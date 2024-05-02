One Piece Manga Announces Special Break

One Piece has been nothing but fire this month. In the past few weeks, the hit manga has unleashed a series of revelations that have stunned readers. As One Piece continues its final act, all eyes are on what's next for the manga. And as it turns out, one thing on the horizon is a short break.

Yes, One Piece is going to take a short break this month. Creator Eiichiro Oda more than deserves rest, especially when he is cooking up a final arc. One Piece will be on break May 19th when Weekly Shonen Jump normally drops, but it will return on May 26th.

Now of course, fans of One Piece are dealing with a break right now. There will not be a new chapter on May 5th though we will get something on May 12th. This week's break is due to a holiday in Japan. It is rare that Shonen Jump skips any weekends, but Golden Week is an exception. The week marks the arrival of several major holidays in Japan, so Shueisha gives its staff a break at this time each year.

With these breaks on the horizon, One Piece fans can revisit the manga or catch up if need be. You can find the series easily enough these days thanks to Manga Plus and the Shonen Jump app. So for those wanting more info on One Piece, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

