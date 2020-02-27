Get Your First Look at Dark Horse Comics’ Spy Island #1 (Exclusive)

Dark Horse Comics is venturing into the world of spies and intrigue with a brand new series titled Spy Island, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at the promising new limited series by writer Chelsea Cain and artist Elise McCall. The new series will put the spotlight on a super-spy named Nora Freud, who happens to be on assignment when we meet her in our preview. Nora seems to be in a place of stunning beauty, with gorgeous sunsets and clear water creating a pristine paradise, but it’s all the things right under the surface that she’s concerned with, and when you happen to be near the Bermuda Triangle, well, things can get crazy incredibly quickly.

As we see here, things can change in an instant, as a swimmer who is taking in the peace the ocean provides unfortunately learns. We see him go from peaceful to…well, we’ll just say not peaceful quite quickly, and this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Spy Island.

You can check out our exclusive preview starting on the next slide, and the official description for Spy Island #1 below.

“Super spy Nora Freud (no relation) has a plum assignment. She’s stationed on a tropical island. Her mission? Keep an eye on things. Her problem? The island is on the lip of the Bermuda Triangle, where anything can happen. Her other problem? This particular island is a den of intrigue, populated by spies, tourists, and evil villains set on global domination.

Spy Island is a four-issue special limited series by the creative team that brought you Man-Eaters.

New comics series from New York Times best-selling author Chelsea Cain!”

Spy Island #1 hits comic stores on April 1st.

Beware The Kraken

Salt Water Benefits

Drowning

The Downside

Assassination