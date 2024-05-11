My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode Count Confirmed





My Hero Academia's seventh season is two episodes in but anime fans have been wondering just how many installments that Class 1-A has in store this time around. Pulling no punches, the shonen anime has already killed a major character, raising the stakes as the final arc continues. While anime fans knew that this latest season would be split into two cours, the upcoming Blu-Ray release for the seventh season has revealed how many episodes UA Academy has in store this time around.

Without diving into spoiler territory, My Hero Academia's latest episode is one of the biggest of the series to date. America's top hero, Star And Stripe, is able to demonstrate just how powerful her Quirk, New Order, can be, but even with this power backing her up, Shigaraki remains the strongest opponent that she's ever fought. As Deku and his fellow students prepare to take on the League of Villains to end things once and for all, the seventh season is slated to be one of the shortest of the series since its initial premiere. Despite the season length, anime fans should expect some eye-popping moments if it continues to use the manga as its blueprint.

My Hero Academia's Season Seven Episode Count

Thanks to new details being released regarding the Blu-Ray for My Hero Academia's seventh season, it is confirmed that season seven will consist of twenty-one episodes. The previous four episodes, titled "Memories", were a recap of sorts for the events that led up to this point while injecting new footage into the proceedings. Considering the length of the final arc in the manga, giving season seven fewer episodes than previous seasons makes sense.

Despite the season's shorter length, UA Academy fans should buckle up and prepare for some of the biggest events of the shonen franchise so far. Deku and his friends might have been granted a short reprieve before Shigaraki rallies the troops, but the crime fighters are going to put their time to good use to make sure that their Quirks are as powerful as they can be.

