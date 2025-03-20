The King of the Monsters Is a Real Star in Godzilla vs America: Los Angeles (Early Review)

Godzilla is taking America by storm — literally — this year with IDW’s Godzilla vs. America series and after stomping his way through Chicago, everyone’s favorite kaiju has stars in his eyes. That’s right, his next stop is Los Angeles. Heading onto shelves on April 30th, Godzilla vs. America: Los Angeles will see Godzilla take on Los Angles but this book — which features creators from the City of Angels Gabriel Hardman, Jordan Morris & Nicole Goux, Dave Baker, and J. Gonzo — is more than just a collection of sun-soaked Godzilla tales. This time, he’s doing some real good with 100% of the proceeds from the issue going to the Binc Foundation to help support LA’s comic and book stores impacted by the recent wildfires. The King of the Monsters is giving back which is makes an already fun issue that much better.

Because this is an early review — final order cutoff for the issue is March 24th — we’re not gonna reveal any spoilers but it’s not a spoiler to say that Godzilla vs. America: Los Angeles captures not only the spirit of the best Godzilla stories, but the heart of everything that makes Los Angeles great as well. Each of the stories in the issue operates almost as a love letter to a different aspect of the City of Angels. The first story, by Gabriel Hardman, is perhaps the most action-packed, following two traffic reporters who find themselves in the unlikely position of being eyes on the ground — or the kaiju as it were — letting them be real heroes in the process. The story very much has the feel — and look — of a classic Godzilla movie and sets the tone that anything is possible when the King of the Monsters and the City of Angels collide.

The next story, “The Big Break” by Jordan Morris and Nicole Goux, is a celebration of chasing your dreams and making it in the entertainment industry — just with a dash of Godzilla being a surprising extra in the story. It’s a delightful adventure that balances both the unflinching realities of trying to make it in Hollywood with hope of it all. It’s easily the funniest story in the volume. And Dave Baker’s takes readers on a practical tour of Los Angeles, offering up a bit of history in the guise of a survival guide for how to use the metro system to survive a Godzilla attack. It’s clever and funny and surprisingly informative, working as both a love letter to Los Angeles’ oft forgotten public subway system and ‘Zilla himself.

In short, Godzilla vs. America: Los Angeles is a good time. While Godzilla may be the monster marching his way through the City of Angels, like many who have come to the city chasing their dreams, he’s not the star of the show. Los Angeles itself really shines here, with each story showing aspects of the city that remind readers why its unlike anywhere else on earth. Add to the love letter to the city the idea that the book is actually doing some real good as it fundraises for wildfire recovery efforts, one might just be willing to forgive Godzilla for stomping his way through Hollywood — at least until he heads off to take on his next American city.

Rating: 4 out of 5

Published by IDW

On April 30, 2025 (FOC Marc 24, 2025)

Creators: Gabriel Hardman, Jordan Morris & Nicole Goux, Dave Baker, and J. Gonzo