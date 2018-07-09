R.L. Stine to Pen New BOOM! Graphic Novels

After a brief run on Man-Thing for Marvel, children’s horror maestro R.L. Stine is returning to writing funny books after signing a deal with independent comic book publisher BOOM! Studios.

According to Publishers Weekly, Stine signed a world rights deal with the comic publisher, which will see the Goosebumps novelist pen four graphic novels under BOOM!’s KaBoom! imprint.

Under the deal, Stine’s first graphic novel is set for release sometime in the fall of 2019.

The BOOM! deal isn’t Stine’s first foray into comic books. Last year, Stine penned Man-Thing, a five-issue mini series for Marvel. The fifth solo outing for Dr. Theodore Salis/Man-Thing leave the swamp behind to fight crime in Los Angeles.

“R.L. Stine in the Marvel Universe – that’s an event in and of itself,” said then-Editor-in-Chief Axel Alonso in a statement. “And is there a Marvel character more perfectly suited to his sensibilities than the monstrous Man-Thing? Stine and artist German Peralta are spinning a tale full of action, horror, humor and heart – one that’s sure to please R.L. Stine fans, Man-Thing fans, and new fans.”

Stine is perhaps best known for the novelist behind the wildly popular Goosebumps young adult horror series. Published by Scholastic, the Goosebumps has sold over 400 million books since the franchise’s inception in 1992. At the height of the franchise’s popularity, more than 4 million Goosebumps books were sold in a single month.

A movie based on the books — starring Jack Black as Stine — was released in 2016, grossing over $150 million against its reported $84 million budget. The movie went on to garner a few awards nominations, including a Best Family Film nod from the Las Vegas Film Critics Society and an Outstanding Visual Effects nomination by the Visual Effects Society.

A sequel — with Black set to return — is scheduled for release on October 12, 2018.

