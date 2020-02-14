Supergirl: 100th Episode Photos Give First Look at Tom Lennon's Mxyzptlyk

Now that "Crisis on Infinite Earths" has come and gone, The CW's roster of Arrowverse shows are currently on some new and entertaining footing. That is especially the case for Supergirl, which has migrated from the now-defunct Earth-38 over to Earth-Prime, leading to a bunch of new adventures in the process. The show is officially headed for a pretty big milestone - its 100th episode ever - and it looks like it will be a pretty epic ride. The CW has released a huge batch of photos for "It's a Super Life", the thirteenth episode of the show's fifth season.

While it's unclear exactly what is going on in these photos, outside of Team Super just staring off to the distance in various directions, they do provide the first official look at the show's post-"Crisis" version of Mr. Mxyzptlyk (played by Reno 911! and The State's Tom Lennon). Mxyzptlk, aka “Mxy,” is the impish, reality-bending trickster from the 5th Dimension, who previously visited National City to woo Kara Danvers, aka Supergirl, but created chaos in the process. The character was previously portrayed by Peter Gadiot in a two-episode arc in Supergirl's second season. The fact that Mxy can shape-shift - and that characters can look different across the Arrowverse's multiverse - might explain Lennon's recasting in the role.

You can check out the synopsis for "It's a Super Life" below, and scroll through to check out all of the photos!

"THOMAS LENNON (“RENO 911”) GUEST STARS IN SUPERGIRL’S 100TH EPISODE – Mxyzptlk (guest star Thomas Lennon) returns with a proposition for Kara (Melissa Benoist) – what if she could go back in time and tell Lena (Katie McGrath) her secret before Lex did, would things turn out different? Looking back over key moments throughout the series, Kara must decide if she wants to change history to become friends with Lena again. Familiar faces return in this special episode.

Jesse Warn directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Derek Simon & Nicki Holcomb."

Supergirl airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW.