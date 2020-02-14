DC Announces Green Lantern 80th Anniversary Special

DC Comics' Green Lantern is celebrating 80 years in 2020, as the very first Green Lantern was introduced way back in 1940 within the pages of All-American Comics #16. Since writer Bill Finger and artist Martin Nodell made that introduction the Lanterns have become staples of the DC Universe, and now the ring slingers are getting their very own 80th Anniversary 100 Page Super Spectacular. The first Lantern was actually Alan Scott, but he won't be the only one getting the royal treatment, as the massive issue will also have stories focused on Hal Jordan, Kyle Rayner, John Stewart, Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, and more.

The main cover was created by Liam Sharp, but there will also be eight variant covers for fans to pick up from some of comics' biggest artists, and you can check out the full list below.

1940’s variant cover by Nicola Scott

1950’s variant cover by Matt Taylor

1960’s variant cover by Doug Mahnke

1970’s variant cover by Neal Adams

1980’s variant cover by David Finch

1990’s variant cover by Philip Tan

2000’s variant cover by Ivan Reis and Oclair Albert

2010’s variant cover by Jim Lee and Scott Williams

The issue will feature work from Geoff Johns, Darryl Banks, Charlotte Fullerton McDuffie, Sina Grace, Mike Grell, Jeff Lemire, Ron Marz, Denny O’Neil, Fernando Pasarin, Ivan Reis, Rafa Sandoval, Mariko Tamaki, Peter J. Tomasi, James Tynion IV, Robert Venditti, and more, and will retail for $9.99.

The Green Lantern 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular will hit comics stores on May 20th, and you can check out more of the covers on the next slide! Also feel free to hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things comics and Green Lantern!