Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 4/24/2024

DC #1 (Photo: DC) BATMAN: DARK AGE #2 Batman: Dark Age continues its alternate "real world" telling of Batman's origin, with Bruce Wayne recruited to join Ra's al Ghul's shadow commandos fighting in Vietnam. While it makes sense to include Vietnam given the time period, this comic strains credulity simply because Ra's al Ghul is working for the Americans, without explaining why he'd be working for any government. Bruce largely comes off as a rich white boy throughout the issue, not really being hardened by the commando warfare and assumably the training to become a killer, which just... falls flat. Honestly, this comic just was a dud for me – it cheapened a horrific war and America's role in it to make a weirdly unaffected and so far mediocre version of Batman. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 1 out of 5 BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #12 Despite being a year into its run, and containing two chapters of multi-part stories, this installment of The Brave and the Bold proves to be an accessible and meaningful exploration of emotions across the DC Universe. Virtually every single story is successful, but the best are the ones that poignantly deal with grief, particularly the False Face story "Left Unsaid" and Swamp Thing's supporting role in "A Parting Gift." If you're not already reading The Brave and the Bold, this is a good sign that you should be. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 DETECTIVE COMICS #1084 Batman returns to Gotham in an explosive (and Dark Knight Rises poster-esque) fashion. This issue feels like the calm before the storm, with Batman returning to his allies and making his shot across the bow against the Orgham family. Meanwhile, Catwoman enlists the help of a surprising ally. Honestly, this issue didn't do anything revolutionary or spectacular, but it got a "Hell yeah" from me simply because it felt like a return to the classic Batman after a lengthy breakdown of the character and the concept. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 THE FLASH #8 Ongoing crises with the Speed Force and physics itself run headlong into DC Comics' upcoming summer event when Amanda Waller crashes the party (or, at least, Linda's interview) in The Flash #8. The issue does a good job of portraying the current state of DC Comics' speedsters – focusing on Barry to portray how busy they all are in stopping physics-related catastrophes across the globe. These sequences can seem over-busy at times given just how many superheroes are tied to the Speed Force and how few are essential to The Flash, but Ramón Pérez distills their action well within splash panels. While these varied, but ultimately unimportant disasters play out, the issue's focus rests on Linda and the rest of Wally's family as they respond to his absence. This serves to develop in-roads for the upcoming The Flash 2024 Annual and anticipated crossovers, but the story itself essentially maintains a holding pattern. There's lots of movement, but little progress as The Flash prepares for the stories ahead of this issue. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 GREEN ARROW #11 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Green Arrow #11 feels like two comics in one, but the stories connect so seamlessly that it becomes an overall better experience. While Oliver Queen has butted heads with Amanda Waller recently, he's also been reuniting with his rather large family. If you ask any Green Arrow fans they will say this has been the most enjoyable part of the series, since a lot of these characters have been in limbo for several years, dating back to the pre-New 52 era. While the Amanda Waller business is semi-resolved (for now), the real fun comes with the return of a familiar foe. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 HARLEY QUINN #39 Other than Harley Quinn #39 feeling a little on the long side, this issue is actually pretty good. This feels like the real Harley, part chaos, all heart, doing both good work and creating problems all at once. The issue particularly excels at setting character dynamics and showing the strengths of Harley as a solo character, but one who works well juxtaposed against the people in her life. It's got action and charm and overall, it's really well done. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE PENGUIN #9 Setting aside the continual and (unrealistically) effective use of torture by Batman throughout this issue, The Penguin #9 focuses on how its eponymous anti-hero pits his enemies against one another as he frames his children for crimes bound to infuriate Batman in an enjoyable, if familiar bit of crime drama. Throughout the issue Batman lays out how effectively Penguin's framing has been conducted with every possible lead pointing to Addison and Aiden Cobblepot, and this is linked to various bombings and other visual displays. It's not a terrible complex plot, however many details are explored throughout the issue, though. Before the midway point, it's clear where the narrative is building and that makes additional details seem largely repetitive. The most fascinating elements emerge around Oswald and his interpersonal relationships. POWER GIRL #8 Power Girl #8 isn't just a tie-in to the story being told in the ongoing Superman books, it's also wholly setup-focused issue, getting readers ready for the journey ahead. So as a standalone issue, it may not be as exciting as some others, but it does a wonderful job hooking you for what's to come. And even in a more exposition-heavy endeavor, Paige's journey as a character continues to be a delight. