The Weekly Pull: GODS, Transformers, Birds of Prey, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, TKTKTKT, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Birds of Prey #2 (Photo: Leonardo Romero, Jordie Bellaire, DC) Written by Kelly Thompson

Art by Leonardo Romero

Colors by Jordie Bellaire

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Published by DC As someone who has read every Birds of Prey issue, DC's newest relaunch was already going to be my most-anticipated book of the year, but it has been downright surreal to see the first issue get praised on a larger scale. Kelly Thompson, Leonardo Romero, and company are making pure magic on this book — both for the Birds as a concept, and for concepts as a whole. Trust me, this second issue is every bit as magnetic, weird, and genuinely creative as what preceded it. If you're not reading this book already, fix that immediately. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

Clementine: Book Two (Photo: Tillie Walden, Image Comics) Written by Tillie Walden, Robert Kirkman

Art by Tillie Walden

Letters by Tillie Walden

Published by Image Comics I've never been all that invested in The Walking Dead universe, either in comics or on television. For a long time, I wondered what it would take to change that and get me to eagerly anticipate a new work set in Robert Kirkman's zombified universe. I got my answer when Skybound announced that award-winning cartoonist Tillie Walden, who created such breathtaking comics as On a Sunbeam and Are You Listening?, would create a series of graphic novels focusing on Clementine from Telltale's The Walking Dead video games. Though I only ever played the first season of Telltale's adventure game series, Clementine immediately seemed like an interesting point of view character as she's been forced to grow up in the post-zombie apocalypse world with little memory of the world before the outbreak. Walden is known for writing young characters, so I was overjoyed to find that her voice came through strongly in the first Clementine graphic novel, albeit mixed with the tragic surprises and harsh realities that have come to define The Walking Dead franchise. Clementine: Book Two releases this week and sees Clementine and her friends taken into an island commune. The synopsis has all of the hallmarks of a classic The Walking Dead story – a fresh start that seems too good to be true, a new community with a mysterious leader – yet, despite that familiar premise and knowledge that things rarely end well for The Walking Dead's characters, I find myself once again eagerly anticipating an opportunity to see how Clementine is faring. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext

DC's Ghouls Just Wanna Have Fun #1 (Photo: Alvaro Martinez Bueno, DC) Written by Various

Art by Various

Published by DC We're officially in October, and the latest of DC's holiday-themed anthologies is here to get us all in the spooky spirit. From an unlikely team-up with Mary Marvel and Dr. Psycho, to stories involving Man-Bat and Robotman, to a Nightwing story written by fan-favorite actor Christopher Sean, there's a lot in this volume for comic fans to enjoy. These anthologies always manage to be an excellent and festive snapshot of where DC is at a particular moment, and I'm excited to see how Ghouls Just Wanna Have Fun continues that trend. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

G.O.D.S. #1 (Photo: Mateus Manhanini, Marvel Comics) Written by Jonathan Hickman

Art by Valerio Schiti

Colors by Marte Gracia

Letters by Travis Lanham

Published by Marvel Comics Never bet against Jonathan Hickman is an axiom that's served me well when seeking out comics to read. The marketing pitch for G.O.D.S. may be muddled in the lead-up to its debut this week and the one-page inserts across the Marvel Comics line have been tedious, at best, but with Jonathan Hickman at the helm and Valerio Schiti crafting the pages, it's still hard to think that G.O.D.S. won't turn out to be one of the most deservedly talked about new series in superhero comics this year. There's an obvious sense of ambition in the name and, given the visionary approach applied to X-Men in House of X and Powers of X – one filled with fantastic new concepts and significant thematic updates, this update to Marvel's many conceptual characters promises to be quite an event. In addition to the many available resources within the shared universe, it seems that G.O.D.S. provides a sandbox beyond the regular events and crossovers that pull so many good ideas astray; only Doctor Strange is set to guest star in G.O.D.S. #1 as its "most boring character." With big ideas, immortal characters, and expansive settings, Schiti's always-rich pages promise an oversized debut filled with visual wonders to match whatever grand designs are introduced here. My recommendation this week is to chuck any skepticism and pick up a copy of G.O.D.S. #1. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

Peacemaker Tries Hard! #6 (Photo: Kris Anka, DC) Written by Kyle Starks

Art by Steve Pugh

Colors by Jordie Bellaire

Letters by Becca Carey

Published by DC At the start of 2023, I knew a lot of things already: I knew that Kyle Starks' was one of the funniest and strangely sincere writers in comics; I knew Steve Pugh was an outstanding cartoonist; I knew that HBO's Peacemaker was the best superhero adaptation of the prior year. But none of that prepared me for the absolutely exquisite Black Label series Peacemaker Tries Hard! which sees Starks and Pugh build upon the tone and appearances of that series to deliver a story that could only be found at DC Comics. Across six issues the series has incorporated a wide array of DC's most outlandish C-list (perhaps, D-list) characters into propulsive action sequences and stirring underdog attempts with stakes both global and deeply personal. After all, is there anything more pure than a man rescuing his dog from would-be-world conquerors? Especially if that man looks like John Cena? Peacemaker Tries Hard! #6 promises to cap off one of the best comic book miniseries of 2023 and a comic that somehow exceeded already sky-high expectations. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

Superman: The Harvests of Youth (Photo: Sina Grace, DC) Writing and art by Sina Grace

Published by DC As Smallville and even the recent My Adventures With Superman have proved, there is a lot that can be mined from the younger years of Clark Kent. Even then, I can tell that there's something uniquely special about Superman: The Harvest of Youth, a new YA graphic novel from Iceman and Go-Go Power Rangers' Sina Grace. The story is expected to follow a teenaged Clark Kent as he mourns the loss of a classmate and begins to uncover a complicated threat in his hometown, which I'm sure will be an emotional and profound journey. The fact that Grace has cited Taylor Swift's album Folklore as an inspiration doesn't hurt, either. — Jenna Anderson prevnext