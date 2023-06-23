Saga #65 Stuns With Major Death
Saga #65 spoilers will follow! We're over a decade into Fiona Staples and Brian K. Vaughan's run on the acclaimed comic Saga, and heartbreak might feel good at an AMC but it still stings when it happens in these pages. As one might expect, the latest issue of the series is one that keeps the narrative momentum up in a big way but also features major heartbreak. Despite acting in a heroic way, the series said goodbye to one of its longest running characters as Sophie dies trying to protect The Will. Let's dig into it below, and see the response to the devastating events.
In the issue, Petrichor is seeking out The Will to get revenge for the deaths of Prince Robot IV and Marko that happened way back in 2018. Now armed with some magical weapons and aware of his exact location, Petrichor moves in to attack, but The Will isn't alone, naturally Gwendolyne, Sophie, and Lying Car are all present. Though they get a chance to leave, none do, and they're dispatched in some creative ways. After attackign Gwendolyne however, The Will uses his lance's extending blade to pierce Petrichor in a way that's not too different from how Mark died, though they appear to leave still alive, but not before firing a poisonous arrow at The Wil, which Sophie deflects with her own hand.
We know that she won't make it out of this issue alive by one word. The Will says "Thing only grazed her. She's gonna be fine," which earns a dreaded reply from Lying Cat, "Lying." The death of Sophie is juxtaposed by Hazel, Squire, and Alana finding a new home, one with actually nice accommodations; and the final splash page with Sophie's death confirmed features the saddest caption of all, "An actual happy ending."
Despite the dramatic weight of this issue having you think that it is the end of the current arc of the series, there's actually one issue left before Saga goes on hiatus again. Vaughan and Staples even leave an extra blank page in the comic between this final splash page and the start of the letters column. To start it, Vaughan writes: "After that last scene, | wanted to establish a bit of an emotional buffer zone before we segued to your letters. Brian here, and while this issue may have felt like a 'season finale,' our current storyline still has another important chapter next month (and our series hopefully has many more after that, if you're still game)."
You can see how people are reacting to the moment below.
I feel SICK
Saga 65 vague reaction— 💥Isabella🫀🦂#1 Manaroo Fan (@IsabellaCrafts) June 21, 2023
I feel SICK I am literally sobbing I just feel so ☹️☹️ Brian K Vaughan you WILL be paying my medical bills for this one
Heartfelt and heartbreaking
Saga #65 takes the 2nd spot this week because it is just bananas that this far into the series and it’s still lost none of the quality. Heartfelt and heartbreaking in all the best ways and every issue develops the characters that much further.#Saga #imagecomics pic.twitter.com/6J2r7AnbYX— The Comic Canon Revival (@comic_canon_rev) June 23, 2023
Broke me
This one broke me— Colonel Slanders (@ewanshearer) June 22, 2023
maybe something bad will happen
Saga 65— 💥Isabella🫀🦂#1 Manaroo Fan (@IsabellaCrafts) June 21, 2023
Me before reading: oh maybe this will be the issue where The Will proposes to Gwendolyn and maybe something bad will happen to him 🤭🤭
Me after reading: pic.twitter.com/DuLwRmNNcc
I can't believe you've done this
on Saga 65:
.... you BASTARDS!— Stone Cold Jane Austen (@Magzdilla2early) June 21, 2023
here's a tissue
377)Saga #65
Yes, I'm crying after that ending pic.twitter.com/tc8HmWwwpo— Wlad tá de mãe (@WladTrilobita) June 21, 2023
We're here for you
I dont know anyone who reads Saga and chapter 65 has given me feelings and I have no one to discuss them with :<— Creature From the Florida Lagoon (@Silverthistle) June 21, 2023
Is it REALLY a happy ending??
Saga#65, Princeling’s outburst could cause the family a lot of trouble, but they’re about to leave the planet! It’s a happy ending.. for now.. but this is Saga. The attack on The Will ends with a fatality, but I won’t say who! pic.twitter.com/NmWYykCaxv— Boxes’n’bubbles (@Boxesnbubbles) June 22, 2023
5 out of 5
The Best Comic Book of the Week is Saga #65. I love how the two stories line up perfectly, especially with the final words of one over the image of the other.— John Bruni (@tusitalabruni) June 22, 2023