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #48 The Amazing Spider-Man #48 delivers a surprising conclusion to the latest showdown between Ben Reilly and Peter Parker, especially in its character-driven optimism. Even as a "Blood Hunt" tie-in and the Sinister Six's return loom ahead, Peter's approach to his problems yields some impressive results in this team-up with Betty Brant. There's plenty of excitement to be had as characters find for their loved ones and psyches, and Nauck continues to deliver quality action sequences and a Goblin Queen that's rarely looked more intimidating on the page. This two-part story reads like a brief diversion in the grand scheme of Amazing Spider-Man—reframing some key figures on the board while staging future events—but the adventure it delivers is classic Amazing Spider-Man-fun with plenty of melodrama, twists, and expectations setting. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 THE AVENGERS #13 I'm happy to see how 3-D Man served a similar role for the Avengers as Firestar did for the X-Men in their fight against Orchis. I wasn't sure when and how 3-D Man turned to the dark side, but I was giddy during the big revelation of what he and Black Panther planned in secret. Very well done. The issue concludes with a heartfelt letter from Tom Brevoort, who is ending his long-tenured time as editor of the Avengers line. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 BLADE #10 Blade #10 stumbles to a close as "Blood Hunt" looms ahead. It delivers the climactic battle with Adana promised since the series' first issue, but the stakes and consequences of that battle are unclear. From the issue's very start it's suggested the Adana has already succeeded and none of this matters; this is not disputed by the issue's end. That gestures to the events ahead, but never specifically ties in this specific battle to what lies in store. There's no grounding for this action sequence and so it reads as a purposeless endeavor – a superhero battle for its own sake. Blade #10 delivers a fine climactic battle sequence, though, as it incorporates all of its characters in a quick-paced brawl, which Casagrande executes with plenty of panache. It's unclear what any of this was about, but the fights were certainly thrilling to read. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 DAREDEVIL #8 Daredevil #8 marks the character's 60th anniversary, giving us a special extended edition with two stories from Saladin Ahmed and a few short stories from different points in Matt Murdock's history. Ahmed's main story finally brings a key role-player in Daredevil's history back to the forefront (you're first guess is probably the right one) and there's no forward progress in the "Seven Deadly Sins" arc. It's fun jumping back into different points in the comic's history (always a trip when they break out the yellow suit), but the current run still feels like it's trying to find its momentum. Had this anniversary fallen during the Chip Zdarsky run, I imagine we'd be looking at a much different special. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 G.O.D.S. #7 G.O.D.S.'s penultimate issue (for now at least) shifts the focus away from Wyn and Aiko and onto Wyn's associate Dimitri, the emissary of The Powers That Be, revealing his backstory and the secret motivation for his subtle actions through the series. It's a personal issue that doesn't shy away from having Dimitri may a defiant, definitive statement on what matters to him. It's also tragic, though not quite as a heart-rending it seems intent on being, perhaps because it isn't all that hard to figure out what the downer twist before it lands. That said, the art remains gorgeous, and G.O.D.S., as it nears it (apparent) end, continues to feel like it is just now beginning to ramp up to something. Or perhaps that's just the feeling of being fully invested in these fascinating new characters and their conflict. Either way, here's hoping for more or at least satisfying conclusion. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 JACKPOT AND BLACK CAT #2 Mary Jane and Felicia continue to struggle with Obscura, and while there are some shining moments in the second outing for New York's latest dynamic duo, issue two suffers from many of the same problems that the premiere issue had. Obscura itself remains a mysterious organization that seems to have bark but we never quite see the bite. As was the case in the premiere issue, MJ's mastery of her Jackpot powers continue to drain some of the potential interesting angles that could be taken with her new superhero career. There are some interesting twists in Jackpot and Black Cat, but there remain quite a few stumbles along the way. