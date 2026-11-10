Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Sonic and More Are Headed to Comics Giveaway Day from IDW (And Fans Will Love It) [EXCLUSIVE]

It might be November, but let’s face it: 2027 is going to be here before we know it and with that comes what might be every comic book fan’s favorite holiday. We’re talking about Comics Giveaway Day, of course. On May 1, 2027, different publishers do exactly what the name suggests and gives away free comics and there are always some really cool titles. ComicBook can exclusively reveal IDW’s Comics Giveaway Day plans — and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans are going to be very excited.

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On May 1, 2027, comics fans will be able to get Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Comics Giveaway Day 2027, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Worm #0, the exciting prequel to recently announced adaptation of Wildbow’s web serial, Worm. These three books represent not only some iconic characters, but some truly exciting stories for the most fun comics day of the year.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Comics Giveaway Day 2027 One Shot

This one is for every Turtles fans, but Rise of the TMNT fans are especially going to love this one as it features a new short story from this beloved incarnation of the turtles brought to us by the people who worked on the show! It’s the Turtles’ first ever Comics Giveaway Day and it’s packed! Three different animated universes arrive on the page: Saturday Morning Adventures, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and of course, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Expect a wide range of adventures, going everywhere from Thanksgiving Day parades to comic book conventions. Cowabunga!

Here are the details:

Rise of the TMNT: Story by Rise of the TMNT team Andy Suriano, Ian Busch, Russ Carney, and Ron Corcillo, script by Ian Busch, art by Bryce Collins.

Saturday Morning Adventures: Writer Erik Burnham, art by Dan Schoening

Tales of the TMNT: Writer Andrew Joustra, art by Chalky Wong

Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic, fans, this one is for you whether you’ve been following Sonic since #1 or if this is your first stop. With Sonic #100 on the horizon, this is the perfect prep for the epic milestone. The Mysterious Villain has been pulling the strings in Sonic the Hedgehog’s world for far too long. With their mind-altering illusions, they have spread mayhem from the eerie Blackwood Castle to the once-cheery Spiral Hill. Now, Sonic and his friends must piece together the mystery, just in time for the final showdown in issue #100! Story by Evan Stanley, script by Bixie Mathie, and Riley Farmer, new art pages by Min Ho Kim.

Worm #0

The most popular web series of all time is getting its first officially licensed debut — and this prequel will get you ready. Before they were villains. Before they were heroes. They were just kids, forced to survive the impossible. On Earth Bet, superpowers are born through extreme trauma. In a single, life-changing moment, an ordinary person can become someone extraordinary—and what they do with their power is up to them, for better or worse. Meet Taylor Herbert and the four teen criminals who become The Undersiders as they experience the dark moments that trigger their powers, forever changing the course of their lives and the fat of the world.

The prequel is from Meghan Fitzmartin (Tim Drake: Robin, Dark Crisis: Young Justice, Mary Sue) and Javier Ortiz (X-O Manowar) and is a sneak peek into Worm. The issue will also offer character designs from Ortiz and a new written piece from original Worm series creator, Jon McCrae!

Are you excited for Comics Giveaway Day? Which book will you be getting? Let us know in the comments.