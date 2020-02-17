Supergirl Recap With Spoilers: Winn Faces His Greatest Fear in "Back From the Future Part 2"

(Photo: The CW)

Supergirl returns tonight after a brief hiatus, having defeated a new, wannabe Toyman during the show's midseason premiere. The emergence of that villain prompted the return of Winn Schott, who came back from the 31st century in order to clear his name and protect his own reality, but while the villain was defeated, Winn is still spending time with his friends and that might be a good thing. The Toyman threat may not be fully vanquished and that's just the start of the woes. Lex Luthor remains a major threat that the heroes may soon find themselves at a crossroads with in terms of approach.

Spoilers for tonight's episode of Supergirl, "Back From The Future Part Two" below.

The episode opens with Kara, Alex, J'onn, and Winn hanging out at the bar while Winn waits to head back to the future, revealing that his Legion name is Computer Lad. William joins them for karaoke with William and Kara singing Africa by Toto. While they sing, Alex and J'onn talk about trying to find out what Lex is really up to. She thinks Brainy has her back.

Meanwhile, Lex wants Brainy to deal with "the Alex problem" and ominously asks about technical difficulties. Brainy is then attacked by drones. Alex, Winn, and J'onn depart to help while William asks Kara on a date. Winn lets Kara know that there's an issue and nearly outs Kara to William in the process. Supergirl makes fairly quick work of the drones but music starts playing over the comms. Winn recognizes it as being connected to Toyman.

Brainy says it's something that's in the whole system, an artificial intelligence. It's something that Winn's dad had been working on before his death. Brainy reveals that the fake Toyman had the fancy Obsidian lenses. They soon learn that this new Toyman is now virtual and making demands before attacking the DEO.

Brainy tries to keep the AI contained, but it's threatening to escape into the internet. Lex calls on an old landline. He reveals that all of the weapons have Kryptonite safeguards and there's no anti-Kryptonite measures to save Supergirl. Brainy then calls Lex and it turns out that Lex wants Toyman's code as he wants to use it for immortality against Leviathan.

Elsewhere, Andrea is eating lobster and has a sudden horrible allergic reaction. Turns out it's an issue with the Obsidian lenses. Lena stops by and wants a sneak peek at the lenses. Andrea reveals an issue with the biolink and Lena offers her own tech to help. Andrea refuses for the sake of their friendship. At the DEO, Winn comes up with a way to locate the AI so he and Supergirl head off to try to do it but first, Winn confronts Brainy and asks if it is part of Lex's plan. Winn tells Brainy that he trusts him.

Lena accepts Lex's help with her project while Supergirl and Winn look for the AI. He reveals that the code was actually his, but his dad hijacked it. Alex has her teams start to disable things, but Toyman activates some devices while Supergirl and Winn are hot on the trail of the AI and encounter a virtual version of Winn's dad.

Winn’s AI dad tells them that he’s trying to help. Turns out he’s stored in a backup drive and that the other Winn has some truly horrifying things planned. To stop him, the real Toyman wants to be released. Meanwhile the fake one has sent three flying monkeys after them. At a restaurant, Lex approaches Gamemnae (as Gemma Cooper) and offers LexCorps help with Obsidian’s technology. While dealing with the technology, Alex discovers that Brainy has been in her account and confronts him.

Brainy tells Alex he was trying to protect her. Gemma comes to speak with Andrea and demands that she team up with the Luthors. At the server, Winn and Supergirl discover that they can’t enter the kill code. They have to go into the server digitally to enter the code. Winn says he has to go inside, even if it means he may run into his dad or the new Toyman. As that happens, the Toyman AI takes over Lexosuits.

Winn enters the digital space and is confronted by his father who says he can’t do it alone. He’s also attacked by the new Toyman. Winn fights his alternate self. Outside, Brainy makes himself a target for the Lexosuits. Winn’s dad convinces him to let him free, which allows Winn’s dad to take down Toyman while Winn enters the kill code. The kill code stops Toyman, but also kills Winn’s dad.

Back in reality, Winn accepts that his father was truly trying to help him. Lex calls Lena and says he’s proud of her for sabotaging Andrea in the first place while Gemma meets with the strange old Leviathan lady to celebrate that they have the Luthors right where they want them. Alex tells Kara and J’onn and Winn that she’s quitting the DEO and will be working with J’onn. Brainy opts to stay at the DEO to be their eyes and ears.

Winn reveals he has a new codename, taking the name Toyman instead. As he prepares to leave, Winn gives Kara advice to take things one step at a time with William and to give Lena time. When she goes to speak with William, he kindly gives her a puzzle for her “grandmother” and decides to shoot down his attempt to date her. Brainy gives Lex the immortality code and Lex promotes him to DEO director.

As Kara talks to Alex about things, Mxyzptlk shows up at the door.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW.

