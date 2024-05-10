Bethesda Games Practically Free in Crazy Steam Deal

Bethesda games are practically free thanks to a crazy new Steam deal. The deal comes the way of not Valve itself, but third-party seller Fanatical and its new "Build Your Own Trinity Bundle – Immortal Edition" deal, which allows Steam users to get either three games for $4.99, five games for $7.99, or seven games for $9.99. Naturally, some of the games included are not that notable, but others are. To this end, there are even some fan-favorite Bethesda games included.

How long the deal is going to be available for, we don't know, but it allows Steam users to grab Steam codes for games for as little as $1.43 a pop, which is substantially cheaper than you can currently grab the games directly from Steam itself. More than this, some of the games in question support the Steam Deck.

"Choose from a legendary lineup, including the iconic Fallout: New Vegas, the strategic depth of Iron Harvest, the alien immersion of Prey, and the hardcore action of Valfaris: Mecha Therion," reads an official pitch for the promotional sale from Fanatical "Tailor your trio from these titans and more to suit your play style. Whether you're craving post-apocalyptic exploration, steampunk battles, masterful combat, or metal-fueled mayhem, this bundle lets you forge your perfect gaming experience at an unbeatable price. Dive into endless hours of entertainment today!

As for the games featured, they are as follows: Prey, Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas, The Ascent, Valfaris: Mecha Therion, Mortal Shell, Iron Harvest, Insurmountable, Human Fall Flat, Northend Tower Defense, For The King, Black Book, Journey of Greed, Arcade Paradise, Encased: A Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic RPG, Creepy Tale 3: Ingrid Penance, Arcana Heart 3 LOVE MAX!!!!!, Monster Prom, and Hiveswap Friendsim.

Unfortunately, because this deal is available via Fanatical, it is limited to Steam. Many of these games are also on console, but Fanatical only has Steam codes, no console codes. That said, keys for each game above is available in limited quantities, so keep this in mind. By the time you are reading this, some of the games may no longer be available.

