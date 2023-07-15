Universal Monsters Comics Announced by Skybound Entertainment

Fresh off the reveal that Skybound has secured the license to publish new Transformers and G.I. Joe comics, Robert Kirkman's imprint has nabbed another major license with the Universal Monsters. Skybound Entertainment has partnered with Universal Products & Experiences for multiple limited series comics based on the stable of classic Universal Monsters characters. The first series that will be published arrives on Wednesday, October 25, with Universal Monsters: Dracula. Eisner winner James Tynion IV will pen the series with his Department of Truth collaborator Martin Simmonds providing art. After this four issue series wraps up, even more comics based on the fan-favorite horror characters will follow.

According to a press releases, Universal Monsters: Dracula will unfold over four suspenseful issues, with the first installment plunging readers into the eerie world of Dr. John Seward after he admits a seemingly delusional new patient to his asylum. Recounting chilling tales of a demonic entity residing next door, the skeptical doctor attempts to rationalize the unexplainable, but his adopted daughter Lucy mysteriously succumbs to the malevolent influence of the enigmatic Count Dracula. Other characters from the original film will also appear including R.M. Renfield, Mina Seward, Doctor John Seward, Van Helsing, and more.

"It's been an absolute thrill to watch the powerhouse duo behind The Department of Truth breathe new life into this legendary story," said Alex Antone, Editorial Director at Skybound Entertainment. "Perfect for both new fans and horror afficionados alike – the Universal Monsters are as timeless as ever!"

"A few times in my life I've had the pleasure of writing about one of the great pop culture icons, but there is something singular about Dracula that made this opportunity too good to pass up," said James Tynion IV. "The challenge in front of Martin and I is to take the bloody heart of the Universal Pictures classic and find a bold new way to bring the character to life. It's been one of the most exciting creative challenges of my life, and I am phenomenally excited for you to see the horrors we have in store for you."

"Dracula has always been a horror favorite of mine, so to get the chance to work on an exciting new interpretation of this character alongside my Department of Truth Co-creator, James Tynion IV, was one I couldn't pass up," said Martin Simmonds. "I'm so excited for readers to experience our version of Universal's classic monster-and I hope you enjoy the direction we take the story."

Each series will feature variant covers from some of the best artists working in comics today including Joshua Middleton, Francis Manapul, Julian Totino-Tedesco, and Jenny Frison. Check out the first two covers for Universal Monsters: Dracula #1 below.

(Photo: Skybound / Image Comics)