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #2 NIGHT THRASHER #3 Few issues have caused me to completely side against the lead character like Night Thrasher #3, but that's by design. Dwayne Taylor's world has been shaken up in a major way since the beginning of the series, but to move forward, Dwayne has to get over several barricades of his own creation. Writer J. Holtham brings us into this crucial fork in the road through Silhouette's very relatable and genuine anger and frustration, and that can't help but leap off the page. Yet it's all wrapped in an impressive layer of empathy and love, which helps keep you invested in Dwayne's fate and future in a way I didn't expect, and that's on top of the already compelling conflict of two forces of nature that threaten to break the neighborhood apart. The moments of conflict and vulnerability are wonderfully brought to life by artist Nelson Daniel and colorist Matt Milla, and with the final showdown gearing up, I can't wait to see how it all comes to a close. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 PREDATOR: THE LAST HUNT #3

You would think a Predator would be less threatening when our two protagonists are decked out in their armor while surrounded by a platoon of gun-toting survivors led by the brother of Arnold Schwarzenegger's character from the original movie. But then one proceeds to tear through bodies like tissue paper and you're reminded just how horribly screwed these characters are. This is a fun read, though not for the faint of heart. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 RISE OF THE POWERS OF X #4 All of the sci-fi trappings woven throughout Rise of the Powers of X and bound up in various ongoing series and events slowly drop away in Rise of the Powers of X #4 to the staging of a final superhero battle. The spectacle ahead holds promise with an array of mutants set to wage war against (functionally) god with their various powers. However, in this issue there's lots of expository dialogue occasionally written through a brief action sequence. It explains the plot with more precision than earlier installments have achieved, but the plot isn't terribly thrilling as it functions to hit some undefined reset button next month. There are individual character spotlights that may provide readers some satisfaction based upon their personal favorites, but even some of those moments in the issue read as being detached from the narrative. It's no surprise that the "Fall of X" has been a messy affair, but if nothing else, Rise of the Powers of X #4 sets the stage for a spectacle filled finale when it all finally comes crashing down in one last franchise-encompassing superhero brawl in issue #5. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 SCARLET WITCH & QUICKSILVER #3 This is easily the densest issue of Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver yet, delivering pounds of wordy dialogue and lore for the larger Maximoff family. But at the same time, there is an undoubted sense of liveliness on display, from the banter in Steve Orlando's script to Lorenzo Tammetta's art. As this miniseries marches towards its final issue, here's hoping it was worth the detour for Scarlet Witch readers. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 SPIDER-PUNK: ARMS RACE #3 This latest Spider-Punk issue is undeniably charming, both in Justin Mason's frenzied art and the moments of fun character from Cody Ziglar's script. But my feelings are also exemplified by one line of the issue itself: "Enough of this banter!" The quips fly at a frenzied pace, which is both a blessing and a curse for those wanting the series to dive deeper into the Spider-Band and their latest conflict. Still, Spider-Punk: Arms Race is continuing to deliver, and I'm excited to see what its future holds. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3.5 out of 5 STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL – BLACK, WHITE & RED #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] With each issue of Star Wars: Darth Maul – Black, White & Red offering up standalone storylines from different creators, it feels a bit too early to claim the whole concept a victory, though this debut installment sets the stage for the impending chaos. While some of the more compelling figures in the galaxy far, far away evoke empathy for the tragedies they've endured, this first chapter in the miniseries reminds us that Maul is tortured by conflicts of his own making, as this story strikes the tricky balance of expanding on the complexities of the villain while also avoiding explicitly giving us their whole story. . -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #3 (Photo: Marvel Comics) STAR WARS: JANGO FETT #2 Jango Fett continues his quest to recover the Hope of Glee Anselm, using various methods to find leads from people who comes across, all the while being oblivious to Aurra Sing tracking him the whole time. As far as the narrative is concerned, it's relatively impressive how little happens in this issue while the concept manages to keep us engaged, as it feels like something that would have lasted a few minutes in an episode of The Mandalorian is stretched into an entire issue. Luckily, our attention is maintained thanks to the artwork by Luke Ross and the colors by Nolan Woodard, as it leaves behind the grit and grime of some other corners of Star Wars to offer something with more shine and gloss. Were the actual encounters Jango was having had been a bit more engaging, this chapter would have left more of an impact on us, but even keeping us relatively enthralled despite so little narrative momentum is a credit to the book's artwork and its overall story team. