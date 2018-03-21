A Beginner’s Guide to ‘Weapon H’

Marvel Comics is launching a new series from writer Greg Pak and artist Cory Smith this week: Weapon H. That’s no typo for Weapon X either. Weapon H is a brand-new character who leapt into the Marvel universe at the end of 2017. He is a combination of The Hulk and Wolverine in more ways than one, and was a big enough hit with fans to launch a series, complete with covers from Leinil Francis Yu. If you haven’t heard of Weapon H before, there’s no reason to worry as we are here to catch you up. Check out the beginner’s guide to Weapon H below with everything you could possibly want to know about this exciting new hero.

The Creation

Weapon H was created by writer Greg Pak (who will also write the ongoing series) and artist Mike Deodato Jr. in the pages of Totally Awesome Hulk #21 during the “Weapons of Mutant Destruction” crossover with Weapon X. The combination between Wolverine and The Hulk dates back much further though. Wolverine first appeared in the pages of The Incredible Hulk, with a cameo in #180 and a full appearance in #181. This first adventure left Wolverine in relative obscurity, purely as an agent of the Canadian government with claws, until he was drafted into the pages of Giant-Size X-Men #1. However, the rivalry between the characters has remained a popular element in Marvel Comics since they first fought in 1974 with many mini-series and rematches occurring in the mainstream and alternate versions of the Marvel universe.

Weapon H was created as a natural step in the stories of Weapon X, not as an inevitable mashup after so many years of battles. Pak saw the crossover between his two series and a villain who clones the DNA of mutants leading towards the inevitable construction of something much bigger when Amadeus Cho as The Hulk became involved. Pak has mentioned that he was interested by the similarities and differences between both of the classic Marvel heroes and has built the character of Weapon H from that difference, including his unrelated origin story. So far all of his story has been focused within the pages of Weapon X (where co-writer Fred Van Lente has added some important touches as well) and The Totally, Awesome Hulk. The character was announced to have his own upcoming series in November 2017, not long after his debut, and it’s finally here.

The Origin

Weapon H was introduced in the comics as a test subject of the villainous Dr. Alba. Alba, working for Reverend William Stryker, was producing clones of dangerous mutants like Wolverine, Sabretooth, and Lady Deathstrike. The goal was for these clones to function as controllable killing machines with the help of cybernetic enhancements for Stryker to battle mutantkind. After two of their soldiers encountered Hulk in space, they also obtained a sample of his blood to be infused in their experiments.

Dozens of early experiments to bond the DNA of multiple mutants and Hulk failed as the massive growth caused by a transformation into Hulk-form tore the flesh and muscle from the adamantium-laced bones, leaving the victims a pile. There were only two successes. One was Bobby Andrews, a true believer in Stryker’s cause and renamed H-Beta. The other was the mysterious man now known as Weapon H and given the original title H-Alpha.

All that’s known of Weapon H’s origin is that he began his career as a private soldier for Eaglestar until turning on his own men during the slaughter of villagers who sabotaged a Roxxon pipeline. The soldier, sometimes referred to as Clay or Clayton, was sold to Stryker and Dr. Alba, who wanted to take advantage of his training to help with their own goals. After being successfully transformed for the first time, Weapon H battled the Weapon X team and killed H-Beta by cutting off his head. He was controlled by Dr. Alba until Weapon X managed to remove her mind control device and allow Weapon H to flee. He is left with no clear direction, no record of his past, and only scattered memories of the man he was before.

The Character

Pak has commented that he finds the combination of Hulk and Wolverine to be interesting for multiple reasons. The characters are both known for their rage and have been used as tools of war in the past. Weapon H combines all of that destructive potential and puts it behind a much more controlled character. Clay’s training as a soldier has left him with a focused and strategic mind, as revealed in his methodical elimination of Eaglestar bases containing information on his family. He can utilize the Hulk’s rage at will along with all of Wolverine’s advantages.

It comes with many of the downsides that both of Weapon H’s progenitors face too. That much power attracts attention and attempts to neutralize or control it. Clay is unlikely to be left alone, no matter how far he runs. Even as a human, he was considered too valuable to simply kill after betraying his unit due to his extensive training and experience. Now he is a truly unique commodity.

Clay will also reflect one other key shared element between Wolverine and Hulk due to his amnesia. He suffered a partial lobotomy at the hands of Dr. Alba, but still remembers parts of his work as a soldier and the family he left behind. There have been no disconnects between his memories in human and Hulk form yet, but his memories of the past are bound to haunt his present.

The Future

Weapon H has been solicited as an ongoing series, suggesting that Marvel Comics has plans for at least 12 issues if not more. The first three issues have already been solicited confirming Greg Pak as writer, Cory Frank as artist, and Leinil Francis Yu as cover artist for the opening arc. That story follows Weapon H immediately following the events of Weapon X in which records of his past were destroyed and he was freed from the control of Dr. Alba.

Weapon H has fled to Canada in order to seek solitude and consider his future. However, he will soon encounter another key figure from both Wolverine and Hulk lore: The Wendigo. This was the same monster that first brought the two characters together in The Incredible Hulk #181, and it is back with a terrifying new twist. Battling the mystical northern creature will start the story of Weapon H, but many questions remain as to what role a character with so much potential will choose to play in Marvel Comics.

The Reading List

Weapon H has been featured in two key stories so far. Below are both of their titles and the reading order for anyone who wants to go back and discover Weapon H’s origin for themselves.

“Weapons of Mutant Destruction”

Weapons of Mutant Destruction: Alpha #1

Totally Awesome Hulk #20

Weapon X #5

Totally Awesome Hulk #21

Weapon X #6

Totally Awesome Hulk #22

“The Hunt for Weapon H”

Weapon X #7-12