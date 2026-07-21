Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 Takes Fans Deeper Into the World of Darkness With All-New Comic (EXCLUSIVE)

Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines 2 was one of the most eagerly anticipated video game releases for 2025 and for good reason. The dark, complex story set within White Wolf’s World of Darkness has long been one of rich lore, fascinating characters, and thrilling mystery that doesn’t always end up exactly where you expect it to. Now, almost a year after the hit game’s release, the story continues with a brand-new comic book based on the action-RPG game and it’s hitting shops this fall.

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ComicBook can exclusively announce that Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines 2 — Wake In Hate is heading to comic shops this fall from Titan Comics. The new 4-part series comes from writer John Lees (And Then Emily Was Gone, The Nasty), and artist Tom Mandrake (Batman, The Spectre, The Martian Manhunter, Swamp Thing, The Punisher, and Wolverine) arrives in November and will take fans deeper into the brutal darkness to further delve into the lore of the story like never before.

Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines 2 — Wake In Hate Is Perfect Fans and Newcomers Alike

Here’s how Titan describes Wake In Hate: “Set in Portland in 2020, a city on edge becomes a feeding ground, and one vampire, Silky, enigmatic owner of The Dutchman bar, is sent into the chaos to uncover what’s really hunting amidst the protests. Wake in Hate sees Silky move through a city divided by fear, rage, and justice, he’s forced to confront the uneasy line between predator and protector, and the cost of hiding in plain sight. Set in a world fans love, yet inviting newcomers into the darkness, this is a savage, thought-provoking journey through a city on the brink, and the monsters feeding just beneath the surface.”

Vampire: The Masquerade, in general, has a long history of rich lore—the original Vampire: The Masquerade began as a tabletop role-playing game in 1991 and has over the years undergone a great deal of expansion and reinvention eventually making its way to video games, including Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines in 2004. The 2025 sequel further expanded the world with the comic poised to do the same—just this time, fans can read along to explore, allowing for a whole new perspective on the darkness.

“I am so excited to be able to contribute to the rich lore of Vampire: The Masquerade,” Lees said. “One of the most evocative aspects of Bloodlines 2 is its setting in Seattle, a city I love and it was really fun to expand on that and make Seattle and its recent history integral to our story. And getting to work with the great Tom Mandrake to bring this story to life has been a delight – I can’t wait for you to see more of the superb work he’s been doing on this book!”

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to illustrate this new Vampire: The Masquerade comic book project,” Mandrake added. “Getting contacted by Louis [Yamani, editor] felt like a full circle moment. It reminded me that I had done single illustrations for the RPG books over 20 years ago. Returning to this wonderful, dark franchise after all this time is already proving to be an amazing experience. We have a great team. John Lees’ scripts ring true to Vampire: The Masquerade while firmly rooting the story in the real world. We’re developing new characters and new lore for Vampire: The Masquerade while playing in the very deep pool of characters and settings that already exist, a balancing act that I truly enjoy.

Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines 2 — Wake in hate #1 hits shops in November. You can pre-order now from your local comic shop as well as Forbidden Planet for UK and Europe.

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