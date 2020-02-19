The Flash: "A Girl Named Sue" Has a Weird Tie to Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey

The Flash has had quite a lot of questions to answer in its sixth season -- how would everyone recover from the events of "Crisis on Infinite Earths"? What new villains would pop up along the way? And what exactly is going on with Sue Dearbon (Natalie Dreyfuss), the elusive heiress who Ralph Dibny (Hartley Sawyer) has been searching for throughout the season? This week's episode, titled "A Girl Named Sue", finally provided an answer to that question, and it wasn't what fans were necessarily expecting. In the process, Sue's debut brought to mind several other pieces of comic book lore -- including a very recent addition to the live-action DC canon. Spoilers for this week's episode of The Flash, "A Girl named Sue", as well as Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode saw Sue finally crossing paths with Ralph, and justifying her year-long absence by arguing that she was evading her murderous ex-boyfriend, John Loring. The duo eventually made a plan to steal a ledger that Loring supposedly had, which would lead to further evidence of his potential crimes. This led Ralph and Sue to an incredibly secure vault in one of Central City's banks, which is where things quickly took a turn. Once Sue got Loring's safety deposit box, she proceeded to lock Ralph inside of the safe, and reveal that she actually had no previous tie to Loring at all, she was just trying to steal a precious diamond that he had. After dealing with a fight involving Ralph, The Flash, Ultraviolet, and Loring's crew, Sue managed to escape, to Ralph's dismay.

In one of the episode's final scenes, Sue could be seen at a computer, where she was scanning the diamond for extra information encoded inside. She ultimately found the symbol of Black Hole, the shady metahuman terrorist organization that has been plaguing Team Flash throughout this season.

The moment was an interesting one, both because it gives Sue more of a reason to be involved with Ralph and Team Flash in the future, and because it has a weird parallel to the overall plot of Birds of Prey. The conflict of the film partially revolves around the hunt for the Bertinelli diamond, which is encoded with secret bank records that lead to the Bertinelli fortune. Roman Sionis/Black Mask (Ewan McGregor) wants the diamond and subsequent money for himself, which leads to a complication once Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) accidentally swallows it. This leads to Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Dinah Lance/Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Helena Bertinelli/Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) ultimately protecting Cass from being killed by Roman and his goons. Ultimately, Helena is able to use the information to gain back her fortune and properly form the Birds of Prey with Dinah and Renee, while Harley sells the rock itself for some money.

Although a lot of the circumstances surrounding The Flash and Birds of Prey's storylines are completely different, the parallel of a diamond being encoded with important information is certainly a weirdly coincidental one.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey is in theaters now.

