the 1990s, it is the continuation of Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham's follow-up to Alan "The Original Writer" Moore's deconstructionist superhero epic. Gaiman and Buckingham only got about halfway through their planned three-arc trilogy, cut short as the cracks in Miracleman and his superhuman pantheon's utopia began to show. Where the first two issues of Miracleman: The Silver Age retold previously released material in Buckingham's current art style, issue #3 represents the first brand-new material. We're eager to see where Gaiman and Buckingham take The Silver Age and how the saga concludes in the next arc, The Dark Age. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext

The Nice House on the Lake #12 (Photo: Alvaro Martinez Bueno, DC) Written by James Tynion IV

Art by Álvaro Martínez Bueno

Colors by Jordie Bellaire

Letters by AndWorld Design

Published by DC Even as writer James Tynion IV continues collecting accolades for an array of impressive output, the debut of his newest horror tale at DC Comics in 2021, The Nice House on the Lake #1, felt like something special. Subsequent issues have proven that initial response to be absolutely correct. The story of just over a dozen friends stuck at a lake house while the entire world ends—addressing their own identities, trauma, and history—has become one of the most engrossing thrillers and revealing dramas published in comics this past year. In addition to a crackling premise filled with twists, the depiction of this scenic locale and the individuals cracking up within it have transformed artist Álvaro Martínez Bueno into an everyday name at comic book stores with absolutely stunning work of the alien and mundane. While the penultimate issue set the stage for everything to come crashing down, there's no guessing where this monstrous maxi-series has built or how any of its character portraits might resolve, even for its inhuman jailer. It seems appropriate that the conclusion of this apocalyptic tale focused on a small party of friends arrives just in time for New Year's Eve as we all look ahead to 2023. Whether or not that analogy proves poignant, readers will know they're ending the year with the conclusion to an outstanding new comic. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

The Sandman Universe Presents: The Dead Boy Detectives #1 (Photo: Nimit Malavia, DC) Written by Pornsak Pichetshote

Art by Jeff Stokely

Colors by Miquel Muerto

Letters by Hassan Otsmane-Elhau

Published by DC As someone who loves The Sandman, I'm always interested when DC decides to expand its Sandman Universe line. While The Dead Boy Detectives hasn't ever been my favorite Sandman satellite property, this relaunch is especially exciting because of the killer creative team. Writer Pornsak Pichetshote is hot off of his breakout Image Comics series The Good Asian, which was one of the year's best comics. I'd be hard-pressed to come up with a better writer to weave a mystery into the tapestry of the Sandman Universe. Here, he's teaming with artist Jeff Stokely, whose intricate and detailed linework brought the world of The Spire to life. As 2022 comes to a close, The Dead Boy Detectives is one of the most exciting launches heading into 2023. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext

Savage She-Hulk #1 (Facsimile Edition) (Photo: John Buscema, Marvel Comics) Written by Stan Lee

Art by John Buscema

Published by Marvel Comics I feel incredibly lucky to own an original copy of Savage She-Hulk #1, the first appearance of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk. For those who don't want to spend hundreds of dollars to experience the issue, this week's reprint is perfect for you. Even the most casual fans of this past year's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law television show owe it to themselves to check out the first chapter of Jen's weird and wonderful Marvel Comics journey. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

Tales from Earth-6: A Celebration of Stan Lee #1 (Photo: Jim Cheung, DC) Written by Various

Art by Various

Published by DC The Just Imagine universe might be one of the weirdest blips in DC's history, with Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee working alongside a slew of creatives to reimagine characters like Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman. Decades after the imprint came and left — and just in time for the celebration of what would have been Lee's 100th birthday — DC is celebrating in style with the one-shot anthology Tales From Earth-6. Not only is this a perfect foray into the weird and wonderful multiverse post-Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths but it features some inspired collaborations from creators new and old. Don't miss out on this one — Jenna Anderson prevnext

We Only Find Them When They're Dead #15 (Photo: Simone Di Meo, Boom Studios) Written by Al Ewing

Art by Simone Di Meo

Colors by Mariasara Miotti

Letters by AndWorld Design

Published by DC Across three distinct "Books" and fifteen total "Chapters," the sci-fi epic We Only Find Them When They're Dead has unfurled a story containing dozens of distinct characters, multiple eras spread across more than a century, and plenty of movements crashing together to create the cacophony of history. What began as a single high-premise: humanity discovers dead gods in space and harvests their corpses for sustenance, has grown to become a sweeping, sci-fi history and grand metaphor for the arts themselves. From either perspective, readers are greeted by some of the most astonishing vistas and wondrous lights coloring the dark expanse of space in what's consistently one of the most visually striking comics on the stands. They also are all but guaranteed a satisfying conclusion to this saga given the titanic sweep of the final book's installments. Each chapter has added tremendous new depth to the tale while moving ever closer to a finale confrontation promised in these pages. Wherever We Only Find Them When They're Dead #15 lands, the series and its finale are bound to be revisited for years to come. -- Chase Magnett prevnext