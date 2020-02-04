Joker Live Concert Tour Announced

Building on the film's box office success and awards season buzz, Warner Bros. is sending Joker out on a worldwide live concert tour. The tour kicks off in London on April 30th at the Eventim Apollo. The events will feature a full orchestra led by conductor Jeff Atmajian, who conducted and orchestrated the soundtrack. The tour will travel around the United Kingdom through July and then move on to Europe and other international locations. The news comes following the film's Original Music BAFTA win for composer Hildur Guðnadótti score. The score also won the Golden Globe in the same category, making it the expected winner of the Academy Award at this Sunday's Oscars ceremony.

“I’m thrilled to get to see and hear Joker in the cinema with a live orchestra," Guðnadóttir tells Deadline. "When we recorded the music, the orchestra brought such depth and detailed attention to the performances that we were all literally holding our breaths during most of the recording sessions. It was a beautiful trip. I’m so happy to get to go there again and for an audience to experience that too.”

Joker director Todd Phillips adds, “I speak for the entire Joker team when I say how thrilled we are to be working with Senbla and Ollie Rosenblatt on Joker – Live in Concert. I think it’s a wonderful way for audiences to experience Hildur Guðnadóttir‘s haunting and immersive score while bearing witness to Joaquin Phoenix’s descent into madness as Arthur,”

Joker also won the BAFTA for Best Casting. Joaquin Phoenix took home the BAFTA for Best Actor. His speech criticized the lack of diversity in this year's awards field.

"I feel conflicted because so many of my fellow actors that are deserving don’t have that same privilege. I think we send a very clear message to people of color that you’re not welcome here," Phoenix said at the event. "I don’t think anybody wants a handout or preferential treatment, people just want to be acknowledged, appreciated and respected for their work. This is not a self-righteous condemnation. I’m part of the problem. We have to do the hard work to truly understand systemic racism. I think it is the obligation of the people that have created and perpetuate and benefit from a system of oppression to be the ones that dismantle it. That’s on us."

