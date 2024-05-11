Nintendo Switch Users Can Get One of the Greatest Games Ever Made for $1.99

One of the greatest games ever made is only $1.99 on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch, as is its predecessor, which is also critically-acclaimed. The game in question hails from 2016, a year that saw the likes of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Overwatch, The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine, Stardew Valley, Dishonored 2, XCOM 2, The Witness, Street Fighter 5, Rez Infinite, The Last Guardian, Superhot, Dark Souls 3, Final Fantasy 15, Hitman, Battlefield 1, DOOM, Titanfall 2, Ratchet & Clank, Planet Coaster, Fire Emblem Fates, Gears of War 4, Hearts of Iron IV, Dues Ex Mankind Divided, and Firewatch all came out. All of these are good games, but other than perhaps Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, none of them hang with a release many consider the best of its year: Inside.

The sophomore effort from indie developer Playdead, who published the game as well, Inside is a puzzle platformer that sold millions of copies, earned Metacritic scores as high as 93, and according to Wikipedia, is one of the greatest games ever made. Normally it costs $19.99, but it's 90 percent off until May 31, which means it's only $1.99. Its predecessor, 2010's Limbo, is the same price thanks to a similar discount on the Nintendo eShop.

"Hunted and alone, a boy finds himself drawn into the center of a dark project," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. Try Playdead's award-winning indie adventure game. Inside is a dark, narrative-driven platformer combining intense action with challenging puzzles. It has been critically acclaimed for its moody art style, ambient soundtrack and unsettling atmosphere."

If you decide to check out Inside on Nintendo Switch, you will need to clear 1.5 GB of space for the game, which is quite a bit of space when you consider how short the game is. The game is only three to four hours long, with little to no replayability. That said, it is a very good three to four hours, and at $1.99, that is $0.50 per hour of high quality content.

