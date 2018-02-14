Exclusive: Frank Miller’s ‘Xerxes: Fall of the House of Darius and the Rise of Alexander’ #2 Cover Revealed

Frank Miller has returned to the world of 300 with Xerxes, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at the cover to issue #2.

Miller’s latest is Xerxes: The Fall of the House of Darius and the Rise of Alexander, which follows the exploits of the Persian King Darius. The series kicked off with a brutal battle and one that Darius seeks vengeance for. His quest against Athens is perfectly represented on the new Frank Miller cover to issue #2, as to take out Athens he’ll have to go through their new protector, a certain Alexander the Great.

Xerxes: The Fall of the House of Darius and the Rise of Alexander is a companion piece to Miller’s celebrated 300, which followed the journey of King Leonidas and his army of Spartans as they tried to take on the mighty army of Xerxes. Now Xerxes gets the spotlight, but Darius’ time hasn’t come to an end just yet.

Xerxes: The Fall of the House of Darius and the Rise of Alexander #2 (of 5)

Frank Miller (W/A/Cover) and Alex Sinclair (C)

On sale May 2

FC, 40 pages

$4.99

Miniseries

“Persian King Darius is out for blood after the battle of Marathon, deploying an army to vanquish the city of Athens. The citizen soldiers of Athens are prepared with a ruse to stave off invasion, but should their gamble fail, it will be a slaughter.”

Xerxes: The Fall of the House of Darius and the Rise of Alexander #1 is in stores now, and you can find the official description below.

“Frank Miller returns to the world of 300 with this sprawling historical epic! Persian King Xerxes sets out to conquer the world to avenge his father Darius’s defeat and create an empire, unlike anything the world has ever seen . . . Until the hardy Greeks produce a god king of their own, Alexander the Great.”