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #6 Storywise, Superior Spider-Man #6 is okay. The story moves forward, it makes a reasonable amount of sense (even for someone new to the title, like me), and it flows okay. But it's all just very superficial. The characters are barely more than hyperbolic cardboard cutouts that don't really feel like they have any real direction or purpose. They feel more like just pieces being moved along the board, albeit given some downright corny lines in the process. The art has that fuzzy and weird very distinctive "Marvel" quality that just doesn't feel particularly great either. It's not horrible, but overall it's just not great, either. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2.5 out of 5 ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #4 In case it wasn't clear that the new Ultimate Spider-Man comic is a clinic in storytelling, writer Jonathan Hickman has no action in issue #4 and instead uses it for two sequences that are exclusively dialogue. It's captivating from the first panel and the foundation of these characters that he's developing remains all-timer stuff. David Messina steps in as a guest artist for the new issue, delivering art that feels reminiscent of Marco Checchetto but has a distinct increase in sharp angles and inking that makes its dramatic dinner scene unique and spellbinding. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 5 out of 5 WOLVERINE #48 Wolverine #48 starts off with an interesting character study into both Logan and Victor, showing how differently they've handled loss and grief through their tragedy-filled extended lifetimes. It's a good sign that, in the midst of so much gore, the book hasn't lost sight of Wolverine as a character. It then pivots into table-setting for the climax of "The Sabretooth War" over the next two issues, splitting attention between Victor and Graydon Creed (though why it felt the need to add in one more Sabretooth when there was an entire pack of them to work with for months is beyond me) and bringing the action back to Krakoa. This should make for a hell of a fight. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 WOLVERINE: MADRIPOOR KNIGHTS #3 Three issues in, Wolverine: Madripoor Knights is a nostalgia trip and little else. The action is fun and the artwork compliments it well, yet I'm consistently reminded how much Wolverine, Cap and Natasha have evolved since their initial crossover. Everything from Wolverine's droning voiceover to the paper-thin characterization for all three makes this feel like a relic with little to say beyond "hey, this looks cool." If you were reading back then I'm sure you'll enjoy it but there are better modern options for all three characters. -- Connor Casey Rating: 2 out of 5 X-MEN: FOREVER #2 Even more so than the previous issues, X-Men Forever feels supplemental to everything else that's going on in the Fall of X, functioning almost like the scenes cut from Rise of the House of X #2, now restored in the style of an extended edition film. The issue focuses primarily on the mutants trapped in the White Hot Room who have been, with varying degrees of awareness, aiding Professor X in his plans to deceive Orchis and revive the Phoenix. That means a lot of the dialogue involves explaining the finer points of that plan left to the imaginations of readers who only bothered with Rise of the House of X. However, those readers are also missing on some great character beats, including Destiny's increasing desperation over what Mystique has learned about their relationship and Nightcrawler's birth, Exodus redefining the dream, and Hope Summers getting ready to do whatever needs doing to complete the mission. While arguably not as essential as Rise of the House of X, X-Men Forever #2 enhances the reading experience while feeling substantial. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1 AVATAR: FRONTIERS OF PANDORA – SO'LEK'S JOURNEY #3 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Solek's Journey #3 continues a familiar pattern, mostly meaning that in continues to be familiar. Solek continues onto the next phase of his quest, aligning himself with another tribe of Na'vi to learn the new skill he needs. The wrinkle here is the romantic relationship that forms between him and his teacher, forcing him to choose between continuing to walk down the path he's on or stopping where he is. It's hardly an original angle, but it's crafted well enough, and the visuals are solid. It's not going to surprise anyone or transcend expectations as a licensed tie-in to a video game based on a movie, but for the target demographic, it likely does enough to satisfy. