The Batman: Zoe Kravitz Teases Her Catwoman, Working With Robert Pattinson

At long last, DC's The Batman has begun production. With Robert Pattinson stepping into the Batman cowl and cape, and director Matt Reeves promising a dark and thrilling detective Noir film, DC fans are eager to learn anything they can about this Batman reboot. Casting has revealed some interesting actors to take on iconic Batman roles, and Zoe Kravitz (X-Men: First Class, Mad Max: Fury Road) stepping into the role of Selina Kyle / Catwoman. In a recent interview, Zoe Kravitz teased a bit more about how she's shaping her own version of Catwoman - plus what it's been like (so far) working with Robert Pattinson!

Zoe Kravitz was speaking with Variety recently, when she was asked about how the pressures of playing Catwoman are affecting her performance. In short, Kravitz claims she's trying to block out the noise, and do her own thing:

"...Of course, I want to honor the fans and hope they like what I do with the role, but in order to do what I think I need to do with Catwoman I have to go internal and forget about the rest of the world," Kravitz said.

The actress has previously stated that performers like Julie Newmar and Michelle Pfeiffer have definitely influenced her sense of who Catwoman is. However, as modern comic book fans know, Catwoman has come a long way since then, as has her relationship with Batman.

In modern DC Comics lore, Batman and Catwoman (or "Bat and Cat" as their 'ship name goes) have officially become an item. It started with the hyped-up gimmick of a Batman / Catwoman wedding, but after Tom King's "City of Bane" arc in late 2019, there's been a legitimately interesting and deep character study of Batman and Catwoman's connection and history that has resulted in an exciting and truly balanced union between the two, on both sides of their respective costumes.

That's all to say: Matt Reeves The Batman could deliver a version of the Batman / Catwoman dynamic that we definitely haven't seen onscreen before. During her interview, Kravitz had the following to say about how she and Robert Pattinson are preparing for the film:

"I’ve never worked with him before, but we’ve been together for the last few weeks, I had to camera test with him and now we’ve been training together and rehearsing together and he’s just a delightful person and such a wonderful, thoughtful actor. I think he’s perfect for the role and it’s going to be such an adventure. I’m excited to have him as my partner in crime and to be there to support each other, because it’s intense. It’s going to be a long shoot and there’s a lot of pressure, and I know he has my back and I have his."

That's a textbook media-trained answer, but it seems like Kravitz and Pattinson are getting along fine enough to make this Batman movie have a pulse.

