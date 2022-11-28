DC Releases Robin & Batman Trailer

Discover Dick Grayson's origin story as the Boy Wonder in a trailer for Robin & Batman. The Eisner-winning creative team of writer Jeff Lemire (Sweet Tooth) and artist Dustin Nguyen (Batman: Li'l Gotham) reunited for Robin & Batman, a limited series that chronicled Dick Grayson's journey to becoming Batman's sidekick and finding his way in the DC Universe. Lemire and Nguyen are no strangers, having collaborated on the successful Image Comics series Descender and its spinoff Ascender. Robin & Batman brought the duo's creative synergy back to DC last year, and the publisher has collected Robin & Batman #1-3 into a graphic novel featured in the new trailer.

"I think it centers everything around Robin, because the book is about Robin," Dustin Nguyen says. "It explores this relationship with Bruce, and not just Bruce, but Alfred. It really does take an entire League to raise Robin and make him who he is." As Nguyen is speaking we see some of his fabulous artwork, featuring the Justice League, who makes an appearance in Robin & Batman.

"Jeff [Lemire] and I really made it where everyone else is the way they are because of Batman," Nguyen continues. "I trust him with a great story and he trusts me with art in return. That's what I always felt creating comics should be. When you read a really cool story you want to draw it, and then you draw it and you know people read it and enjoy it."

Other artwork features the Teen Titans, who Robin was a member of alongside other sidekicks, and the Batman villain Killer Croc.

Robin & Batman Synopsis

The description of Robin & Batman reads, "The legendary story of Batman and Robin has reached nearly mythic proportions. The crime-fighting Dynamic Duo are always one step ahead of the criminals they pursue and no case is too big for the pair. This isn't that story. This is the story of a young Dick Grayson, newly orphaned, struggling to find his way in a strange, difficult, dark new world…this is the story of Robin and Batman."

ComicBook.com's Evan Valentine reviewed Robin & Batman #1 and called it a fantastic trip into Gotham's past: "Robin And Batman #1 feels perfect, wherein I was wracking my brain looking for faults but wasn't able to find any. The story of Dick Grayson has been told countless times before, but this feels like one of the best retellings of Robin's early crime-fighting career beside the Batman."

The title Robin & Batman is an homage to Batman and Robin, with the Dark Knight usually the focus of the comic name and story. Since Dick Grayson is the leading character, it makes sense to have his codename first. The hardcover collection of Robin & Batman is on sale now and is priced at $24.99.