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 BLASFAMOUS #2 There are so many good ideas at play in Blasfamous, but way too many of them are being explored simultaneously. Most of this issue is the bad kind of busy, where pages are filled with grids upon grids of panels, each with paragraphs of dialogue to work through. And the art isn't simple enough to compliment such a dialogue-heavy saga. On top of all that, there's just no subtlety when it comes to handling such big, heavy topics. Part of the appeal to this book is its ability to be so brash and forward and colorful about the evils of religious capitalism, but it doesn't seem to know when a point has been effectively made. A lot of these pages are spent absolutely pummeling dead horses. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 2 out of 5 THE BLOODY DOZEN: A TALE OF THE SHROUDED COLLEGE #5 The Bloody Dozen rockets toward its conclusion in perhaps one of its best issues yet. Though scribe Charles Soule juggles the deep character beats, it's the staging of the action by artist Alberto Jiménez Alburquerque that makes this one fun to read. Alburquerque's paneling delivers awesome moments and cements this story as one that's more interesting visually than narratiely. Special shout out as well to colorist Rachelle Rosenberg who

Other Publishers #2 DUNE: HOUSE CORRINO #2 Dune: House Corrino introduces a key character for this installment in Dune's cycle of prequel novels – Tyros Reffa. The economy of this introduction is impressive given how he's provided with a clear perspective, conflict, and motive amidst multiple other storylines in a single issue. Even as readers with only a passing appreciation for the source material can surmise much of how these plots will play out, there's sufficient grounding in the individual settings and characters to make their secondary arcs interesting. Reffa's home provides an excellent example of this with natural beauty and wondrous architecture quickly providing value for a locale largely disconnected from the story. The design work for both the natural world and wonders of humanity is notable, even if the militaristic aspects presented in this issue fall short of the reputation and descriptions of the Sardaukar found in prose. It's an engaging second installment that promises plenty of excitement that, while inessential to Dune itself, provides plenty of related spectacle. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #4 Dungeons & Dragons: Saturday Morning Cartoons wraps up with the party stuck making a terrible choice, one that explains their continued presence in the Forgotten Realms even with the chance to return home. While Venger makes his appearance as the destined "big bad," I feel he doesn't do much in this episode (although, to be fair, that's keeping with the cartoon.) All in all, this was a fun nostalgia play that struggles at times to keep the cartoon characters balanced with the Forgotten Realms characters, but should still be enjoyed by most hardcore D&D fans. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3 out of 5 DUTCH #3 So Dutch turned out to be little more than a three-issue prologue to Image's plans for its new Blood Squad Seven series. I've seen the pitch for that comic – it sounds interesting and I'm all for examining the flaws of the worst comic trends of the 90's, but nothing about Dutch felt all that vital. Don't feel like you need to read it to connect to that upcoming series. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 THE EXPANSE: DRAGON TOOTH #11 The penultimate chapter of Dragon Tooth lays out every step of the Laconian infilitrators' plan and sets the stage for a (perhaps literally) explosive finale next month. Much of the issue is focused on the core crew of the Rocinante as they uncover exactly what they must stop as Amos gets to confront the traitors during his own interrogation. The former element is neatly delivered and provides an essential foundation for what's coming, but it's Amos's storyline delivers the tensest dialogue exchanges and most exciting action beats of the issue at hand. Both the interrogation and quickly fraying nerves of the Laconians make for suspenseful sequences concluding in a cliffhanger that could have been pulled straight from The Expanse's televised material. Although the build to this confrontation has been stretched across one or two too many issues, now that it has arrived the payoff seems to be largely worth the wait. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 FERAL #2 Stray Dogs had a habit of leaving me a complete wreck of a human being after each issue, and lo and behold, Feral is already developing the same reputation. Writer Tony Fleecs, artists Trish Forster and Tone Rodriguez, and colorist Brad Simpson start to expand the world in Feral #2, while also somehow upping the danger factor by 10, and it can't help but leave an impression. The rollercoaster of emotions is all too real as you move from high stakes to heartbreak and then pause for the briefest moments of hope before it's all taken away, and that's just the first 25% of the issue. The team has found a way of bringing in real world situations and weaving them into the backstories of the characters, and as those details start to emerge, your connection to the characters can't help but take hold. Feral is just as gripping and heart wrenching as I imagined it to be, and is a must read every single month. