Birds of Prey: First Reactions Arrive Online

The DC Extended Universe is about to get a major shake-up next week, with the release of Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). The film is already highly-anticipated by fans on a lot of levels, both for the cinematic return of Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), and the big-screen introduction of characters like Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), and Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco). The film, which also stars Ewan McGregor and Chris Messina, is directed by Cathy Yan, with a script from Bumblebee's Christina Hodson.

As the film's marketing and various trailers have already shown, Birds of Prey is set to have a cinematic and aesthetic style that is unlike anything we've seen before in the superhero movie space. And now, we have our first official indication of how all of that came together. Birds of Prey's world premiere screening was held in London on Wednesday night, and critics quickly flocked to social media to share their thoughts on the film.