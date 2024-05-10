New Legend of Zelda Game Rumored to Make a Huge Change to the Series

A new Legend of Zelda game is rumored to be making a huge change to the series that some fans may not like. Right now, there's no denying The Legend of Zelda as an IP is only second to Mario when it comes to importance to Nintendo. Whether it's The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, or just about any other mainline Zelda game, you're talking about one of the greatest games of all time. Over the years, Nintendo has experimented with the formula, to an extent, but a couple things never change. For example, Link is always the protagonist, but this may be changing.

Over on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, occasional Nintendo leaker PapaGenos -- who built a reputation for scoops on the back of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate -- seems to be hinting at a new Zelda game starring not Link, but Zelda herself.

More specifically, the YouTuber took to X and made the following post: "Tears of the kingdom Had a great zelda design I think we are Severely overdue for a game where zelda Is the main character. Seems to me A Hyrule adventure like that Is something fans want, Nows The time."

In addition to being very random, this post appears to be equally cryptic because when you combine all the capital letters in the post -- which seem scattershot, but are clearly deliberate -- it spells out "this is a hint." In other words, the YouTuber is hinting at Zelda game starring Zelda. Whether it is a mainline adventure, a spin-off, or a smaller release within the franchise, it is not specified. The blurb above is the extent of the hint.

There is also no word whether this will be the next release in the series, or just a future release in development. Whatever the case, whatever it winds up being, it will presumably be a Nintendo Switch 2 game.

All of that said, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. This is just a rumor laced with speculation from a source who has been both on and off the mark in the past. So far, it has not drawn out Nintendo for any type of comment. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.