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 THE FORGED #7 The Forged returns this week and is as good as it has ever been; with the extradimensional Phobe threat established and the political intrigues of a far-future empire spinning, The Forged #7 delivers an issue in which both are merged as Vic's Forged team finally takes the offensive. There's plenty of new details from within the empire and between the team members to keep the series' subplots moving, but the focus is on the introduction and insertion of new Forged teams into T-space. It's impressive how efficiently Trautman presents reality-warping, sci-fi conceits so they blend seamlessly with the issue's fast-paced action. Both missions deployed in issue #7 are delivered with relentless pacing and the Phobes are somehow even more intimidating when cast against a pristine, white backdrop. And the rapid escalation delivers a cliffhanger that draws together both the politicking in the capitol and individuals of the mission in fine fashion for the start of a thrilling new arc. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 GHOSTBUSTERS: BACK IN TOWN #2 After a promising first issue, Ghostbusters: Back in Town takes a slight step back with issue #2. There's still fun to be had, and writer David M. Booher gets an immediate win in my book for working in Wingspan. The comic book is at its best when Callie and Gary take the spotlight, as their failed attempts at busting ghosts is the perfect opportunity to flex the lighthearted humor of the films. While the other stories in the issue do move the overarching plot forward, those didn't really click for me until the end. That said, it's quite the hook, and also offers some of the strongest artwork of the issue. If issue #3 can find a better balance between those other stories and those delightful moments of levity, it will make for another winning combination. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #3 IF YOU FIND THIS, I'M ALREADY DEAD #3 Each issue of If You Find This, I'm Already Dead evolved its narrative into something new as what began as a disorienting exploration of a genuinely alien culture under incredibly violent conditions becomes a battle between god-like beings atop that setting. Writer Matt Kindt has made that expansion in scope a natural affair with issue #2 bridging Robin's desperate state with a long history and grand ambitions so that issue #3 can deliver a sprawling battle filled with unsettling alien technology and brawls between divine entities that would have shaken the Fourth World. Dan McDaid's splash panels in this issue earn the space they consume with stunning figures looming over the landscape and uncomfortably dense layouts emphasizing Robin's relative scale to the battle. It's an epic encounter in the truest sense of that adjective and one that delivers both on that epic scale and the very personal narration Robin began her story with. Regardless where readers focus their attention, If You Find This, I'm Already Dead delivers on the promise of its first issue with a finale that's satisfying on every level. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE INFERNALS #3 As The Infernals establishes its cast, power dynamics, and conflicts, each new issue provides a more rewarding reading experience. Even if the trio of siblings are shallow and cruel, their ambition, aesthetics, and humor make their narratives darkly compelling. The Infernals #3 plays upon established dynamics surrounding the family and specific abilities to deliver twists that deepen the demonic conspiracy and the characters involved, as a result. Every step deeper into this family tragedy provides new settings and sequences that make the most of the infernal elements involved. Each demon is distinct on the page and the ugliness embedded in their designs makes their sense of fear frightening to readers as lords of Hell are made to quiver. Every element from the lettering to the vibrant background colors enhances the otherworldly sense of these characters and their plans, making for an increasingly intriguing saga of the worst people imaginable. