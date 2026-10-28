DC All In Saga: Darkseid vs. The World #1 Expertly Pushes the All-In Narrative Forward (Review)

DC Comics has been on fire lately, finally overcoming the House of Ideas and taking their place at the top of the sales charts. All of this started when “DC All-In” began in the summer of 2024; some of us predicted that this would be DC’s chance two years ago (honestly, my predictions are doing really well lately) and the publisher definitely followed through, creating the Absolute line of comics after the stellar beginning that was DC All-In #1. The story would grow until 2025’s DC K.O., revealing the extent of Darkseid‘s plans for the multiverse. While the God of Evil was defeated, the war wasn’t over and readers have been waiting to see where it was all going to go ever since. DC All-In Saga: Darkseid vs. The World #1 is the next chapter and it is fantastic.

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This one-shot teams the architects of DC’s latest saga – Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson – with artists Sanford Greene and Yasmine Putri. All of four of them do amazing work throughout the issue, living up to the successes of DC so far. While I do have my problems with the overall direction that the story is going to be taking things, this one-shot is everything it advertises itself as and is a must-buy for DC fans.

Rating: 4 out of 5

Pros Cons Synder and Williamson are able to somehow make the direction DC is going even more hype So, without getting too spoiler-y, this book does something that all DC events do and I feel like it’s time to stop going back to this well Greene and Putri’s pencils are flawless, each of them giving their stories different vibes Does a great job of balancing catching readers up and dropping new ideas on them.

Snyder and Williamson Are Redefining Darkseid for the 21st Century

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Darkseid has become DC’s most important villain, which definitely feels right for the character. He’s the ultimate evil, created by the ultimate comic creator Jack Kirby, and the last few years of the All-In saga have been doing a fantastic job of taking him in new directions. DC All-In Saga: Darkseid vs. The World #1 continues down the road that DC All-In #1 forged. Snyder and Williamson have tweaked the standard Darkseid story over the last two years and this issue is basically all about showing where they’ve taken him and the direction he’s going in. I love this issue for a lot of reasons, but I also have a big problem with it.

So, as a comic, this issue is great. It catches readers up on everything they need to know, about two years worth of stories, takes a look at who Darkseid has been over the years and how he’s changed, and what his new ultimate mission is. Meanwhile, the second chapter of the book focuses on Pandora, broadening the mystery of exactly why she’s back and what she’s going to do next. Synder writes the Darkseid stuff and Williamson the Pandora part. All of this is done very well; Snyder and Williamson give readers an engaging, fun story that will drop some cool surprises on you. However, now it’s time to get with the problems. One of the things I’ve enjoyed about the All-In saga so far is that it felt new; it was going in new directions. Unfortunately, this issue changes that by linking it the one story that it feels like every DC event gets linked to – Crisis on Infinite Earths.

I’m a massive fan of Crisis and its sequels, but I’m also of the opinion that DC needs to stop trying to connect everything to Crisis. It was amazing, it changed comics, we all love it, but it’s time to move on. It feels like every other event story is connected to it somehow. Fans have been complaining about this DC tendency for years, so seeing them do it here is disappointing. While I think that it will work out in the long tun, I wish DC would move on from Crisis sometimes. You’re never going to make the next Crisis by copying the last one forever.

Greene and Putri’s Art Will Knock Your Socks Off

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

There are lots of reasons that DC is beating Marvel in the sales charts and one of the most important is the caliber of creators. They have the better writers – most of the A-list writers are working there – and their artists are also a cut above, mostly because DC pays better. DC All-In Saga Special: Darkseid vs. The World #1 gets two of the best artists in the industry, Sanford Greene and Yasmine Putri, and they are the perfect pencilers for this story. Greene does the first chapter of the book, focusing on Darkseid, and Putri the second, with Pandora and Darkseid discussing their new relationship.

Greene’s heavy linework fill the pages with thick dark lines, something which just feels right for a comic that is all about Darkseid telling the story of his mission to the world. The detail is outstanding and the issue’s action scenes are the very definition of hard-hitting. Every page is a treat and I want more. His art gives me this jagged vibe, like it will tear your flesh apart, that fits the script to a tee. Meanwhile, Putri’s clean, thin linework do the same as Greene’s heavy, frightening lines, just in a different way. It establishes a vibe which really helps bring the story to life for the reader. Both of them are at the top of their games with this issue and you’re going to get some fantastic imagery. Each have their own unique vibe and imagery.

DC All-In Saga: Darkseid vs. The World #1 continues a proud DC tradition – putting out a hype one-shot that makes you want the next event even more. While I do have my problem with the Crisis connection, this comic is amazing from start to finish. It moves the plot forward with style and aplomb and it’s yet further proof of why DC is winning the sales war with Marvel.

DC All-In Saga: Darkseid vs. The World #1 is on sale now.

What did you think of this issue? Do you agree with my score or think that I’m full of it? Sound off in the comment section below.