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 MAN'S BEST #2 In its second issue, Man's Best remains a charming, well-crafted endeavor, though the pace isn't quite what one might expect. The series is pitched as Homeward Bound in space (though I think of it as We3 for all ages), but there's less outright adventure here than that premise promises. Yes, the trio of animals are in danger as they try to survive on an alien planet long enough to find the human who trained them. Yet, this issue also spends a suprising amount of time discussing Athos the cat's leadership qualities and failings. That's not to say that an animal-focused story should be dialog or plot-free but here it feels as if we're stopping the story in its tracks for each conversation rather than allowing it all to flow organically. The artwork is technically stunning but also intricate. When that artwork joins with so much conversation, the style contributes to stifling atmosphere. We're only two issues, and there are hints that we'll be learning more about the "clankers" and perhaps getting a different "leadership" style to contrast to the infighting among the three animals, which could prove more compelling. However, this issue feels denser than it should be. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #119 "Darkest Hour" has subverted exceptions from day one, but Mighty Morpin Power Rangers #119 might be the most prominent example of that in action to date. Melissa Flores shows off the scale of this story by weaving in one of the most underutilized threads in the comics' eight year run, but then also finds the time to showcase the resourcefulness and ingenuity of our heroes to set up some epic moments Ranger fans will love. If that weren't enough, Mistress Vile, who has become a consistent scene stealer throughout "Darkest Hour," continues that streak and becomes a fascinating wild card in the process. Artists Simona Di Gianfelice and Marco Renna and colorists Raul Angulo and Jose Enrique Fernandez craft some of their best work of the series here, including an absolutely stunning final few pages, though their action set piece towards the end is no slouch either, and those designs are going to quickly become fan favorites. "Darkest Hour" is hitting on all cylinders, and the series seems to be getting better with every issue. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE MINISTRY OF COMPLIANCE #5 The first arc of The Ministry of Compliance draws to a close with a hastily assembled final battle and a twist building upon almost no foreshadowing or ground work. A substantial portion of the issue is devoted to an interrogation that provides new opportunities for characters to showcase their own viciousness, which is in line with all of the cruelty and violence they've repeatedly showcased. It transitions abruptly across the world to a showdown that's taken for granted in how quickly it comes to take place. And the violence of that showdown is largely portrayed in montage – bloody panels filled with limbs and death, but largely disconnected from one another. Avigail's own gorey trail in using her sword consists largely of her being surrounded by nameless limbs and spatters of blood with no sense of her own actions or efficacy. It's a disappointing climax that delivers a twist largely disconnected from both of the series' protagonists (at least as they are depicted on the page) and readers' expectations. Perhaps this concept played better as a pitch letter, but as it's witnessed on the page there's simply not many reasons to return for the second installment. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1.5 out of 5 MONSTRESS #51 I feel like Monstress just can't miss and this issue is no exception. We get deeper into the lore here as pieces come together and the various parties start to realize the bits and pieces that other parties already know or are part of. It definitely feels like we are very much ramping up for a massive collision and confrontation and the pacing and storytelling here certainly feels like it, complete with some ties back to earlier in the series. It's a dense and heavy issue to be sure so it may feel tedious at times to read for all the detail, but it's well worth it. This one is fantastic. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5 ONCE UPON A TIME AT THE END OF THE WORLD #14 The penultimate issue of Once Upon a Time at the End of the World blends the three distinctive aesthetics it presents in an emotional climax that ties the excessively gorey conflict found at the end of issue #13 to the series' actual finale awaiting in issue #15. Dragotta's depictions of Wastelanders shredded by Maceo and Mezzy is undeniably compelling as pure action, but is enhanced when stitched together with their memories of love blossoming and growing at younger ages. Those shifts in time are effective and make Dragotta's depiction of the present much more effective, especially in a spread that captures the series' complete arc for both characters. It's an impressive collection of layouts and transitions that enhances that past as much as the present, before questioning whether there will be a future. Whatever comes next month, Once Upon a Time at the End of the World lays out an undeniably compelling set up for that finale here. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #4 OPERATION SUNSHINE: ALREADY DEAD #1 Operation Sunshine: Already Dead is a continuation of Operation Sunshine and right out of the gate, the first issue suffers from many of the same problems that the previous series did. To start with, the issue rambles a good bit as it sets up the three main "stages" of action as it were, following the two bugs on their parts of the mission while their vampire boss, Anwar is off on his own aspect of things – and as one probably already gathered from the first series, isn't exactly being forthright. While there's nothing wrong with a good bit of setup, there's a lot here that feels unnecessary and at times, it is very hard to follow. There are new details being thrown in as though they've been there all along with no real explanation, Anwar continues to be confusing and not in a sense that he's a well-developed antagonist. There's just stuff here that doesn't seem to fully track. Realistically, some of this will shake out over future issues but so far this issue feels a lot like high concept with some execution challenges and it doesn't bode well. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2.5 out of 5 ORCS: THE GIFT #3 There's a lot going on here, but the banter between the orcs, elves, dwarves, wizards, and all the other characters makes Orcs: The Gift feel like a soap opera with humor. We've got Pez learning to use her new magical abilities, a wizard looking for revenge, and more. The interpersonal relationships are the highlight of the book, and Christine Larsen does an excellent job of making us care for these individuals. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 PINE AND MERRIMAC #4 Pine and Merrimac #4 works in a familiar mode as the rest of the miniseries to date; there are action sequences and moments of insight and plotting between a pair of adorably well-suited detectives with a distinct flair for humor and pacing. It's solid, but it's what's occurring in the margins and on the issue's final few pages that will keep readers hooked. Throughout the investigation of this conspiracy there have been notes of horror and issue #4 finally delves into exactly what is happening behind the curtain of these mysterious, powerful conspirators. It's revealed in natural fashion, too, without requiring the story come to a halt for extensive exposition. And where it builds to makes perfect sense but still arrives as a showstopping cliffhanger. Pine and Merrimac #4 tees up the story to achieve far more than the reader expectations it reliably meets; readers should expect a very tense wait for issue #5. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 PROJECT: CRYPTID #8 In pointing the camera at the Jersey Devil and the Skunk Ape this time around, Project: Cryptid gives us its funniest issue to date thanks in part to how ludicrous both stories are, in a good way. I almost feel like it would do a disservice going further into them because the sheer shock of both works to create some gut busting moments. The eighth issue of the series is a light and breezy read, which capitalizes on the humor of the Cryptids and how you can't always be sure what to expect when Ahoy lets creators loose on these urban legends. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 RARE FLAVOURS #5 Readers finally receive the hunters' perspective in Rare Flavours' penultimate issue. Unsurprisingly, their contribution is not simply as antagonists for Rubin, but a new flavor that deepens existing themes within the incredible dish that is Rare Flavours. As the travelogue draws to a close, all of the characters drawn across India are called to reflect on what exactly they set out to accomplish and what they have taken from their pursuits. It's a consideration of culture, time, and will that each individual desire reflects in fascinating fashion. Throughout all of this reflection, readers are treated to one more dish that considers all of those threads in its own fashion – beautifully drawn alongside carefully crafted recipe notes across the entire issue. Every image of food crafted at a cart or the great cities occupied by so many of those carts suggests a million more stories and recipes beyond the beauty found in this small sample, and affirms the sense of wonder found throughout Rare Flavours. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 RED SONJA #10 Another intriguing cliffhanger ending can't save this Red Sonja installment from feeling rather stale. While Torunn Grønbekk's script crescendos into something fun, the journey to get there is plagued with awkward one-liners and even less of an understanding of the larger plot at store. Walter Geovani's art is equally a mixed bag, delivering fun fury in one breath and an underwhelming sameness in another. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 2 out of 5 THE SIX FINGERS #3 With The Six Fingers #3, it feels like this duet between this series and The One Hand is hitting full stride. Johannes begins to see the (literal) writing on the wall for what it really is and starts to comprehend its meaning, coming into close contact with his opposite number in the process. The hints begin to mount that every in Neo Novena is trapped in something less than genuine. I'm not typically one for theorizing mid-story, but I couldn't help by try to piece it all together ahead of time. (Are they in a virtual world? Are they all cogs? Is this purgatory?) It's an enthralling mystery and as the tension mounts readers are sure to be anticipating the revelations to come. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext